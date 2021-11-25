Telekom Malaysia Berhad : YAYASAN TM IN COLLABORATION WITH CENDANA TRANSFORMS ...

Page Content

​

Through the marriage of technology and arts, Yayasan TM (YTM) continues its ongoing mission to preserve and celebrate the nation's arts, culture and heritage by transforming Muzium Telekom into an engaging public digital arts space, thanks to a ground-breaking collaboration with the Cultural Economy Development Agency (CENDANA).

The collaboration is in support of the agency's Art In The City Programme, via its inaugural KLWKND event. KLWKND is a series of exciting events happening from 25 to 28 November 2021 created to make arts and culture accessible to all walks of life.

KLWKND is set to transform downtown KL into a vibrant, truly immersive hub for creativity, arts and culture with various activities planned, all throughout the four (4) day programme including dance, music, opera, fashion, architecture, food, visual arts, design, creative products, traditional crafts, literature, history and more.

In amongst the activities, YTM is honoured to be part of KLWKND placing Muzium Telekom as the centrepiece where art meets technology. The 93-year old heritage building will be transformed as SITULAH, a public digital arts showcase.

Since 1994, the museum has been showcasing the history and evolution of telecommunications in Malaysia. Befitting the times, YTM aims to reinvigorate this beautiful historic building as an engaging hub that connect the dots across the many facets within the TM Group, showcasing talents from Multimedia University (MMU) students, alumni and faculty in digital, creative and cinematic arts as well as TM's heritage and innovation in telecommunications.

True to its collaborative spirit, YTM is working with CENDANA together with Joe Sidek Productions and other esteemed figures in the arts community including gifted visual and performing artists; whilst supporting local Food & Beverage businesses during the festival period and beyond.

Muzium Telekom as SITULAH at KLWKND carries the exhibition theme of Traverse - Motions Through Time, a showcase of art and technology traversing without borders across time, mediums and cultures, in a vibrant interdependent ecosystem. As the visitors move through the museum, the artworks will guide them through an exploration into the past, present and future.

Addressing the transformation of telecommunication institutions (TM Group, Muzium Telekom and MMU) in the age of digital evolution, contained within four (4) chapters: ENTER, INTER(IN)VENTION, RETROSPECT, and EXPERIENCE. 'Traverse' asks the visitors - how do these historical shifts in the mediation of our perception reflect our beliefs in the function of these institutes in our media society.

At 'Traverse - Motions Through Time' while the artists are embracing the new form of art-making, expressing their ideas in a novel and ingenious ways, YTM take the opportunity to inform the public of the emerging creative practices by encouraging public participation, reflection and immersive engagement with the new content produced by MMU students, faculty and alumni. Besides digital and creative arts, TM R&D and TM ONE also showcase their latest technology and innovations.

Today, the exhibition hosted a VVIP walkabout, graced by YB Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin, Deputy Minister of Communications and Multimedia, accompanied by Dato' Ir. Dr. Abdul Rahim Haji Daud, YTM Board of Trustees Member; Izlyn Ramli, Director of YTM; Dr. Sharlene Thiagarajah, Chief Executive Officer of TM Research & Development (TM R&D); Ainol Shaharina Sahar, Chief Executive Officer of Menara KL; Nor Azmi Mat Said, Chairman of MyCreative Ventures; Junady Nawawi, Group Chief Executive Officer of MyCreative Ventures; Izan Satrina Mohd Sallehuddin, Chief Executive Officer of CENDANA; and Joe Sidek, Director of KLWKND Festival.

Holding on to the noble principle that no one gets left behind in this digital age, YTM is exhibiting the extraordinary visual talents of gifted artists in Malaysia for a charity sale during the event. Also taking part are visual artists from Persatuan Pelukis Negeri Perak who will be showcasing the Gutta Percha Trail Exhibition, the history of how a tree native to Malaysia played a crucial part in making the global submarine and telegraph network possible.

With the exciting emergence of vast markets for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), YTM is also collaborating with DETIK, a unique Malaysian NFT project team who is organising the NFT-JAM Challenge where digital artists will meet up in the DETIK created Newsantara metaverse. This challenge aims to increase digital literacy reach so that creative communities can participate in the digital economy and earn potential income from their creative arts. This initiative will have presence in the Traverse exhibition and also feature some of the artwork displayed physically and digitally at Muzium Telekom.

Commenting on the collaboration, Izlyn said, "As a purpose driven social impact foundation, YTM is committed to the Group's aspiration of enabling a Digital Malaysia via our three pillars of Education, Community and Nation-Building as well as Tourism, Culture and Heritage. The third pillar is dedicated to the sustainable development of Malaysian arts, culture and creative ventures. It is a necessary part for the preservation and celebration of our nation's heritage but also a key foundation to building our future. Creativity and innovation are not just confined to a certain sector; they are applicable across all aspects as well as being a key life skills. This must be nurtured and supported by all stakeholders for the betterment of society."

"Malaysia has a wealth of talent, creativity and innovation but it needs that due attention and support to grow further and make an even greater mark in the world. How corporates can support the overall ecosystem should be considered from a strategic view - how they can enhance the scene with the core competencies they have so that the local arts industry creates greater impact and sustainability. YTM's role is in connecting the dots between the youth, talent and creativity to skills development, digital opportunities and collaborative partners; focusing on expanding traditional content and goods to digital platforms and solutions," she added.

Meanwhile, as the main organiser, Izan Satrina said, "KLWKND is an integral part of Art In The City key to reach out, restart, revive and rebuild the economy for the arts and culture sector. To successfully implement such efforts, collaboration at all levels amongst the private and public sectors is needed to ensure involvement and ownership of the programme. Therefore, we are proud to partner with YTM and Joe Sidek Productions to build a greater impact for the sector and wrap up the year with a bang. Part of the arts includes us reflecting our history. The exhibition 'Traverse - Motions Through Time' complements this journey."

YTM and its partners invite all to come and experience this exciting and immersive digital arts and innovations exhibition, Traverse - Motions Through Time from 25 - 28 November 2021 (10.00 am - 10.00 pm) as part of CENDANA's Art in The City inaugural KLWKND programme. There will also be cool prizes to be won from a special gamification competition feature of the exhibition journey!