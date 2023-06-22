5.1. To confirm the appointment of Mr. Tobias Jack (60) who was co-opted during the year to fill a casual vacancy.

Mr. Tobias Jack holds a Bachelor of Technology (B-Tech) in Electronics and Communications Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-BHU. He joins the board with over 30 years of wide experience in ICT industries having worked at senior level with various multinational companies including Tigo Tanzania, Ericsson South Africa and Vodafone in Zambia. As CTO/COO, his primary role was implementing strategies that focused on business growth and profit turn around. His career in Telecoms has taken him to several countries including South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Tanzania working with dynamic teams in a global and multi-cultural environment.

5.2. To confirm the appointment of Dr. Ronald Mangani (55) who was co-opted during the year to fill a casual vacancy.

Dr. Ronald Mangani studied economics, finance and investment at the Universities of Malawi, York and Cape Town, and held visiting scholar positions at the International Monetary Fund Institute. Until his appointment as Chief Executive Ocer of Press Corporation PLC, he was an associate professor of economics at the University of Malawi, Chairman of Board at Old Mutual Malawi Limited, and a director at First Capital Bank Malawi. He was also Secretary to the Treasury of the Government of Malawi between 2014 and 2017. He has also served as an independent director on the boards of the Reserve Bank of Malawi, the Malawi Stock Exchange, the Malawi Development Corporation, and the Malawi Institute of Management, among others. He also sat on the Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of Malawi. He is a founding member of the Economics Association of Malawi, a network member of the African Economic Research Consortium of Kenya, and part of the global faculty of the Tanzania-based Trade Policy Training Centre in Africa. In addition to policy-focused research, he has undertaken numerous consultancies and technical advisory assignments for governments, the private sector,