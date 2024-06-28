ORDINARY BUSINESS

1. MINUTES

To approve the minutes of the 28th Annual General Meeting held on 24th July 2023.

2. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

To receive and consider for adoption the audited annual Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31st December 2023, together with the report of the Directors and the Auditors thereon.

3. DIVIDEND

To declare a nil ﬁnal dividend for the year ended 31st December 2023, upon the Directors' recommendation.

No interim dividends were declared by the Directors in respect of the year ended 31st December 2023.

4. RE-APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS

To re-appoint Deloitte, Certiﬁed Public Accountants, as Auditors of the Company for the year ending 31st December 2024 and to authorize the Directors to determine their remuneration.

5. APPOINTMENT, RE-ELECTION AND RESIGNATION OF DIRECTORS

5.1. To conﬁrm the appointment of Mr. Gerald Mayamiko Chungu (42) who was co-opted during the year to ﬁll a casual vacancy.

Gerald Chungu is a seasoned Information Technology (IT) Specialist with over 15 years' experience of working in the ﬁnancial services industry (Banking, Microﬁnance, Insurance, and Asset Management). He is experienced in management of IT Systems, Business Resilience (Disaster Recovery, Business Recovery and Crisis Management), people, Projects, IT Budgets, vendors, IT Infrastructure, IT Security (NIST, COBIT), IT Strategy formulation and execution, ICT policies documentation, review, and enforcement among others. He holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Eastern and Southern Africa Management Institute; a Post Graduate Diploma in Senior Management Practice from the Henley Business School - University of Reading; a bachelor's degree in computer science from the University of Malawi (with Financial & Managerial Accounting and Demography as supporting courses). He has also done several international trainings including Microsoft Certiﬁed Systems Engineer, Linux Systems, ITIL, Design Thinking and Problem Solving.

He has been at the helm of Information Technology Departments for several credible international ﬁnancial institutions including Old Mutual Life Assurance Company (Malawi) Ltd, NICO Life Insurance Company Ltd and FINCA International. As one of the key Technical Leads in a World Bank funded project, he was instrumental in the establishment of The Malawi Microﬁnance Processing HUB. Before joining the corporate world in 2008, Gerald worked in IT Departments with the Anti-Corruption Bureau, The Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS) and The National College of ICT (public institution) between 2005 and 2008. He is the incumbent Group Information Technology Executive for Old Mutual Malawi.

