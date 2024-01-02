#Zamahapebasi

TRADING STATEMENT IN

RESPECT OF THE YEAR

ENDING 31ST DECEMBER 2023

In terms of the Listings Requirements of the Malawi Stock Exchange, a listed company is required to publish a trading statement as soon as there is a reasonable degree of certainty that the ﬁnancial statements for the period to be reported upon will differ by at least 20% from that of the previous corresponding period.

Telekom Networks Malawi Plc accordingly advises that loss after tax for the year ending 31 December 2023 is expected to be between MKW4.7 billion and MKW5.0 billion. This represents a loss increase of between 161% and 177% compared to a loss of MKW1.8 billion reported for the ﬁnancial year ended 31 December 2022.

The information on which this trading statement is based has not yet been reviewed or reported on by Telekom Networks Malawi Plc's external Auditors.

The summary consolidated and separate ﬁnancial statements of the company for the year ending 31 December 2023 are expected to be published within the required period.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

NITTA CHIKAIPA

ACTING COMPANY SECRETARY

Date: 29th December 2023

