TRADING STATEMENT IN RESPECT OF

THE HALF YEAR ENDING 30th JUNE 2024

In terms of the Listings Requirements of the Malawi Stock Exchange, a listed company is required to publish a trading statement as soon as there is a reasonable degree of certainty that the ﬁnancial statements for the period to be reported upon will differ by at least 20% from that of the previous corresponding period.

Telekom Networks Malawi plc accordingly advises that proﬁt after tax for the half year ending 30th June 2024 is expected to be between MK1,841 billion and MK1,999 billion. This represents an increase of between 136% and 156% from the previous corresponding period ended 30th June 2023, where the company reported a proﬁt after tax of MK780 million.

The information on which this trading statement is based has not yet been reviewed or reported on by Telekom Networks Malawi plc's external Auditors.

Telekom Networks Malawi plc's results for the half year ending 30th June 2024 are expected to be published within the prescribed period.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

CHISOMO GOVERNOR

COMPANY SECRETARY

Date: 28th June 2024

