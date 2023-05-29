Telekom Malawi : TNM Plc FY2022 Financials 05/29/2023 | 10:09am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Summarised audited consolidated and separate ﬁnancial statements forthe yearended 31 December2022 Performance We present ﬁnancial results for the group for the year ended 31 December 2022. The group registered 2% increase in revenue to MK96.35 billion (2021: MK94.81 billion) due to growth in mobile money revenue by 27% to MK14.61 billion (2021: MK11.48 billion) and data grew by 9% to MK35.63 billion (2021: MK32.54 billion). EBITDA margin decreased to 28% (2021: 38%) due to increase in operating costs during the year under review attributed to the increase in fuel costs as result of prolonged loadshedding, impairment of trade receivables, general increase of costs as result of the 25% devaluation of Malawi Kwacha and the 21% average inﬂation rate. Net ﬁnance costs increased by 47% to MK9.65 billion (2021: MK6.58 billion) due to increase in interest-bearing loans and foreign currency accounting losses of MK1.53 billion (2021: MK1.20 billion) as a result of devaluation of the Malawi Kwacha. These resulted in net proﬁt after taxation declining by 118% to a loss of MK1.76 billion (2021 proﬁt of MK9.69 billion). The group invested MK18.28 billion in capital expenditure during the year (2021: MK28.82 billion) in distribution systems, network improvements and license upgrades catering for expansion, improvement, and business growth needs. Outlook The macro-economic environment is expected to remain challenging putting pressure on the group's proﬁtability. The eﬀects of cyclone Freddy, volatile exchange rates, foreign currency scarcity and pressure on inﬂation will continue to increase the cost of our operations. The group will continue developing and implementing initiatives to drive customer growth, grow revenues, deliver eﬃciencies in costs and improve overall group ﬁnancial performance. The ﬁnancial performance indicators for 2023 are positive. Looking ahead, the Board remains cautiously optimistic and expects the group to record a positive performance in 2023 ﬁnancial year. Dividends Due to the current performance of the company, the directors have declared a nil (2021:MK4.3 billion) dividend for the ﬁnancial year ended 31 December 2022. Basis of preparation The Directors have prepared the summary ﬁnancial statements to meet the listings requirements of the Malawi Stock Exchange. The Directors have considered the listings requirements of the Malawi Stock Exchange and believe that the summary statements of comprehensive income, ﬁnancial position, changes in equity and cash ﬂows are suﬃcient to meet the requirements of the users of the summary ﬁnancial statements. The amounts in the summary ﬁnancial statements are prepared in accordance with the framework concepts and the measurement and recognition requirements of International Financial Reporting Standards. The Summary ﬁnancial statements have been derived from the Annual Financial Statements which were approved by the board of directors on 31 March 2023, and are available on the company's website www.tnm.co.mw. Ted Sauti-Phiri Lekani Katandula Chairman Chairman, Board Audit Committee KEY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 2% MK 96.35 growth in total revenue billion 27% MK 14.61 growth in Mobile money revenue to billion 9% MK 35.63 growth in data revenue to billion 25% MK 27.42 decline in EBITDA billion Net loss MK 1.76 after taxation billion Infrastructure MK 18.28 investment of billion REPORT OF THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR ON THE SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS To the members of Telekom Networks Malawi plc Opinion The summary consolidated and separate ﬁnancial statements, which comprise the summary consolidated and separate statements of ﬁnancial position as at 31 December 2022, and the summary consolidated and separate statements of comprehensive income, summary consolidated and separate statements of changes in equity and summary consolidated and separate statements of cash ﬂows for the year then ended and related notes, are derived from the audited consolidated and separate ﬁnancial statements of Telekom Networks Malawi plc for the year ended 31 December 2022. In our opinion, the accompanying summary consolidated and separate ﬁnancial statements are a fair summary of the audited consolidated and separate ﬁnancial statements, and the basis described on the basis of preparation paragraph. Other Matter We have not audited future ﬁnancial performance and expectations by management included in the accompanying summary consolidated ﬁnancial statements and accordingly do not express any opinion thereon. Summary Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements The summary consolidated and separate ﬁnancial statements do not contain all the disclosures required by International Financial Reporting Standards. Reading the summary consolidated and separate ﬁnancial statements and the auditor's report thereon, therefore, is not a substitute for reading the audited consolidated and separate ﬁnancial statements and the auditor's report thereon. The summary consolidated and separate ﬁnancial statements and the audited consolidated and separate ﬁnancial statements do not reﬂect the eﬀects of events that occurred subsequent to the date of our report on the audited consolidated and separate ﬁnancial statements. SUMMARY STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME In billions of Malawi kwacha Group Group Company Company Year ended Year ended Year ended Year ended 31-Dec-22 31-Dec-21 31-Dec-22 31-Dec-21 Revenue 96.35 94.81 83.38 84.67 Cost of sales (65.47) (57.76) (58.11) (52.23) Gross proﬁt 30.88 37.05 25.27 32.44 Other income 4.93 4.32 5.93 4.28 Adminstrative expenses (25.50) (19.92) (22.10) (19.43) Impairment of trade receivables (2.45) (1.35) (2.45) (1.35) Operating proﬁt 7.86 20.10 6.65 15.94 Finance income 0.12 0.57 0.07 0.06 Finance expenses (9.77) (7.15) (9.77) (7.15) Net ﬁnance costs (9.65) (6.58) (9.70) (7.09) (Loss)/proﬁt before income tax (1.79) 13.52 (3.05) 8.85 Income tax expense 0.03 (3.83) 0.86 (2.68) (Loss)/proﬁt for the year (1.76) 9.69 (2.19) 6.17 Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the year (1.76) 9.69 (2.19) 6.17 Basic and diluted earnings per share (MK) (0.18) 0.97 Number of ordinary shares on issue (billion) 10.04 10.04 SUMMARY STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION In billions of Malawi kwacha Group Group Company Company as at as at as at as at 31-Dec-22 31-Dec-21 31-Dec-22 31-Dec-21 Notes ASSETS NON-CURRENT ASSETS Equity investments 0.16 0.16 1.42 1.42 Property, plant and equipment 77.71 77.00 75.57 75.18 Intangible assets 14.19 14.00 14.11 13.71 Right of use assets 13.94 10.35 13.94 10.35 Contract assets 0.81 1.19 0.81 1.19 Total non-current assets 106.81 102.70 105.85 101.85 CURRENT ASSETS 2.11 Inventories 1.27 1.27 2.11 Trade and other receivables 15.96 18.09 14.83 14.38 Amounts due from related parties 0.64 0.49 1.68 1.36 Current tax recoverable 0.39 - 0.25 - Contract assets 1.44 1.17 1.44 1.17 Bank and cash balances 22.67 16.06 1.58 1.83 Total current assets 42.37 37.92 21.05 20.85 TOTAL ASSETS 149.18 140.62 126.90 122.70 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES SUMMARY STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY In billions of Malawi kwacha Group Share Share Retained Total Capital Premium earnings Balance at 1 January 2022 0.40 2.35 46.53 49.28 Comprehensive loss for the year - - (1.76) (1.76) Dividend declared - - (1.00) (1.00) Balance at 31 December 2022 0.40 2.35 43.77 46.52 Group Balance at 1 January 2021 0.40 2.35 41.16 43.91 Comprehensive loss for the year - - 9.69 9.69 Dividend declared - - (4.32) (4.32) Balance at 31 December 2021 0.40 2.35 46.53 49.28 Company Balance at 1 January 2022 0.40 2.35 42.86 45.61 Comprehensive income for the year - - (2.19) (2.19) Dividend declared - - (1.00) (1.00) Balance at 31 December 2022 0.40 2.35 39.67 42.42 Company Balance at 1 January 2021 0.40 2.35 41.01 43.76 Comprehensive income for the year . - - 6.17 6.17 Dividend declared - - (4.32) (4.32) Balance at 31 December 2021 0.40 2.35 42.86 45.61 SUMMARY STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS In billions of Malawi kwacha Group Group Company Company Year ended Year ended Year ended Year ended 31-Dec-22 31-Dec-21 31-Dec-22 31-Dec-21 Notes Cash from operating activities Cash generated from operations 36.72 31.72 27.82 27.55 Interest received 0.12 0.57 0.07 0.06 Interest paid (7.60) (4.93) (7.60) (4.93) Income tax paid (2.49) (4.21) (1.16) (2.92) Cash ﬂows generated from operating activities 26.75 23.15 19.13 19.76 Investing activities Purchase of investment - (0.08) - (0.08) Purchase of property, plant and equipment 5 (15.14) (28.36) (14.46) (27.08) Purchase of intangible assets 5 (3.14) (0.47) (3.06) (0.18) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 0.07 0.07 0.07 0.07 Net cash used in investing activities (18.21) (28.84) (17.45) (27.27) Financing activities Proceeds from loans 3 18.89 16.16 18.89 16.16 The Audited Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements and Our Report Thereon We expressed an unmodiﬁed audit opinion on the audited consolidated and separate ﬁnancial statements in our report dated 25 May 2023. That report also includes the communication of key audit matters. Key audit matters are those matters that in our professional judgment, were of most signiﬁcance in our audit of the consolidated and separate ﬁnancial statements of the current year. Director's Responsibility for the Summary Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements The Directors are responsible for the preparation of the summary consolidated and separate ﬁnancial statements in accordance with the basis described on the basis of preparation paragraph. Auditor's Responsibility Our responsibility is to express an opinion on whether the summary consolidated and separate ﬁnancial statements are a fair summary of the audited consolidated and separate ﬁnancial statements based on our procedures, which were conducted in accordance with International Standard on Auditing 810 (Revised) Engagements to Report on Summary Financial Statements. Chartered Accountants Vilengo Beza Partner 26 May 2023 tnm.co.mw | SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY 0.40 0.40 0.40 0.40 Share capital Share premium 2.35 2.35 2.35 2.35 Retained earnings 43.77 46.53 39.67 42.86 Total equity 46.52 49.28 42.42 45.61 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 1.10 Deferred tax liabilities 0.11 0.05 1.03 Long-term portion of loans and borrowings 3 26.44 23.41 26.44 23.41 Long-term portion of lease liabilities 4 0.53 0.23 0.53 0.23 Total non-current liabilities 27.08 24.74 27.02 24.67 CURRENT LIABILITIES 28.31 Trade and other payables 33.04 31.08 25.18 Current portion of loans and borrowings 3 13.78 14.30 13.78 14.30 Current portion of lease liabilities 4 1.41 0.65 1.41 0.65 Dividend payable - 1.51 - 1.51 Current tax payable - 1.13 - 0.80 Bank overdraft 10.99 7.47 10.99 7.47 Customer and other deposits 16.16 13.23 - - Amounts due to related parties 0.20 - 0.20 2.51 Total current liabilities 75.58 66.59 57.46 52.42 TOTAL LIABILITIES 102.66 91.34 84.48 77.09 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 149.18 140.62 126.90 122.70 Repayment of loans 3 (17.03) (5.74) (17.03) (5.74) Lease liability payments 4 (4.80) (2.20) (4.80) (2.20) Payment of dividends (2.51) (4.02) (2.51) (4.02) Net cash (used in)/from ﬁnancing activities (5.45) 4.20 (5.45) 4.20 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 3.09 (1.49) (3.77) (3.31) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 8.59 10.08 (5.64) (2.33) Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 11.68 8.59 (9.41) (5.64) Summarised audited consolidated and separate ﬁnancial statements forthe yearended 31 December2022 NOTES TO THE SUMMARY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS In billions of kwacha Group Group Company Company as at as at as at as at 31-Dec-22 31-Dec-21 31-Dec-22 31-Dec-21 1.Capital commitments Authorised and contracted for 12.32 0.66 12.32 0.66 Authorised and not contracted for 14.65 26.45 14.65 26.45 2. Contingent liabilities Legal claims 0.86 2.62 0.86 2.62 Malawi Revenue Autholity claim - 0.61 - 0.61 3. Loans and borrowings Old Mutual NICO Asset Standard Total Group and Company Investment Managers Bank Group Limited Commercial Paper Loan Commercial Paper Opening balance - 1 January 2022 17.68 5.19 14.84 37.71 Additions - - 18.89 18.89 Interest charge 3.01 0.36 3.09 6.46 Capital repayments (0.68) (5.19) (11.16) (17.03) Interest paid (3.01) (0.36) (2.44) (5.82) Balance as at 31 December 2022 17.00 - 23.22 40.22 Long term portion of loans 17.00 - 9.44 26.44 Current portion of loans - - 13.78 13.78 17.00 - 23.22 40.22 Old Mutual NICO Asset Standard Total Group and Company Investment Managers Bank Group Limited Commercial Paper Loan Commercial Paper Opening balance - 1 January 2021 15.00 5.00 6.26 26.26 Additions 2.00 - 14.16 16.16 Interest charge 2.47 0.72 1.63 4.82 Capital repayments - - (5.74) (5.74) Interest paid (1.79) (0.53) (1.47) (3.79) Balance as at 31 December 2021 17.68 5.19 14.84 37.71 Long term portion of loans 17.00 - 6.41 23.41 Current portion of loans 0.68 5.19 8.43 14.30 17.68 5.19 14.84 37.71 Old Mutual Investment Group Limited (OMIGL) On 26 February 2015, the company secured commercial debt paper of MK5.0 billion. The arranger and administrator was Old Mutual Investment Group Limited (OMIGL). The commercial paper was for a period of 5 years with an option of early repayment in tranches of MK1.0 billion after the third year. The coupon rate was 364 Treasury bill rate plus 200 basis points. The loan was secured with a debenture ranking behind National Bank of Malawi Plc overdraft facility and First Capital Bank Plc overdraft facility debentures and ranking pari pasu with the NICO Asset Managers Limited commercial paper debenture. On 25 February 2020 the loan was rolled over for another 5 year period on the same terms. In 2020, the company secured commercial debt paper of MK10.0 billion. The arranger and administrator is Old Mutual Investment Group Limited (OMIGL). The commercial paper is for a period of 5 years with an option of early repayment in tranches of MK1.0 billion after the third year. The coupon rate is 364 Treasury bill rate plus 175 basis points. The loan is secured with a debenture ranking behind National Bank of Malawi Plc overdraft facility and First Capital Bank Plc overdraft facility debentures and ranking pari pasu with the Old Mutual Investment Group commercial paper and NICO Asset Managers Limited commercial paper debentures. In 2021, the company secured additional commercial paper of MK2.0 billion from Old Mutual Investment Group Limited for a period of 5 years with the same terms as the other existing Old Mutual Investment Group Limited commercial papers. Standard Bank plc revolving credit facility TNM entered into a revolving credit facility with Standard Bank plc for amount of up to MK24 billion. The purpose of the facility is to ﬁnance or reﬁnance capital expenditure. The facility has a tenor of 60 months from drawdown date and attracts interest at a rate of Standard Bank Malawi plc reference rate plus 1.9% eﬀectively 14.1%. TNM has covenanted to maintain a USD denominated account with Standard Bank Plc for the lifetime of the facility and to channel all its USD receivables to the said account. NOTES TO THE SUMMARY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued) In billions of Malawi kwacha NICO Asset Managers Limited On 10 July 2017, the company secured commercial debt paper of MK5.0 billion. The arranger and administrator is Nico Asset Managers Limited. The commercial paper is for a period of 5 years with an option of early repayment in tranches of MK1.0 billion after the third year. The coupon rate is 180 Treasury bill rate plus 182 basis points. The loan is secured with a ﬂoating debenture overTNM assets ranking behind National Bank of Malawi Plc overdraft facility and First Capital Bank Plc overdraft facility debentures but ranking pari pasu with the Old Mutual Investments Group Limited commercial paper debenture.The loan was repaid in July 2022. 4. Lease liabilities Group Group Company Company as at as at as at as at 31-Dec-22 31-Dec-21 31-Dec-22 31-Dec-21 Opening balance 0.88 1.72 0.88 1.72 Additions 5.86 1.36 5.86 1.36 Capital repayments (4.80) (2.20) (4.80) (2.20) Interest charged 0.45 0.22 0.45 0.22 Interest payment (0.45) (0.22) (0.45) (0.22) Balance at end of the year 1.94 0.88 1.94 0.88 Long-term portion of lease liability 0.53 0.23 0.53 0.23 Short-term portion of lease liability 1.41 0.65 1.41 0.65 1.94 0.88 1.94 0.88 5. Capital expenditure Group Group Company Company year ended year ended year ended year ended 31-Dec-22 31-Dec-21 31-Dec-22 31-Dec-21 Acquisition of property plant and equipment 15.14 28.36 14.46 27.08 Acquisition of intangible assets 3.14 0.47 3.06 0.18 18.28 28.83 17.52 27.26 6. 