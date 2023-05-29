Telekom Malawi : TNM Plc FY2022 Financials

Performance
We present ﬁnancial results for the group for the year ended 31 December 2022.
The group registered 2% increase in revenue to MK96.35 billion (2021: MK94.81 billion) due to growth in mobile money
revenue by 27% to MK14.61 billion (2021: MK11.48 billion) and data grew by 9% to MK35.63 billion (2021: MK32.54 billion).
EBITDA margin decreased to 28% (2021: 38%) due to increase in operating costs during the year under review attributed to the increase in fuel costs as result of prolonged loadshedding, impairment of trade receivables, general increase of costs as result of the 25% devaluation of Malawi Kwacha and the 21% average inﬂation rate. Net ﬁnance costs increased by 47% to MK9.65 billion (2021: MK6.58 billion) due to increase in interest-bearing loans and foreign currency accounting losses of MK1.53 billion (2021: MK1.20 billion) as a result of devaluation of the Malawi Kwacha. These resulted in net proﬁt after taxation declining by 118% to a loss of MK1.76 billion (2021 proﬁt of MK9.69 billion).
The group invested MK18.28 billion in capital expenditure during the year (2021: MK28.82 billion) in distribution systems, network improvements and license upgrades catering for expansion, improvement, and business growth needs.
Outlook
The macro-economic environment is expected to remain challenging putting pressure on the group's proﬁtability. The eﬀects of cyclone Freddy, volatile exchange rates, foreign currency scarcity and pressure on inﬂation will continue to increase the cost of our operations.
The group will continue developing and implementing initiatives to drive customer growth, grow revenues, deliver eﬃciencies in costs and improve overall group ﬁnancial performance. The ﬁnancial performance indicators for 2023 are positive.
Looking ahead, the Board remains cautiously optimistic and expects the group to record a positive performance in 2023 ﬁnancial year.
Dividends
Due to the current performance of the company, the directors have declared a nil (2021:MK4.3 billion) dividend for the ﬁnancial year ended 31 December 2022.
Basis of preparation
The Directors have prepared the summary ﬁnancial statements to meet the listings requirements of the Malawi Stock Exchange. The Directors have considered the listings requirements of the Malawi Stock Exchange and believe that the summary statements of comprehensive income, ﬁnancial position, changes in equity and cash ﬂows are suﬃcient to meet the requirements of the users of the summary ﬁnancial statements. The amounts in the summary ﬁnancial statements are prepared in accordance with the framework concepts and the measurement and recognition requirements of International Financial Reporting Standards. The Summary ﬁnancial statements have been derived from the Annual Financial Statements which were approved by the board of directors on 31 March 2023, and are available on the company's website www.tnm.co.mw.
|
Ted Sauti-Phiri
|
Lekani Katandula
|
Chairman
|
Chairman, Board Audit Committee
KEY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
2%
|
MK 96.35
|
growth in total revenue
|
billion
|
27%
|
MK 14.61
|
growth in Mobile money revenue to
|
billion
|
9%
|
MK 35.63
|
growth in data revenue to
|
billion
|
25%
|
MK 27.42
|
decline in EBITDA
|
billion
|
Net loss
|
MK 1.76
|
after taxation
|
billion
|
Infrastructure
|
MK 18.28
|
investment of
|
billion
REPORT OF THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR ON THE SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
To the members of Telekom Networks Malawi plc
Opinion
The summary consolidated and separate ﬁnancial statements, which comprise the summary consolidated and separate statements of ﬁnancial position as at 31 December 2022, and the summary consolidated and separate statements of comprehensive income, summary consolidated and separate statements of changes in equity and summary consolidated and separate statements of cash ﬂows for the year then ended and related notes, are derived from the audited consolidated and separate ﬁnancial statements of Telekom Networks Malawi plc for the year ended 31 December 2022.
In our opinion, the accompanying summary consolidated and separate ﬁnancial statements are a fair summary of the audited consolidated and separate ﬁnancial statements, and the basis described on the basis of preparation paragraph.
Other Matter
We have not audited future ﬁnancial performance and expectations by management included in the accompanying summary consolidated ﬁnancial statements and accordingly do not express any opinion thereon.
Summary Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements
The summary consolidated and separate ﬁnancial statements do not contain all the disclosures required by International Financial Reporting Standards. Reading the summary consolidated and separate ﬁnancial statements and the auditor's report thereon, therefore, is not a substitute for reading the audited consolidated and separate ﬁnancial statements and the auditor's report thereon. The summary consolidated and separate ﬁnancial statements and the audited consolidated and separate ﬁnancial statements do not reﬂect the eﬀects of events that occurred subsequent to the date of our report on the audited consolidated and separate ﬁnancial statements.
SUMMARY STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
In billions of Malawi kwacha
|
|
Group
|
Group
|
Company
|
Company
|
|
Year ended
|
Year ended
|
Year ended
|
Year ended
|
|
31-Dec-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
31-Dec-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
96.35
|
94.81
|
83.38
|
84.67
|
|
Cost of sales
|
(65.47)
|
(57.76)
|
(58.11)
|
(52.23)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross proﬁt
|
30.88
|
37.05
|
25.27
|
32.44
|
|
Other income
|
4.93
|
4.32
|
5.93
|
4.28
|
|
Adminstrative expenses
|
(25.50)
|
(19.92)
|
(22.10)
|
(19.43)
|
|
Impairment of trade receivables
|
(2.45)
|
(1.35)
|
(2.45)
|
(1.35)
|
|
Operating proﬁt
|
7.86
|
20.10
|
6.65
|
15.94
|
|
Finance income
|
0.12
|
0.57
|
0.07
|
0.06
|
|
Finance expenses
|
(9.77)
|
(7.15)
|
(9.77)
|
(7.15)
|
|
Net ﬁnance costs
|
(9.65)
|
(6.58)
|
(9.70)
|
(7.09)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Loss)/proﬁt before income tax
|
(1.79)
|
13.52
|
(3.05)
|
8.85
|
|
Income tax expense
|
0.03
|
(3.83)
|
0.86
|
(2.68)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Loss)/proﬁt for the year
|
(1.76)
|
9.69
|
(2.19)
|
6.17
|
|
Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the year
|
(1.76)
|
9.69
|
(2.19)
|
6.17
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted earnings per share (MK)
|
(0.18)
|
0.97
|
|
|
|
Number of ordinary shares on issue (billion)
|
10.04
|
10.04
|
|
|
SUMMARY STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
In billions of Malawi kwacha
|
|
Group
|
Group
|
Company
|
Company
|
|
as at
|
as at
|
as at
|
as at
|
|
31-Dec-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
31-Dec-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes
|
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
Equity investments
|
0.16
|
0.16
|
1.42
|
1.42
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
77.71
|
77.00
|
75.57
|
75.18
|
Intangible assets
|
14.19
|
14.00
|
14.11
|
13.71
|
Right of use assets
|
13.94
|
10.35
|
13.94
|
10.35
|
Contract assets
|
0.81
|
1.19
|
0.81
|
1.19
|
Total non-current assets
|
106.81
|
102.70
|
105.85
|
101.85
|
CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
2.11
|
|
|
Inventories
|
1.27
|
1.27
|
2.11
|
Trade and other receivables
|
15.96
|
18.09
|
14.83
|
14.38
|
Amounts due from related parties
|
0.64
|
0.49
|
1.68
|
1.36
|
Current tax recoverable
|
0.39
|
-
|
0.25
|
-
|
Contract assets
|
1.44
|
1.17
|
1.44
|
1.17
|
Bank and cash balances
|
22.67
|
16.06
|
1.58
|
1.83
|
Total current assets
|
42.37
|
37.92
|
21.05
|
20.85
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
149.18
|
140.62
|
126.90
|
122.70
|
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
SUMMARY STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
In billions of Malawi kwacha
|
Group
|
Share
|
Share
|
Retained
|
Total
|
Capital
|
Premium
|
earnings
|
|
|
|
Balance at 1 January 2022
|
0.40
|
2.35
|
46.53
|
49.28
|
Comprehensive loss for the year
|
-
|
-
|
(1.76)
|
(1.76)
|
Dividend declared
|
-
|
-
|
(1.00)
|
(1.00)
|
Balance at 31 December 2022
|
0.40
|
2.35
|
43.77
|
46.52
|
Group
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at 1 January 2021
|
0.40
|
2.35
|
41.16
|
43.91
|
Comprehensive loss for the year
|
-
|
-
|
9.69
|
9.69
|
Dividend declared
|
-
|
-
|
(4.32)
|
(4.32)
|
Balance at 31 December 2021
|
0.40
|
2.35
|
46.53
|
49.28
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at 1 January 2022
|
0.40
|
2.35
|
42.86
|
45.61
|
Comprehensive income for the year
|
-
|
-
|
(2.19)
|
(2.19)
|
Dividend declared
|
-
|
-
|
(1.00)
|
(1.00)
|
Balance at 31 December 2022
|
0.40
|
2.35
|
39.67
|
42.42
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at 1 January 2021
|
0.40
|
2.35
|
41.01
|
43.76
|
Comprehensive income for the year
|
|
.
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
6.17
|
6.17
|
Dividend declared
|
-
|
-
|
(4.32)
|
(4.32)
|
Balance at 31 December 2021
|
0.40
|
2.35
|
42.86
|
45.61
SUMMARY STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
In billions of Malawi kwacha
|
|
|
Group
|
Group
|
Company
|
Company
|
|
|
Year ended
|
Year ended
|
Year ended
|
Year ended
|
|
|
31-Dec-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
31-Dec-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
|
Notes
|
|
|
|
|
Cash from operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash generated from operations
|
|
36.72
|
31.72
|
27.82
|
27.55
|
Interest received
|
|
0.12
|
0.57
|
0.07
|
0.06
|
Interest paid
|
|
(7.60)
|
(4.93)
|
(7.60)
|
(4.93)
|
Income tax paid
|
|
(2.49)
|
(4.21)
|
(1.16)
|
(2.92)
|
Cash ﬂows generated from operating activities
|
|
26.75
|
23.15
|
19.13
|
19.76
|
Investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of investment
|
|
-
|
(0.08)
|
-
|
(0.08)
|
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|
5
|
(15.14)
|
(28.36)
|
(14.46)
|
(27.08)
|
Purchase of intangible assets
|
5
|
(3.14)
|
(0.47)
|
(3.06)
|
(0.18)
|
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
|
|
0.07
|
0.07
|
0.07
|
0.07
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(18.21)
|
(28.84)
|
(17.45)
|
(27.27)
|
Financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from loans
|
3
|
18.89
|
16.16
|
18.89
|
16.16