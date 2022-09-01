Log in
    TLSG   SI0031104290

TELEKOM SLOVENIJE, D.D.

(TLSG)
End-of-day quote Ljubljana Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-31
54.00 EUR   -0.92%
TELEKOM SLOVENIJE D D : Changes in Telekom Slovenije Management Board
08/25TELEKOM SLOVENIJE D D : Group's business results in the period January to June 2022
08/25Telekom Slovenije, d.d. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
Telekom Slovenije d d : Changes in Telekom Slovenije Management Board

09/01/2022 | 05:51pm EDT
INI-573/22

TELEKOM SLOVENIJE, d.d., Ljubljana

Changes in Telekom Slovenije Management Board

Pursuant to the provisions of the Rules of the Ljubljana Stock Exchange and the valid legislation, Telekom Slovenije, d.d., Cigaletova 15, Ljubljana, hereby publishes the following notification:

At its 22nd regular meeting on Thursday, 1 September 2022, the Supervisory Board of Telekom Slovenije, d.d., adopted the resolution on a consensual termination of the term of President of the Management Board, Cvetko Sršen and Management Board member Barbara Galičič Drakslar, effective on the day new Management Board members are appointed, or by 31 October 2022 at the latest.

The Supervisory Board of Telekom Slovenije, d.d. resolved Member of the Management Board and Vice-President of the Management Board, Tomaž Jontes because of fault reasons as of 1 September 2022.

Until the appointment of a new Member of the Management Board the Supervisory Board authorized Mitja Štular, PhD, Member of the Management Board to head the commercial field.

The notification will also be available on the company's website (www.telekom.si) for a period of at least 5 years.

Management Board of Telekom Slovenije, d.d.
Supervisory Board of Telekom Slovenije, d.d.
Date: 01.09.2022

Disclaimer

Telekom Slovenije dd published this content on 01 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2022 21:50:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
