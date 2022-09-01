Telekom Slovenije d d : Changes in Telekom Slovenije Management Board

TELEKOM SLOVENIJE, d.d., Ljubljana

Changes in Telekom Slovenije Management Board

At its 22nd regular meeting on Thursday, 1 September 2022, the Supervisory Board of Telekom Slovenije, d.d., adopted the resolution on a consensual termination of the term of President of the Management Board, Cvetko Sršen and Management Board member Barbara Galičič Drakslar, effective on the day new Management Board members are appointed, or by 31 October 2022 at the latest.

The Supervisory Board of Telekom Slovenije, d.d. resolved Member of the Management Board and Vice-President of the Management Board, Tomaž Jontes because of fault reasons as of 1 September 2022.

Until the appointment of a new Member of the Management Board the Supervisory Board authorized Mitja Štular, PhD, Member of the Management Board to head the commercial field.

