    TLSG   SI0031104290

TELEKOM SLOVENIJE, D.D.

(TLSG)
Telekom Slovenije d d : During the Olympics subscribers to Telekom Slovenije's television services can watch additional TV channels, dedicated to individual sports

07/23/2021 | 07:18am EDT
Ljubljana,
Thursday, July 22, 2021
During the Olympics subscribers to Telekom Slovenije's television services can watch additional TV channels, dedicated to individual sports

​Telekom Slovenije, the long time partner of the Olympic Committee of Slovenia, and a major supporter of Slovenian athletes, has made it possible for its subscribers to television services to watch individual sports competitions on seven additional Eurosport TV channels during the Olympics. Between 23 July and 8 August subscribers using NEO can access additional channels focused on competitions in individual sports, such as basketball, volleyball, football, fights sports, racket sports and the so-called artistic sports.

​Along with Eurosport 1, Eurosport 2 and Eurosport 4K, subscribers can also watch the following channels between 23 July and 8 August:
• EUROSPORT 3: Racket Sports & Golf
• EUROSPORT 4: Artistic Sports (including gymnastics and
synchronised swimming)
• EUROSPORT 5: Football & Other Team Sports
• EUROSPORT 6: Basketball
• EUROSPORT 7: Fights Sports
• EUROSPORT 8: Handball
• EUROSPORT 9: Volleyball

TV channels are available in the Standard and Mega channel bundles on channels 538 and above.

Full Olympic experience with time-shift, the highlights feature and NEO voice commands
Channels are available in high definition (HD), and all support time shift, which will certainly be a welcome feature for the fans, considering the time difference with Japan.

For select Olympic content, in competitions where Slovenian athletes will be participating, subscribers with the NEO Smartbox can also access the special Highlights feature on TV SLO 2. This is an up-to-date fast overview of all the highlights from individual competitions.

With so much Olympic content fans can take advantage of NEO advanced voice search to easily find what they want to watch.

Olympic content can also be watched on www.neo.io in a web browser or using mobile and smart TV NEO apps.

Back​ t​o Press Releases

Disclaimer

Telekom Slovenije dd published this content on 21 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 11:17:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 647 M 762 M 762 M
Net income 2020 24,9 M 29,3 M 29,3 M
Net Debt 2020 378 M 445 M 445 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,4x
Yield 2020 9,17%
Capitalization 410 M 483 M 482 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,14x
EV / Sales 2020 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 3 392
Free-Float 30,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Cvetko Srsen Chief Executive Officer
Sabina Merhar Director-Finance & Accounting
Iztok Cernoa Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barbara Gorjup Member-Supervisory Board
Drago Kijevcanin Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELEKOM SLOVENIJE, D.D.44.50%493
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.-4.77%233 417
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.8.60%136 083
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED13.57%130 586
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG18.15%101 282
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION7.41%94 734