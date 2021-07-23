Telekom Slovenije d d : During the Olympics subscribers to Telekom Slovenije's television services can watch additional TV channels, dedicated to individual sports

During the Olympics subscribers to Telekom Slovenije's television services can watch additional TV channels, dedicated to individual sports

​Telekom Slovenije, the long time partner of the Olympic Committee of Slovenia, and a major supporter of Slovenian athletes, has made it possible for its subscribers to television services to watch individual sports competitions on seven additional Eurosport TV channels during the Olympics. Between 23 July and 8 August subscribers using NEO can access additional channels focused on competitions in individual sports, such as basketball, volleyball, football, fights sports, racket sports and the so-called artistic sports.

​Along with Eurosport 1, Eurosport 2 and Eurosport 4K, subscribers can also watch the following channels between 23 July and 8 August:

• EUROSPORT 3: Racket Sports & Golf

• EUROSPORT 4: Artistic Sports (including gymnastics and

synchronised swimming)

• EUROSPORT 5: Football & Other Team Sports

• EUROSPORT 6: Basketball

• EUROSPORT 7: Fights Sports

• EUROSPORT 8: Handball

• EUROSPORT 9: Volleyball

TV channels are available in the Standard and Mega channel bundles on channels 538 and above.

Full Olympic experience with time-shift, the highlights feature and NEO voice commands

Channels are available in high definition (HD), and all support time shift, which will certainly be a welcome feature for the fans, considering the time difference with Japan.

For select Olympic content, in competitions where Slovenian athletes will be participating, subscribers with the NEO Smartbox can also access the special Highlights feature on TV SLO 2. This is an up-to-date fast overview of all the highlights from individual competitions.

With so much Olympic content fans can take advantage of NEO advanced voice search to easily find what they want to watch.

Olympic content can also be watched on www.neo.io in a web browser or using mobile and smart TV NEO apps.