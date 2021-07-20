Telekom Slovenije d d : With a 20,000 donation Telekom Slovenije is making sure that children are feeling good at the Youth Spa and Holiday Centre at Debeli Rtič

With a €20,000 donation Telekom Slovenije is making sure that children are feeling good at the Youth Spa and Holiday Centre at Debeli Rtič

​The Youth Spa and Holiday Centre at Debeli Rtič is lively once again after it was shut down last year due to the epidemic, with children returning for healthcare-related vacations and rehabilitation. Workers from Red Cross Slovenia prepare various healthcare, mobility and other activities for the children, while Telekom Slovenije makes sure that their stay is enjoyable. Employees of the spa spent last year renovating and improving the youth hostel Martinček and its landscaping, also with the help of Telekom Slovenije's donation. The donation was handed over to the manager of the Youth Spa and Holiday Centre at Debeli Rtič Ana Žerjal, MA, by Tomaž Jontes, vice president of the Management Board, on behalf of the company.

​During this past year Debeli Rtič provided only medical treatment of children, performed maintenance and renovation work, and prepared science projects that connect children with nature. These included planting 27 trees, labelling typical vegetation at the spa's park, setting a new biology trail, creating the spa's herbarium, used the driftwood from the see to build a forma viva statue, establishing a herbal garden, building houses for animals and preparing a brochure on the spa's park.

'For nine years now, ever since 2013, Telekom Slovenije has been making sure that children who come to Debeli Rtič feel good. We have been using the company's donations to raise the standard of our lodgings, as we want the children to feel welcome here. Every year 16,000 children visit us, with about 1500 of them coming from socially disadvantaged environments who need to feel even more welcome and appreciated; many of them actually see the sea for the first time. The improved standard is the foundation for providing healthcare, educational and sports programmes to a growing number of children and adolescents also outside the summer season,' said Ana Žerjal, the manager of the Youth Spa and Holiday Centre at Debeli Rtič. In its 65 years of operation a total of 650,000 children from across Slovenia have visited Debeli Rtič.

Youth Spa and Holiday Centre at Debeli Rtič is a modern healthcare, sports and educational centre that hosts health retreats and rehabilitations for conditions such as diabetes, asthma, and coeliac disease, as well as holidays for children from socially disadvantaged environments, school and pre-school trips, and training for young athletes at sports camps. With its unique seaside location, the soothing microclimate and appropriate medical, physical therapy and mobility capacities it can make sure that children and adolescents feel good there.

Telekom Slovenije actively identifies opportunities where we can contribute to the development of the environment in which it operates, through its expertise, and financial and other resources. The company places special attention on socially responsible activities focused on children and adolescents. The company is proud that its years of donating to the Youth Spa and Holiday Centre at Debeli Rtič ensure that children and adolescents have a healthy, safe and adventurous environment.