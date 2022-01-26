Log in
    TBS   BG1100017190

TELELINK BUSINESS SERVICES GROUP AD

(TBS)
Telelink Business Services : Insider information

01/26/2022 | 07:36am EST
Insider information 26.01.2022 09:31:39 (local time)

Company: Telelink Business Services Group AD-Sofia (TBS)
Notification of the entry in the Commercial Register of the Federal
Republic of Germany of a wholly owned subsidiary under the name, Telelink Business Services Germany GmbH
The entire piece of news is published on the financial website X3News.

Disclaimer

Telelink Business Services Group AD published this content on 26 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2022 12:35:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 169 M 97,3 M 97,3 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 5,58%
Capitalization 184 M 106 M 106 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,09x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees 241
Free-Float -
Chart TELELINK BUSINESS SERVICES GROUP AD
Duration : Period :
Telelink Business Services Group AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 14,70 BGN
Average target price 20,53 BGN
Spread / Average Target 39,7%
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELELINK BUSINESS SERVICES GROUP AD-5.16%106
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-14.22%2 165 977
SEA LIMITED-35.22%81 436
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-24.81%72 461
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-19.25%62 748
SYNOPSYS INC.-20.85%44 752