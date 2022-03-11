Telelink Business Services : Invitation and materials for a GSM

11.03.2022 10:20:43 (local time)

Company: Telelink Business Services Group AD-Sofia (TBS)

Telelink Business Services Group has appointed an extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 11 April 2022 at 10:00 am in the city of Sofia at 6 Panorama Sofia St., Business Center Richhill, ground floor, under the following agenda:

- Authorisation of the Management Board to conclude transactions under Art. 114 (1), item 3 of the POSA according to a justification report of the Management Board under Art. 114a (1) of the POSA concerning the formation of receivables for the company from agreements between Telelink Business Services Group and its subsidiaries, set out in the invitation, under which the company will provide corporate and business development and management services

- Authorisation of the Management Board to conclude transactions within the scope of Art. 114 (1), item 2 of the POSA according to a justification report of the Management Board concerning the formation of liabilities for Telelink Business Services Group in favour of third parties in connection with issuing guarantees for fulfilment of commitments by its subsidiaries

- In the absence of a quorum, the EGM will take place on 27 April 2022 at 10:00 am, at the same place and under the same agenda.

The voting right will be entitled to all shareholders registered with the central securities register fourteen (14) days before the EGM, i.e. by 28 March 2022 (Record Date).

The final date for transacting shares of this company on the Exchange, as a result of which the holders will be entitled to exercise their voting right at the EGM, will be 24 March 2022 (Ex Date: 25 March 2022).

The invitation is available on the website of the Exchange.

