  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Telelink Business Services Group AD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TBS   BG1100017190

TELELINK BUSINESS SERVICES GROUP AD

(TBS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Telelink Business Services : Invitation and materials for a GSM

03/11/2022 | 01:10pm EST
Invitation and materials for a GSM 11.03.2022 10:20:43 (local time)

Company: Telelink Business Services Group AD-Sofia (TBS)
Telelink Business Services Group has appointed an extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 11 April 2022 at 10:00 am in the city of Sofia at 6 Panorama Sofia St., Business Center Richhill, ground floor, under the following agenda:
- Authorisation of the Management Board to conclude transactions under Art. 114 (1), item 3 of the POSA according to a justification report of the Management Board under Art. 114a (1) of the POSA concerning the formation of receivables for the company from agreements between Telelink Business Services Group and its subsidiaries, set out in the invitation, under which the company will provide corporate and business development and management services
- Authorisation of the Management Board to conclude transactions within the scope of Art. 114 (1), item 2 of the POSA according to a justification report of the Management Board concerning the formation of liabilities for Telelink Business Services Group in favour of third parties in connection with issuing guarantees for fulfilment of commitments by its subsidiaries
- In the absence of a quorum, the EGM will take place on 27 April 2022 at 10:00 am, at the same place and under the same agenda.
The voting right will be entitled to all shareholders registered with the central securities register fourteen (14) days before the EGM, i.e. by 28 March 2022 (Record Date).
The final date for transacting shares of this company on the Exchange, as a result of which the holders will be entitled to exercise their voting right at the EGM, will be 24 March 2022 (Ex Date: 25 March 2022).
The invitation is available on the website of the Exchange.
The entire piece of news is available on the financial website X3News.

Disclaimer

Telelink Business Services Group AD published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 18:09:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 166 M 93,2 M 93,2 M
Net income 2021 12,2 M 6,88 M 6,88 M
Net cash 2021 10,4 M 5,84 M 5,84 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,8x
Yield 2021 5,29%
Capitalization 187 M 105 M 105 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,05x
EV / Sales 2021 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 241
Free-Float -
Chart TELELINK BUSINESS SERVICES GROUP AD
Duration : Period :
Telelink Business Services Group AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 15,00 BGN
Average target price 20,53 BGN
Spread / Average Target 36,9%
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELELINK BUSINESS SERVICES GROUP AD-3.23%105
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-15.08%2 141 030
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-33.07%64 690
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-20.78%60 206
SEA LIMITED-55.77%55 604
SYNOPSYS INC.-18.36%46 058