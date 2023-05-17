Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Bulgaria
  Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  Telelink Business Services Group AD
  News
  Summary
    TBS   BG1100017190

TELELINK BUSINESS SERVICES GROUP AD

(TBS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-15
9.200 BGN    0.00%
02:11pTelelink Business Services : Invitation and materials for a GSM
PU
05/16Telelink Business Services Seeks Mergers and Acquisitions
CI
04/20Telelink Business Services : Insider information
PU
Telelink Business Services : Invitation and materials for a GSM

05/17/2023 | 02:11pm EDT
Invitation and materials for a GSM 17.05.2023 17:13:12 (local time)

Company: Telelink Business Services Group AD-Sofia (TBS)
Telelink Business Services Group appointed a regular General Meeting of Shareholders on 21 June 2023 at 10:00 am in the city of Sofia at 6 Panorama Sofia St., Business Center Richhill, under the following agenda:
- Individual and consolidated reports of the managing bodies on the company's activity in 2022
- Adoption of the 2022 individual and consolidated annual financial reports of the company
- Reports of the registered auditor on the 2022 audit
- Report of the Audit Committee on 2022
- Report of the Investor Relations Director on 2022
- Report on the implementation of the remuneration policy for the members of the managing bodies
- Release from liability of the members of the managing bodies for their activity in 2022
- Change of the registered office address
- Amendments to the Statutes of the company
- Financial result allocation decision
Draft resolution: Allocation of the 2022 profit of BGN 12,444,563.38 as follows:
After deducting the 6-month dividend of BGN 7,695,464.85, already distributed by the company according to the prepared 6-month financial report for the first half of 2022, allocating the remaining BGN 4,749,098.53 to the retained profit
- Authorisation of the Management Board to conclude transactions under Art. 114 (1), item 2 of the POSA, according to a justification report of the Management Board under Art. 114a (1) of the POSA concerning the expedience and terms of signing an agreement for the rental use of furnished workplaces, including the equipment, consumables and costs of communal services, for a period until 16 January 2028 at a total contract value of BGN 1,250,000
- In the lack of quorum, the GMS will be held on 07 July 2023 at 10:00 am, same place and agenda.
The voting right will be entitled to all shareholders registered with the central securities register fourteen (14) days before the GMS, i.e. by 07 June 2023 (Record Date).
The final date for transacting shares of this company on the Exchange, as a result of which the shareholders are entitled to exercise their voting rights, will be 05 June 2023 (Ex Date: 06 June 2023).
The invitation is available on the website of the Exchange.
The entire piece of news is published on the financial website X3News.

Telelink Business Services Group AD published this content on 17 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2023 18:10:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
