  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. TeleMasters Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TLM   ZAE000093324

TELEMASTERS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(TLM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-22
1.030 ZAR    0.00%
04/04TeleMasters Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/31TELEMASTERS : Unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the Six Months Ended 31 December 2021 & Dividend Declaration
PU
03/28TELEMASTERS : Trading Statement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TeleMasters : Dealings in Securities by a Director

06/24/2022 | 09:36am EDT
TELEMASTERS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

Registration number 2006/015734/06

Share code: TLM & ISIN Number: ZAE000093324 ("TeleMasters" or "the Company" or "the Group")

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR

In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised of the following dealings in securities by a director:

Name of Director:

J Voigt

Date of transaction:

22 June 2022

Name of Company:

TeleMasters

Number of securities:

10 000

Class of securities:

Ordinary shares

Nature of transaction:

Purchase

Price per share:

R1.03

Nature of interest:

Direct beneficial

Extent of interest:

0.02%

Value of transaction:

R10 300.00

How traded

On market

Clearance to deal obtained:

Yes

Waterfall City

24 June 2022

Designated Advisor

AcaciaCap Advisors Proprietary Limited

Disclaimer

Telemasters Holdings Limited published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 13:35:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
