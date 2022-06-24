TeleMasters : Dealings in Securities by a Director

TELEMASTERS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

Registration number 2006/015734/06

Share code: TLM & ISIN Number: ZAE000093324 ("TeleMasters" or "the Company" or "the Group")

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR

In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised of the following dealings in securities by a director:

Name of Director: J Voigt Date of transaction: 22 June 2022 Name of Company: TeleMasters Number of securities: 10 000 Class of securities: Ordinary shares Nature of transaction: Purchase Price per share: R1.03 Nature of interest: Direct beneficial Extent of interest: 0.02% Value of transaction: R10 300.00 How traded On market Clearance to deal obtained: Yes Waterfall City 24 June 2022

Designated Advisor

AcaciaCap Advisors Proprietary Limited