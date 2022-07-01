TeleMasters : Dealings in Securities by a Director

TELEMASTERS HOLDINGS LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
Registration number 2006/015734/06
Share code: TLM & ISIN Number: ZAE000093324 ("TeleMasters" or "the Company" or "the Group")
DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR
In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised of the following dealings in securities by a director:
|
Name of Director:
|
J Voigt
|
Date of transaction:
|
29 June 2022
|
Name of Company:
|
TeleMasters
|
Number of securities:
|
10 000
|
Class of securities:
|
Ordinary shares
|
Nature of transaction:
|
Purchase
|
Price per share:
|
R1.06
|
Nature of interest:
|
Direct beneficial
|
Extent of interest:
|
0.02%
|
Value of transaction:
|
R10 600.00
|
How traded
|
On market
|
Clearance to deal obtained:
|
Yes
|
Waterfall City
|
|
1 July 2022
|
Designated Advisor
AcaciaCap Advisors Proprietary Limited
Telemasters Holdings Limited published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 10:22:07 UTC.