Telenet : Annual report of Telenet Group Holding NV on the statutory accounts for the financial year closed on 31 December 2022

4. Accounting Policies Telenet Group Holding NV (Statutory accounts)

4.1 General

The Accounting Policies have been determined in accordance with the conditions of Royal decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Code for Companies and Associations.

Every component of the assets is valued individually. Depreciation is calculated on a monthly basis. As a general rule, each component of the assets is valued at its acquisition cost, and shown in the balance sheet at that amount, minus any depreciation or write-downs. The amounts receivable are also shown, in principle, at their nominal value.

4.2 Specific accounting policies

4.2.1 Formation expenses

Debt issuance costs are expensed as incurred.

4.2.2 Financial assets

Investments are recorded at their acquisition value. For the investments recorded under the heading "Financial fixed assets", an impairment loss is accounted for in case of permanent capital loss or decline in value, justified by the situation, profitability or outlook of the respective investees.

The Board of Directors assesses whether there is a permanent impairment of the book value of the investments.

For this assessment, the Board of Directors uses, among other things, the average historical share price, the value based on discounted cash flow models and the value based on EBITDA multiples of Telenet Group Holding NV, the listed parent company. If the current share price of Telenet Group Holding NV at year-end is below the average value of the aforementioned methods, the Board of Directors assesses whether this loss in value is of a permanent nature, based on the period over which and the extent to which it has decreased below this average value.

4.2.3 Amounts receivable within one year

Amounts receivable are recorded on the balance sheet at their nominal value. An appropriate write-down will be made if part or all of the payment on the due date is uncertain, or if the recoverable amount on the balance sheet date is lower than the book value.

Amounts receivable in foreign currency are converted at the official exchange rate applicable on the date when the invoice is posted. At the end of the financial year, they are converted using the official exchange rate on the balance sheet date.

4.2.4 Other investments and cash at bank and in hand

Balances held with financial institutions are valued at their nominal value.

Securities are valued at their acquisition value. Other cash equivalents are shown at their nominal value.