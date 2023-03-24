Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Telenet Group Holding NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TNET   BE0003826436

TELENET GROUP HOLDING NV

(TNET)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  10:43:47 2023-03-24 am EDT
20.82 EUR   -0.10%
10:12aTelenet : Annual report of Telenet Group Holding NV on the statutory accounts for the financial year closed on 31 December 2022
PU
10:12aTelenet : Rapport de gestion de Telenet Group Holding NV concernant les comptes annuels individuels pour l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2022
PU
04:29aTelenet : Notification d'enregistrement pour l'Assemblée Générale Annuelle du 26 avril 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Telenet : Annual report of Telenet Group Holding NV on the statutory accounts for the financial year closed on 31 December 2022

03/24/2023 | 10:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Abridged annual report of the board of directors to the annual general meeting of shareholders

This section contains an abridged version of the statutory (non-consolidated) annual accounts and annual report of Telenet Group Holding NV (TGH).

The statutory auditor issued an unqualified opinion on the statutory accounts of Telenet Group Holding NV as of and for the year ended December 31, 2022. The second part of the auditor's report includes specific additional paragraphs in accordance with article 7:96 of the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations (conflicts of interest reported by a member of the board of directors).

The full version of the annual accounts will be filed with the National Bank of Belgium and are available on the Company's website (http://investors.telenet.be).

Telenet | Annual Report 2022 | 1

1. Abridged non-consolidated balance sheet

Telenet Group Holding NV (Statutory accounts)

(€ in millions)

As of December 31,

2022

2021

Assets

Non-current assets:

Financial assets

3,102.0

5,121.2

Total non-current assets

3,102.0

5,121.2

Current assets:

Amounts receivable within 1 year

11.1

5.8

Other investments and deposits

143.9

201.4

Cash at bank and in hand

10.1

11.1

Deferred charges and accrued income

2.7

-

Total current assets

167.8

218.3

Total assets

3,269.8

5,339.5

(€ in millions)

As of December 31,

2022

2021

Equity and Liabilities

Equity:

Capital

12.8

12.8

Share premium

80.7

80.7

Reserves

212.4

270.0

Profit to be carried forward

2,849.7

4,343.6

Total equity

3,155.6

4,707.1

Liabilities:

Amounts payable after more than 1 year

-

312.8

Amounts payable within 1 year

114.2

319.6

Total liabilities

114.2

632.4

Total Equity and Liabilities

3,269.8

5,339.5

2 | Telenet | Annual Report 2022 |

2. Abridged non-consolidated income statement Telenet Group Holding NV (Statutory accounts)

(€ in millions)

For the years ended December 31,

2022

2021

Operating income

9.5

12.5

Operating expenses

(4.5)

(5.8)

Operating profit

5.0

6.7

Finance income

108.8

524.7

Finance expenses

(1,485.3)

(24.6)

Taxes

(0.2)

-

Profit/(loss) to be appropriated

(1,371.7)

506.8

Telenet | Annual Report 2022 | 3

3. Capital

Telenet Group Holding NV (Statutory accounts)

2022

(€ in millions)

(number of shares)

Issued capital

January 1, 2022

12.8

113,841,819

Cancellation own shares

-

(1,731,819)

December 31, 2022

12.8

112,110,000

Composition of the capital

Dispreference shares

-

94,843

Golden shares

-

30

Ordinary shares without nominal value

12.8

112,015,127

4 | Telenet | Annual Report 2022 |

4. Accounting Policies Telenet Group Holding NV (Statutory accounts)

4.1 General

The Accounting Policies have been determined in accordance with the conditions of Royal decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Code for Companies and Associations.

Every component of the assets is valued individually. Depreciation is calculated on a monthly basis. As a general rule, each component of the assets is valued at its acquisition cost, and shown in the balance sheet at that amount, minus any depreciation or write-downs. The amounts receivable are also shown, in principle, at their nominal value.

4.2 Specific accounting policies

4.2.1 Formation expenses

Debt issuance costs are expensed as incurred.

4.2.2 Financial assets

Investments are recorded at their acquisition value. For the investments recorded under the heading "Financial fixed assets", an impairment loss is accounted for in case of permanent capital loss or decline in value, justified by the situation, profitability or outlook of the respective investees.

The Board of Directors assesses whether there is a permanent impairment of the book value of the investments.

For this assessment, the Board of Directors uses, among other things, the average historical share price, the value based on discounted cash flow models and the value based on EBITDA multiples of Telenet Group Holding NV, the listed parent company. If the current share price of Telenet Group Holding NV at year-end is below the average value of the aforementioned methods, the Board of Directors assesses whether this loss in value is of a permanent nature, based on the period over which and the extent to which it has decreased below this average value.

4.2.3 Amounts receivable within one year

Amounts receivable are recorded on the balance sheet at their nominal value. An appropriate write-down will be made if part or all of the payment on the due date is uncertain, or if the recoverable amount on the balance sheet date is lower than the book value.

Amounts receivable in foreign currency are converted at the official exchange rate applicable on the date when the invoice is posted. At the end of the financial year, they are converted using the official exchange rate on the balance sheet date.

4.2.4 Other investments and cash at bank and in hand

Balances held with financial institutions are valued at their nominal value.

Securities are valued at their acquisition value. Other cash equivalents are shown at their nominal value.

Telenet | Annual Report 2022 | 5

Disclaimer

Telenet Group Holding NV published this content on 24 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 14:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TELENET GROUP HOLDING NV
10:12aTelenet : Annual report of Telenet Group Holding NV on the statutory accounts for the fina..
PU
10:12aTelenet : Rapport de gestion de Telenet Group Holding NV concernant les comptes annuels in..
PU
04:29aTelenet : Notification d'enregistrement pour l'Assemblée Générale Annuelle du 26 avril 202..
PU
04:29aTelenet : Procuration pour l'Assemblée Générale Annuelle du 26 avril 2023
PU
04:29aTelenet : Formulaire de vote pour l'Assemblée Générale Annuelle du 26 avril 2023
PU
04:20aTelenet : Convocation de l'Assemblée Générale Annuelle (et Extraordinaire) du 26 avril 202..
PU
03/22After Telenet, Colruyt's Wind Farms : foreign investors seize our strategic infrastructur..
AQ
03/22European Commission approves acquisition of VOO by Orange
AQ
03/22Liberty Global to Take Full Control of Belgium's Telenet for Reported EUR929 Million
MT
03/21Application Of Article 7 : 97 of the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TELENET GROUP HOLDING NV
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 634 M 2 869 M 2 869 M
Net income 2022 1 038 M 1 131 M 1 131 M
Net Debt 2022 5 555 M 6 051 M 6 051 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,16x
Yield 2022 5,57%
Capitalization 2 263 M 2 464 M 2 464 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,97x
EV / Sales 2023 2,70x
Nbr of Employees 3 000
Free-Float 37,6%
Chart TELENET GROUP HOLDING NV
Duration : Period :
Telenet Group Holding NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELENET GROUP HOLDING NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 20,84 €
Average target price 19,36 €
Spread / Average Target -7,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John C. Porter Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Erik van den Enden Chief Financial Officer
Johan van Biesbroeck Chairman
Micha Berger Chief Technology Officer
Lieve Creten Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELENET GROUP HOLDING NV36.66%2 464
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED22.90%173 092
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-5.15%156 950
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG17.18%118 292
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION6.01%104 274
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED35.50%85 795
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer