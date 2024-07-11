Starting August 13 Play Sports Open, a Telenet Group sports channel, will be incorporated into Play6, the Play Media channel launched in 2016. By incorporating the Play Sports Open channel's content into Play6, it will become accessible to both Telenet and non-Telenet customers.

Play6 will become a fully-fledged entertainment and sports channel from August 13: the channel will remain the favorite destination for binge worthy reality and explosive movies & series, henceforth supplemented with live sports and sports entertainment. Play6 customers will also be able to enjoy improved channel positioning to find their beloved programs faster with even more action and sports for Play6 fans.

Play Sports Open customers will be spoiled with a quasi-similar sports experience complemented by action & fiction all combined into one channel.

The Play Sports Open channel was launched by the Telenet Group in 2021 offering a limited selection of matches from various leagues of Play Sports, complemented by its own programs and documentaries. The channel will still be available free of charge in the basic television format to all Telenet TV customers until August 13.

What can viewers expect from Play6 starting August 13, 2024?

As before: immersive reality and the most explosive movies and series

The content of the Play6 range remains largely the same. More than ever before, Play6 stands for exciting and diverse content. The channel remains the ultimate destination for binge worthy reality and explosive movies & series that will have you on the edge of your seat. The existing range is not being curtailed but will be supplemented by a lot of additional sports coverage from August 13.

An extensive range of live sports: UEFA Europa League & Conference League on Thursdays: 2 matches per game day. Formula 1 qualifying sessions on Saturdays (the day before the GP), starting with the GP of the Netherlands on Saturday, August 24 Several Premier League games each season starting with the supreme Chelsea-Manchester City match on Sunday August 18 . The best from UFC .

Sports entertainment with new episodes of: Podcasts : MIDMID and The Paddock Sports documentaries : Mauve, De Spor, Premier League Stories



The Play Sports Open channel will no longer appear in the channel lineup following this integration. Live sports programs will still be broadcast via Play Sports Open but the Play6 logo will change to that of Play Sports Open. To facilitate the transition for Telenet customers, the channel position previously occupied by Play Sports Open will be allocated to Play6. Starting August 13, fans of Play Sports Open will consequently be able to access their familiar channel, Play6 and also via the GoPlay app.