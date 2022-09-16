Advanced search
TELENET GROUP HOLDING NV

Telenet : CEO John Porter joins prestigious Cable Hall of Fame as first CEO of a Belgian company

09/16/2022
Mechelen, September 16, 2022 - Yesterday evening, Telenet CEO John Porter was officially inducted into the prestigious Cable Hall of Fame in New York. For the twenty-fifth consecutive year, the Cable Hall of Fame honored prominent personalities in the media and telecoms industry. John Porter is the first CEO of a Belgian company to be bestowed this honor. Together with five other nominees, he joins a select group of recipients, including American business icon John C. Malone and CNN founder Ted Turner.

The Cable Hall of Fame was celebrating its 25th edition this year. Since 1998, organizer The Cable Center has been inducting influential personalities from the world of telecommunications and media for their entrepreneurship and the innovations they have made in their industry. John Porter is the first CEO of a Belgian company to be inducted into this select group of top managers.

'Oscars for the cable industry'

Porter has been nominated by Mike Fries, the CEO of international telecoms giant Liberty Global who was inducted into the Cable Hall of Fame in 2017. John Porter (64) forged a distinguished career in the telecoms sector. Before the American-Australian entrepreneur came to our country in 2013, he earned his spurs in the United States at Time Warner Cable, then the world's largest cable company, and built-up AUSTAR United Communications, a leading pay-TV provider in Australia, as its top executive.

Mike Fries, CEO of Liberty Global: "John Porter is a truly outstanding and authentic leader who has used his knowledge and passion for technology to benefit Telenet, Liberty Global and millions of customers around the world. Being inducted into The Cable Hall of fame is one of our industry's highest honors and I'm proud to see John's dedication and impact deservedly recognized."Jo Van Biesbroeck, Chairman of the board of directors at Telenet: "The Cable Hall of Fame can be compared to the Oscars, but for the cable industry. It is an honor for Telenet that John will be inducted into this select group of top managers of the telecom and media industry. With a career of some 40 years in the industry, he has helped to shape our sector. John has turned Telenet into a telecom and entertainment company that no longer focuses solely on cable.Surely that is unique in the telecom world and we, as a board, and Telenet employees, are very proud with this great recognition."

A list of icons

The induction into the Cable Hall of Fame puts John Porter alongside 147 prominent figures, including CNN founder Ted Turner, CNN icon Larry King and American business icon John C. Malone.

John Porter received his citation personally on Thursday evening during a grand event at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York.

John Porter, CEO of Telenet: "I feel honored to be nominated by Mike Fries for the Cable Hall of Fame and thrilled to join this esteemed institution. It has been a true privilege to be part of the worldwide cable industry from its early pioneering days until its leading position today. Since the start of my career 41 years ago, I have been fortunate to meet and work with so many talented people who share my vision, my values and my commitment. This recognition also extends to the Telenet team, and I am looking forward to continue building the Telenet' story with them".

