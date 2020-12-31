Telenet : Disclosure of a transparency notification

The enclosed information constitutes regulated information as defined in the Royal Decree of 14 November 2007 on the obligations of issuers of financial instruments admitted to trading on a regulated market.

Mechelen, 31 December 2020 - Telenet Group Holding NV ('Telenet' or the 'Company') (Euronext Brussels: TNET) hereby discloses, in accordance with article 14, first paragraph of the Law of 2 May 2007, that, on 29 December 2020 it received a transparency notification dated 29 December 2020 from Liberty Global Plc, Liberty Global Broadband I Ltd, UnitedGlobalCom LLC, Liberty Global Holding BV, Binan Investments BV, Liberty Global Europe Holding II BV, Liberty Global Holdings Inc, LGI International LLC, Liberty Global Inc and Telenet Group Holding, in accordance with articles 6 and 18 of the Law of 2 May 2007.



In its notification dated 29 December 2020, received on 29 December 2020, Liberty Global Plc notifies changes in the chain of control over Telenet Group Holding NV within the Liberty Global group as a consequence of transactions with related parties. The ultimate control over Telenet Group Holding NV does not change. On 23 December 2020 Liberty Global Holding BV transferred 100% of the shares in Binan Investments BV to Liberty Global Holding II BV. On 29 December 2020 the capital of Liberty Global Europe Holding II BV was increased as a consequence of which Liberty Global Holdings Inc acquired 20% of the voting rights (represented by 71.43% of the shares) in Liberty Global Europe Holding II BV (80% of the voting rights, represented by 28.57% of the shares in Liberty Global Europe Holding II BV remained with Liberty Global Holding BV following such capital increase). Liberty Global Holdings Inc is a subsidiary of LGI International LLC, which itself is a subsidiary of Liberty Global Inc, itself a subsidiary of Liberty Global plc.



The transparency notification received on 29 December 2020 contains the following information: