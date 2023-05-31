Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Telenet Group Holding NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TNET   BE0003826436

TELENET GROUP HOLDING NV

(TNET)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  07:11:11 2023-05-31 am EDT
19.92 EUR   +0.56%
06:56aTelenet : Green light from European Commission for Telenet Fluvius partnership
PU
05:39aEuropean Midday Briefing: Stocks Dented by China Recovery Doubts
DJ
05/23Vecima and Witke to Deploy Remote MACPHY Solution for Telenet Systems Austria; VCM Rose 5% on Friday
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Telenet : Green light from European Commission for Telenet Fluvius partnership

05/31/2023 | 06:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mechelen, 31 May 2023 - Today, Telenet Group Holding NV ("Telenet" or the "Company") (Euronext Brussels: TNET) and Fluvius System Operator CV ("Fluvius") received the green light from the European Commission for the Telenet-Fluvius cooperation to build the network of the future in Flanders and parts of Brussels. This fulfils an important step to finalize the agreement and allows the new infrastructure company, currently under the working name NetCo, to effectively launch early July 2023. Micha Berger will become CEO of NetCo as of closing of the transaction.

​On 19 July 2022, Telenet and Fluvius announced an agreement to jointly build the network of the future. To this end, both parties intend to establish a new infrastructure company ("NetCo") whose objective is to build the network of the future in Flanders and parts of Brussels.

As with most transactions of this size in the EU, NetCo was subject to prior approval by the European Commission.Telenet and Fluvius today received formal clearance from the European Commission approving the transaction. Following this confirmation, Telenet and Fluvius are now expected to close the transaction on 1 July 2023. Telenet will have a 66.8% stake in NetCo with Fluvius owning the remaining 33.2%. NetCo will be fully funded with no dependency on obtaining incremental external financing.

NetCo intends to deploy a hybrid network strategy to enable speeds of up to 10 Gbps for all its customers, ensuring they continue to get the best possible network experience. Up to 78% of all homes in Flanders and parts of Brussels are expected to be passed by fiber (FTTH), with the majority already in the first 8 years. In other areas, NetCo will further upgrade and expand the technology of the Hybrid Fiber Coax (HFC) network. Together, this represents an investment of up to two billion euros.

NetCo will operate a fully open access network and will provide non-discriminatory access to it, providing wholesale access to interested retail telecommunications operators, including Telenet and Orange.

John Porter, CEO of Telenet: "I am very happy that the European Commission has given us the green light to build the network of the future together with Fluvius. ​ Our networks are already 90% fiber today and thanks to this cooperation, we will soon also deploy fiber to the last mile where needed. This approval will give new impulses to our economy and will allow our region to take everyone on the digital highway".Frank Vanbrabant, CEO of Fluvius: "The European Commission approves the launch of NetCo, which is extremely good news. All the lights are now green: our joint subsidiary with Telenet can start operating in the coming weeks and prepare the roll-out of the data network of the future in the field. As a result, all Flemish families, companies, and authorities are ensured of high-performance data networks that fully support life and enterprise in our society. Not only today and tomorrow, but also the day after tomorrow."

Micha Berger CEO

Telenet and Fluvius have also jointly proposed Micha Berger as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for NetCo as of closing of the transaction. Micha Berger is currently Special Projects Lead at Telenet. ​ Before taking up that role, Micha was Chief Technology and Information Officer (CTIO) at Telenet. ​ He will be confirmed in his new role by the Board of Directors at NetCo's launch.

Bio MICHA BERGER (°1970)

Micha Berger (°1970) joined the Telenet Group in July 2013. Currently he acts as leader special projects. ​ Before taking up that role, he led the activities of the Engineering Department, the Service Assurance Group and Mobile Services as Chief Technology and Information Officer ("CTIO"). As of July 1, 2013, he also joined Telenet's SLT, reporting directly to the Company's CEO. Under his leadership many infrastructure programs were launched like the "Grote Netwerf" program which resulted in internet speeds of 1 gigabit per second throughout Flanders and Brussels. As well as the upgrade of the BASE mobile network providing best in class mobile speeds now.

​Micha Berger has worked for Liberty Global since 2006, initially as Manager of the Engineering Department at UPC Nederland. As Vice President at Liberty Global since 2010, he has been responsible for Horizon Next Generation digital TV development and product roll-out. Before these endeavors, he gained his first experience in the cable industry at HOT Israel, where he was responsible for the development of the interactive digital service platform and the roll-out of video-on-demand. ​

Micha Berger is married and has 3 kids. ​ Since 10 years he lives in Brussels with his family. In his spare time, he enjoys running and hiking in the Ardennes.

Stefan CoenjaertsDirector Corporate Communications, Telenet

Attachments

Disclaimer

Telenet Group Holding NV published this content on 31 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2023 10:55:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TELENET GROUP HOLDING NV
06:56aTelenet : Green light from European Commission for Telenet Fluvius partnership
PU
05:39aEuropean Midday Briefing: Stocks Dented by China Recovery Doubt..
DJ
05/23Vecima and Witke to Deploy Remote MACPHY Solution for Telenet Systems Austria; VCM Rose..
MT
05/05Politics puts pressure on Telenet to resolve complaints faster
AQ
05/03TELENET GROUP HOLDING NV : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/27Transcript : Telenet Group Holding NV, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 27, 2023
CI
04/27LIVE Stock Market Blog - Meta shoots up more than 10 percent after results released aft..
AQ
04/27Telenet : First Quarter 2023 Results
PU
04/27TELENET GROUP HOLDING NV : Slide show Q1
CO
04/27TELENET GROUP HOLDING NV : 1st quarter results
CO
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TELENET GROUP HOLDING NV
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 838 M 3 042 M 3 042 M
Net income 2023 348 M 373 M 373 M
Net Debt 2023 5 226 M 5 603 M 5 603 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,30x
Yield 2023 5,05%
Capitalization 2 151 M 2 306 M 2 306 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,60x
EV / Sales 2024 2,57x
Nbr of Employees 3 000
Free-Float 37,6%
Chart TELENET GROUP HOLDING NV
Duration : Period :
Telenet Group Holding NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELENET GROUP HOLDING NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 19,81 €
Average target price 21,30 €
Spread / Average Target 7,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John C. Porter Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Erik van den Enden Chief Financial Officer
Johan van Biesbroeck Chairman
Luk Bruynseels Chief Product & Technology Officer
Lieve Creten Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELENET GROUP HOLDING NV29.90%2 306
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED24.35%180 437
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-11.17%146 719
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG11.44%110 724
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION6.73%97 944
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED31.27%72 928
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer