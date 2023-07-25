Telenet Group Holding NV(ENXTBR:TNET) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
Telenet Group Holding NV(ENXTBR:TNET) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
Today at 12:00 am
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023
|Real-time Euronext Bruxelles - 11:35:13 2023-07-24 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|20.82 EUR
|-0.29%
|+0.58%
|+36.52%
|Jul. 20
|Liberty Global Subsidiary Owns Over 93% of Telenet Group Shares
|MT
|May. 31
|Liberty Global-Fluvius JV Gets European Commission’s Nod
|MT
Telenet Group Holding NV(ENXTBR:TNET) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|20.82 EUR
|-0.29%
|+0.58%
|2 522 M $
|Liberty Global Subsidiary Owns Over 93% of Telenet Group Shares
|MT
|Liberty Global-Fluvius JV Gets European Commission’s Nod
|MT
|European Midday Briefing: Stocks Dented by China Recovery Doubts
|DJ
|Vecima and Witke to Deploy Remote MACPHY Solution for Telenet Systems Austria; VCM Rose 5% on Friday
|MT
|TELENET GROUP HOLDING NV : Ex-dividend day for for final dividend
|FA
|Transcript : Telenet Group Holding NV, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 27, 2023
|CI
|Liberty Global to Take Full Control of Belgium's Telenet for Reported EUR929 Million
|MT
|Liberty Global Makes Takeover Offer for Telenet Group Holding at 22 Euros per Share
|MT
|Liberty Global plc (NasdaqGS:LBTY.A) agreed to acquire remaining 40.82% stake in Telenet Group Holding NV (ENXTBR:TNET) for ?22 per share.
|CI
|EU Grants Orange Conditional Clearance for Purchase of VOO, Brutélé
|MT
|Transcript : Telenet Group Holding NV, 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 16, 2023
|CI
|Telenet Group Holding NV Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
|CI
|Telenet Group Holding NV Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
|CI
|Euronext Launches BEL ESG Index
|MT
|Orange to Reportedly Get European Union Regulatory Approval for Voo Acquisition
|MT
|Orange set to gain EU nod for Belgian deal, sources say
|RE
|EU antitrust regulators to okay Orange's Belgian deal, sources says
|RE
|EU antitrust regulators set April 11 deadline for Orange's Belgian deal
|RE
|Orange Belgium, Telenet Clinch 15-year Network Deals to Boost Nationwide Investments
|MT
|EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Higher as Fed Comments, Slowdown Risks Weighed
|DJ
|Fitch Confirms Telenet Rating on Strong Financial Profile, Changing Infrastructure Model
|MT
|Telenet Group Inks Deal with Orange for Further Talks on Access to Belgian Network VOO
|MT
|Telenet in talks with French telco Orange on network access
|RE
|Tranche Update on Telenet Group Holding NV's Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 9, 2020.
|CI
|Transcript : Telenet Group Holding NV, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 27, 2022
|CI
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+36.52%
|2 522 M $
|-29.75%
|2 493 M $
|0.00%
|2 553 M $
|-19.30%
|2 566 M $
|0.00%
|2 574 M $
|-6.30%
|2 586 M $
|-.--%
|2 452 M $
|+5.92%
|2 747 M $
|+10.00%
|2 284 M $
|-15.15%
|2 810 M $