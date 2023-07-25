Telenet Group Holding NV(ENXTBR:TNET) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index

As a provider of entertainment and telecommunication services in Belgium, Telenet Group Holding NV is always looking for the perfect experience in the digital world for its customers. Under the brand name Telenet, the company focuses on offering digital television, high-speed Internet and fixed and mobile telephony services to residential customers in Flanders and Brussels. Under the brand name BASE, Telenet Group Holding NV supplies mobile telephony in Belgium. The Telenet Business department serves the business market in Belgium and Luxembourg with connectivity, hosting and security solutions.

Sector Integrated Telecommunications Services