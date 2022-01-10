Telenet : Update on Share Repurchase Program 2021

The enclosed information constitutes regulated information as defined in the Royal Decree of 14 November 2007 on the obligations of issuers of financial instruments admitted to trading on a regulated market.

Mechelen, January 10, 2022 - Telenet Group Holding NV ("Telenet" or the "Company") (Euronext Brussels: TNET) hereby discloses certain information in relation to its Share Repurchase Program 2021, in accordance with Article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of April 29, 2019 implementing the Belgian Code on Companies and Associations. Under this program, the Company has granted a discretionary mandate to an independent financial intermediary to repurchase up to 1.1 million shares for a maximum amount of €45.0 million for a three-month period, effective as from November 26, 2021.

In the framework of the Share Repurchase Program 2021, as announced on October 28, 2021, the Company repurchased 79,000 common shares in the period from January 3, 2022 up to and including January 7, 2022. The shares were repurchased at an average price of €32.55 per share for a total consideration of €2.6 million.