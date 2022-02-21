Log in
    TNET   BE0003826436

TELENET GROUP HOLDING NV

(TNET)
Telenet : Update on Share Repurchase Program 2021

02/21/2022 | 12:11pm EST
The enclosed information constitutes regulated information as defined in the Royal Decree of 14 November 2007 on the obligations of issuers of financial instruments admitted to trading on a regulated market.

Mechelen, February 21, 2022 - Telenet Group Holding NV ("Telenet" or the "Company") (Euronext Brussels: TNET) hereby discloses certain information in relation to its Share Repurchase Program 2021, in accordance with Article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of April 29, 2019 implementing the Belgian Code on Companies and Associations. Under this program, the Company has granted a discretionary mandate to an independent financial intermediary to repurchase up to 1.1 million shares for a maximum amount of €45.0 million for a three-month period, effective as from November 26, 2021.

In the framework of the Share Repurchase Program 2021, as announced on October 28, 2021, the Company repurchased 119,000 common shares in the period from February 14, 2022 up to and including February 18, 2022. The shares were repurchased at an average price of €31.82 per share for a total consideration of €3.8 million.

Press release20220221 Press Release Share Buyback Program 2021 (ENG).pdf - 127 KB

Disclaimer

Telenet Group Holding NV published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 17:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 601 M 2 948 M 2 948 M
Net income 2021 365 M 414 M 414 M
Net Debt 2021 5 286 M 5 991 M 5 991 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,41x
Yield 2021 8,73%
Capitalization 3 465 M 3 927 M 3 927 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,36x
EV / Sales 2022 3,29x
Nbr of Employees 3 000
Free-Float 37,8%
