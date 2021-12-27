Log in
    TNET   BE0003826436

TELENET GROUP HOLDING NV

(TNET)
Telenet : Update on share repurchase program 2021

12/27/2021 | 12:07pm EST
The enclosed information constitutes regulated information as defined in the Royal Decree of 14 November 2007 on the obligations of issuers of financial instruments admitted to trading on a regulated market.

Mechelen, December 27, 2021 - Telenet Group Holding NV ("Telenet" or the "Company") (Euronext Brussels: TNET) hereby discloses certain information in relation to its Share Repurchase Program 2021, in accordance with Article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of April 29, 2019 implementing the Belgian Code on Companies and Associations. Under this program, the Company has granted a discretionary mandate to an independent financial intermediary to repurchase up to 1.1 million shares for a maximum amount of €45.0 million for a three-month period, effective as from November 26, 2021.

In the framework of the Share Repurchase Program 2021, as announced on October 28, 2021, the Company repurchased 74,717 common shares in the period from December 20, 2021 up to and including December 24, 2021. The shares were repurchased at an average price of €30.77 per share for a total consideration of €2.3 million.

Disclaimer

Telenet Group Holding NV published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 17:06:02 UTC.


Financials
Sales 2021 2 602 M 2 945 M 2 945 M
Net income 2021 367 M 416 M 416 M
Net Debt 2021 5 330 M 6 033 M 6 033 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,19x
Yield 2021 8,90%
Capitalization 3 400 M 3 845 M 3 848 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,35x
EV / Sales 2022 3,31x
Nbr of Employees 3 000
Free-Float 37,8%
Managers and Directors
John C. Porter Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Erik van den Enden Chief Financial Officer
Albrecht de Graeve Chairman
Micha Berger Chief Information Technology Officer
Johan van Biesbroeck Independent Non-Executive Director
