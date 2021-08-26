Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Telenet Group Holding NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TNET   BE0003826436

TELENET GROUP HOLDING NV

(TNET)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Telenet : VR goggles, robot and 5G take long-term hospitalised children home virtually

08/26/2021 | 03:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UZ Antwerpen and telecom operator Telenet are testing a Virtual Reality robot to take patients who are staying in hospital for long periods to another place, virtually. The robot, called 'VRiendje', works via a 5G connection; images are transmitted at lightning speed to create a Virtual Reality effect. UZ Antwerpen and Telenet have already carried out successful tests in the hospital's paediatric department. For the time being, this is a pilot project but, in the long term, similar applications will be rolled out further when 5G coverage is available everywhere.

VR goggles and a small robot - that's all you need to take young, hospitalised patients into the living room at their homes, their classroom or the gym. Various patients and their families in the paediatric department at Antwerp University Hospital have been able to try out VRiendje in recent months.

Move your head and look around your home
VRiendje is a mobile device in the shape of a small man measuring 20 cm. It is equipped with a 360-degree camera, microphones, speakers and a connection to the internet. The small robot is remotely connected to VR goggles that the patient wears in the hospital. The patient just has to move his head to look around the room where the robot is standing. He sees what is happening live in the other room and can speak through the microphone to the people there.

The robot was developed by Dutch company Horus VR and is distributed in Belgium by DIGIMedical. In recent months Telenet has been testing VRiendje in the paediatric department of the UZ Antwerpen.

Paul Van Aken, director of patient care, UZA: 'A long stay in hospital is often a heavy burden for both patient and family. The past corona year in particular has been a tough one. Virtual reality and 5G technology can alleviate this problem and create a 'real' connection between the hospital and the home or classroom environment. It offers the patient genuine added value in comparison to the classic video call via smartphone. By putting on the glasses, the patient is 'back home' for a while. We hope to expand this in the future with respect to patient education and preparation for the operating theatre, for example.'Cédric Van Den Bogaerde (13 years old), patient: It's lovely to feel like you're at home, because in the hospital everything is often the same. With the VR glasses, it's like I'm at home.'Sylvie Collignon, Cédric's mum: 'It's great to know that Cédric can see and hear us well. And that he sees more than if we were just filming with the smartphone. He almost feels like he can touch our cat, for example.'

Via 5G connection
To fully exploit the advantages of Virtual Reality, a connection via the fast 5G network is necessary. In recent months, Telenet successfully connected VRiendje to its own 5G network with a temporary licence to allow patients to test the application.

Piet Spiessens, 5G innovation manager Telenet: 'This application requires 5G technology because the VR images are transmitted at high speed. The speed is crucial. 5G is twenty to thirty times faster than the current 4G network. Not only can the images be transmitted faster, but the quality also remains optimal. This also makes it a great example of how 5G can be used more and more in the future.' Alain Soetaert, CEO DIGIMedical: 'Currently we can use this application to connect patients to their home, but we are dependent on the location having a strong Wi-Fi network. 5G technology is a huge leap forward in this respect. Wherever there is 5G coverage, we can make the patient or VR glasses user feel as if he or she is in another room.'

This test is part of a series of pilot projects, but in time this could be rolled out further when 5G coverage is offered everywhere.

Telenet persdienst (alleen voor journalisten)

Disclaimer

Telenet Group Holding NV published this content on 26 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2021 07:10:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TELENET GROUP HOLDING NV
03:11aTELENET : VR goggles, robot and 5G take long-term hospitalised children home vir..
PU
08/25TELENET : Geert Degezelle new Executive Vice President Telenet Business
PU
08/10TELENET : Uniform TV advertising model for all Belgian channels to breathe life ..
PU
07/29Telenet Group Holding NV Provides Earnings Guidance for the Second Half of th..
CI
07/19TELENET : BASE announces free mobile data usage throughout Belgium for customers..
PU
07/15TELENET : Disclosure of a transparency notification
PU
07/08TELENET : extends Premier League rights to the 2024– 2025 season
PU
06/24TELENET : CULT brings leading companies together to deliver more efficient and g..
PU
06/24TELENET : tests wide-coverage 5G network together with the city of Leuven, KU Le..
PU
06/23TELENET : is testing practical 5G options together with the city, KU Leuven, and..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 604 M 3 061 M 3 061 M
Net income 2021 355 M 418 M 418 M
Net Debt 2021 5 276 M 6 203 M 6 203 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,78x
Yield 2021 8,68%
Capitalization 3 485 M 4 094 M 4 097 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,36x
EV / Sales 2022 3,32x
Nbr of Employees 3 000
Free-Float 37,7%
Chart TELENET GROUP HOLDING NV
Duration : Period :
Telenet Group Holding NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELENET GROUP HOLDING NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 31,90 €
Average target price 44,27 €
Spread / Average Target 38,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John C. Porter Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Erik Van den Enden Chief Financial Officer
Albrecht de Graeve Chairman
Micha Berger Chief Information Technology Officer
Johan Van Biesbroeck Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELENET GROUP HOLDING NV-9.07%4 094
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-5.67%227 748
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.19.82%145 705
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED10.29%133 420
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG24.47%103 754
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION9.68%95 827