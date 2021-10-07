Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Telenet Group Holding NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TNET   BE0003826436

TELENET GROUP HOLDING NV

(TNET)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Telenet : and Willemen Group join forces for a comprehensive housing solution for tenants

10/07/2021 | 02:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Telenet and the Willemen Group construction group are joining forces via a new joint venture in order to develop a housing concept that will bring a maximum amount of unburdening to the Belgian rental market. The new concept will offer tenants a comprehensive housing solution for a fixed amount per month. In addition to the included basic items and utilities, such as gas, electricity, water and Internet, tenants can also subscribe to additional services such as cleaning and ironing assistance, laundromat, car and bicycle sharing, a flower or photo subscription, etc.

Maximum amount of unburdening

No hassle with meter readings and final bills, or different subscriptions that you have to manage yourself. Through a joint venture, Telenet and Willemen Group want to offer tenants a housing concept with maximum unburdening. In concrete terms, you not only receive the keys to your rental apartment, but the basic items and utilities, such as water, electricity and telecom, are also arranged. In addition, you can choose which additional services you want, such as assistance with cleaning and ironing, a flower or food box subscription, subscription for shared cars, scooters or bicycles. etc. Instead of managing dozens of different services yourself, all the administration is handled centrally via the joint venture. This total concept is initially aimed at target groups that are specifically looking for convenient living, fast notice periods and unburdening, such as expats or young professionals.

Tom Willemen, CEO of Willemen Group:"The housing market is changing at a rapid pace. There is a high level of professionalization in the rental market in particular, whereby rent is increasingly combined with a package of different services. We want to respond to this trend with this joint venture. In doing so, we are not only focusing on our own real estate developments, but also taking an explicit look at collaborations with other real estate providers. Telenet is the ideal partner to help us shape this innovative housing concept. This collaboration also fits in with our own ambition to be a provider of comprehensive housing solutions in addition to being a construction partner." John Porter, CEO Telenet:"For some time now, it has been part of Telenet's strategy to focus on partnerships, whereby we are looking for collaborations in order to offer innovative services that do not necessarily belong to our core business, but through which we also want to enter other markets. The Park, for example, is a success story regarding entertainment. We are increasingly focusing on developing such partnerships. Closer collaboration with other market players and actors in our field of interest allows us to grow in a sustainable way, to continue to develop future-oriented technology and to create social impact. Through connectivity and television, Telenet has experience in offering services at the customer's home. We see that comprehensive solutions can be interesting for certain target groups, and we want to further investigate and expand the potential of this trend, working together with Willemen Group."

In the coming months, the joint venture will test its business model against the existing rental market. The intention is to make the rental formula as flexible as possible with, for example, short notice periods and a choice of different packages for basic and additional services. In this way, the joint venture aims to develop a broad ecosystem with various partners, each with their own expertise in offering specific services, subscriptions or real estate.

The joint venture will be an independent company with an independent board of directors, a name and CEO will be sought in the coming months. The launch is still subject to approval from the European Competition Authorities.

-- not for publication --

Telenet
Isabelle Geeraerts
spokesperson
015 33 55 44
press@telenetgroup.be

Willemen
Alexander Laquiere
Strategy & Innovation
+32 486 645 303
Alexander.Laquiere@Willemen.be

ABOUT WILLEMEN GROUP

Every day, 2,300 employees build towards a better world at the Willemen Groep. Whether it concerns a sustainable construction project or an infrastructure project, from design through construction and financing to maintenance, the companies within this group are a solid partner. Thanks to mutual complementarity, they can handle even the most complex assignments together. As a contractor, the Willemen Groep likes to be a partner who designs, optimizes and realizes the project as a team to everyone's satisfaction. In doing this, they fully commit to innovation and digitization. www.willemen.be

Disclaimer

Telenet Group Holding NV published this content on 07 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2021 06:06:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TELENET GROUP HOLDING NV
02:07aTELENET : and Willemen Group join forces for a comprehensive housing solution for tenants
PU
10/05TELENET : Disclosure of a transparency notification
PU
09/24TELENET : expands project on basic internet for vulnerable families together with Ondernem..
PU
09/10TELENET : The Park opens fifth Dutch VR arcade at SnowWorld Landgraaf
PU
08/26Telenet Announces Executive Changes
CI
08/26TELENET : VR goggles, robot and 5G take long-term hospitalised children home virtually
PU
08/25TELENET : Geert Degezelle new Executive Vice President Telenet Business
PU
08/10TELENET : Uniform TV advertising model for all Belgian channels to breathe life into the l..
PU
07/29Telenet Group Holding NV Provides Earnings Guidance for the Second Half of the Year 202..
CI
07/29Tranche Update on Telenet Group Holding NV's Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 9, ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 603 M 3 007 M 3 007 M
Net income 2021 358 M 414 M 414 M
Net Debt 2021 5 251 M 6 066 M 6 066 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,71x
Yield 2021 8,59%
Capitalization 3 522 M 4 062 M 4 068 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,37x
EV / Sales 2022 3,32x
Nbr of Employees 3 000
Free-Float 37,7%
Chart TELENET GROUP HOLDING NV
Duration : Period :
Telenet Group Holding NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELENET GROUP HOLDING NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 32,24 €
Average target price 43,95 €
Spread / Average Target 36,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John C. Porter Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Erik Van den Enden Chief Financial Officer
Albrecht de Graeve Chairman
Micha Berger Chief Information Technology Officer
Johan Van Biesbroeck Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELENET GROUP HOLDING NV-8.10%4 062
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-7.22%225 678
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.13.04%137 460
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED6.33%123 361
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION18.31%100 024
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG11.41%96 962