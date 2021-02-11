Telenet : board of directors proposes a gross dividend per share of 1.3750 to the April 2021 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

The enclosed information constitutes regulated information as defined in the Royal Decree of 14 November 2007 on the obligations of issuers of financial instruments admitted to trading on a regulated market. Inside information.

Mechelen, February 11, 2021 - Telenet Group Holding NV ('Telenet' or the 'Company') (Euronext Brussels: TNET) announces that its board of directors will propose a gross dividend per share of €1.3750, equivalent to €150.1 million1, to its shareholders at the April 28, 2021 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting. Today's announcement is consistent with the tightened shareholder remuneration policy as communicated at the end of October 2020. The dividend will be paid using available cash and cash equivalents.



[1] Based on 109,243,261 dividend-entitled shares as per February 11, 2021, excluding 4,598,558 treasury shares which are not dividend-entitled