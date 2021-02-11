Log in
TELENET GROUP HOLDING NV    TNET   BE0003826436

TELENET GROUP HOLDING NV

(TNET)
Telenet : board of directors proposes a gross dividend per share of 1.3750 to the April 2021 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

02/11/2021 | 01:16am EST
The enclosed information constitutes regulated information as defined in the Royal Decree of 14 November 2007 on the obligations of issuers of financial instruments admitted to trading on a regulated market. Inside information.

Mechelen, February 11, 2021 - Telenet Group Holding NV ('Telenet' or the 'Company') (Euronext Brussels: TNET) announces that its board of directors will propose a gross dividend per share of €1.3750, equivalent to €150.1 million1, to its shareholders at the April 28, 2021 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting. Today's announcement is consistent with the tightened shareholder remuneration policy as communicated at the end of October 2020. The dividend will be paid using available cash and cash equivalents.


[1] Based on 109,243,261 dividend-entitled shares as per February 11, 2021, excluding 4,598,558 treasury shares which are not dividend-entitled

Press releaseTNET_dividend 2020_vFINAL (ENG).pdf - 270 KB

Disclaimer

Telenet Group Holding NV published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2021 06:16:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 2 581 M 3 129 M 3 129 M
Net income 2020 317 M 384 M 384 M
Net Debt 2020 5 482 M 6 645 M 6 645 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,4x
Yield 2020 7,58%
Capitalization 3 951 M 4 794 M 4 790 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,65x
EV / Sales 2021 3,59x
Nbr of Employees 3 000
Free-Float 36,8%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John C. Porter Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Erik Van den Enden Chief Financial Officer
Albrecht de Graeve Chairman
Micha Berger Chief Technology Officer
Johan Van Biesbroeck Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELENET GROUP HOLDING NV3.14%4 794
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.-6.30%227 430
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-7.55%118 492
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION6.50%98 099
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-0.57%85 571
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY8.30%61 159
