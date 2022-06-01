Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Telenet Group Holding NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TNET   BE0003826436

TELENET GROUP HOLDING NV

(TNET)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  06/01 11:36:18 am EDT
24.68 EUR   -0.40%
04:12pTELENET : finalizes the sale of its mobile telecommunications tower business
PU
05/03TELENET : Written questions and answers (unofficial translation)
PU
05/03TELENET : Schriftelijke vragen en antwoorden (onofficiële vertaling Engels)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Telenet : finalizes the sale of its mobile telecommunications tower business

06/01/2022 | 04:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mechelen, June 1, 2022 - Telenet Group Holding NV ("Telenet" or the "Company") (Euronext Brussels: TNET) announces that it has finalized the sale of its mobile telecommunications tower business to DigitalBridge Investments, LLC, an affiliate of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) (collectively "DigitalBridge") as announced on March 25, 2022. Following the sale, Belgium Tower Partners NV now holds all of Telenet's mobile passive infrastructure and tower assets: an attractive high-quality portfolio[1] of 3,326 sites across Belgium, including 2,162 owned sites, of which nearly 38% are towers, and 1,164 third-party sites.

At the end of March this year, DigitalBridge agreed to acquire Telenet's tower portfolio for a total consideration of €745 million on a cash-free and debt-free basis, fully payable in cash, valuing Telenet's tower business at 25.1x EV/EBITDAaL2 2021. As part of the agreement, both parties entered into a multi-year partnership on June 1, 2022 through a Master Lease Agreement ("MLA") for an initial period of 15 years and two renewals of 10 years each. This agreement also includes a build-to-suit ("BTS") commitment to deploy a minimum of 475 additional new sites with Telenet acting as a subcontractor to Belgium Tower Partners NV, resulting in additional proceeds to Telenet over time.

As communicated at the end of March already, Telenet intends to initially retain the net proceeds from the transaction, awaiting the potential achievement of certain accretive strategic transactions, including amongst others the NetCo JV with Fluvius and the upcoming multiband spectrum auction, and the impacts thereof on the Company's financial and leverage profile, as well as other potential strategic opportunities that could arise in the future. Telenet's board of directors remains highly committed to deliver on the Company's shareholder remuneration policy, as detailed during the December 2018 Capital Markets Day and as strengthened in October 2020 with the introduction of a €2.75 gross dividend per share floor. In the absence of any material acquisitions and/or significant changes in its business or regulatory environment, Telenet intends to maintain Net Total Debt to Consolidated Annualized Adjusted EBITDA ("net total leverage") around the 4.0x mid-point through an attractive and sustainable level of shareholder disbursements as per the Company's current shareholder remuneration policy.


1 As per June 1, 2022

2EBITDAaL is referred to as EBITDA after leases


Press releaseClosing tower sale to DigitalBridge_vFINAL (ENG).pdf - 968 KB

Disclaimer

Telenet Group Holding NV published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 20:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TELENET GROUP HOLDING NV
04:12pTELENET : finalizes the sale of its mobile telecommunications tower business
PU
05/03TELENET : Written questions and answers (unofficial translation)
PU
05/03TELENET : Schriftelijke vragen en antwoorden (onofficiële vertaling Engels)
PU
05/02TELENET GROUP HOLDING NV : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/28Telenet Group Holding NV Approves Final Gross Dividend, Payable on May 4, 2022
CI
04/28TRANSCRIPT : Telenet Group Holding NV, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 28, 2022
CI
04/28LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
04/28Tranche Update on Telenet Group Holding NV's Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 9, ..
CI
04/28Telenet Group Holding NV Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31,..
CI
04/28TELENET : First Quarter 2022 Results
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 619 M 2 790 M 2 790 M
Net income 2022 367 M 391 M 391 M
Net Debt 2022 5 432 M 5 786 M 5 786 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,08x
Yield 2022 11,2%
Capitalization 2 691 M 2 867 M 2 867 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,10x
EV / Sales 2023 3,05x
Nbr of Employees 3 000
Free-Float 37,1%
Chart TELENET GROUP HOLDING NV
Duration : Period :
Telenet Group Holding NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELENET GROUP HOLDING NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 24,78 €
Average target price 38,07 €
Spread / Average Target 53,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John C. Porter Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Erik van den Enden Chief Financial Officer
Albrecht de Graeve Chairman
Micha Berger Chief Information Technology Officer
Johan van Biesbroeck Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELENET GROUP HOLDING NV-22.71%2 899
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-1.08%215 400
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED8.23%137 899
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION24.16%107 690
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG17.33%102 010
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-22.25%81 477