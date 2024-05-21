Moreover, the new box is even more powerful than its predecessors and features the most advanced WiFi6 technology. It is also the very first box without a coaxial cable output. The TV signal is transmitted entirely over the Internet. All you need is power, Telenet TV and a Telenet Internet subscription. The device is made from completely recycled materials and is at least 80% more energy efficient than previous models thanks to its 3W output. A win-win in terms of both our customers' energy consumption and the environment. It also contributes to Telenet's overall CO2 emission targets aiming to achieve a 55% reduction within its own operations by 2030.

Eventually, all Telenet TV customers will receive a new box to enhance their current TV experience with, for example, voice control and easy access to various applications.

Telenet initiated the rollout of the new TV box IP in the Limburg region on November 16, 2023. Since January 30, the TV box has been installed for new TV customers throughout Flanders and Brussels. Eventually, all television customers with an old generation decoder will receive a new box to provide them with an even better TV experience with, for example, voice control and access to a wide range of different applications. They will be notified accordingly in advance.

Telenet TV is where all the channels and streaming services come together, enabling our customers to find what they want to view faster than ever. We offer the ultimate in viewing comfort with more than 90 channels, streaming services and radio stations. On the home page, customers can see their favorite content, most recent recordings and apps at a glance.

Telenet TV customers can easily discover and search for shows and movies from streaming services by category or by service. Customers can also enjoy a combination advantage via Telenet if they bundle different streaming services. The TV experience on the Telenet TV box IP and the new compact box is identical.