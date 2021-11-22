Telenet : not withheld for final negotiations in relation to the acquisition of VOO

Mechelen, November 22, 2021 - Telenet Group NV, a wholly owned direct subsidiary of Telenet Group Holding NV ("Telenet") (Euronext Brussels: TNET), confirms it was not withheld by Nethys SA to enter into exclusive negotiations to acquire a majority shareholding in the Walloon cable operator VOO SA ("VOO").
Telenet's interest in acquiring VOO comprised a futureproof industrial telco project in Wallonia and throughout Brussels. Telenetregrets today's decision as an acquisition by Telenet would have brought benefits to the overall competitive landscape in Belgium, the Walloon and Brussels regions and for VOO as a company.
Telenet will assess the decision and consider its further options.
