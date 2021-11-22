Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Telenet Group Holding NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TNET   BE0003826436

TELENET GROUP HOLDING NV

(TNET)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Telenet : not withheld for final negotiations in relation to the acquisition of VOO

11/22/2021 | 01:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mechelen, November 22, 2021 - Telenet Group NV, a wholly owned direct subsidiary of Telenet Group Holding NV ("Telenet") (Euronext Brussels: TNET), confirms it was not withheld by Nethys SA to enter into exclusive negotiations to acquire a majority shareholding in the Walloon cable operator VOO SA ("VOO").

Telenet's interest in acquiring VOO comprised a futureproof industrial telco project in Wallonia and throughout Brussels. Telenetregrets today's decision as an acquisition by Telenet would have brought benefits to the overall competitive landscape in Belgium, the Walloon and Brussels regions and for VOO as a company.

Telenet will assess the decision and consider its further options.

Press releaseMagenta - Press release EN.pdf - 163 KB

Disclaimer

Telenet Group Holding NV published this content on 22 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2021 18:04:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TELENET GROUP HOLDING NV
01:05pTELENET : not withheld for final negotiations in relation to the acquisition of VOO
PU
11/19TELENET : Belgian Competition Authority approves Telenet's sale of half of Doccle's shares..
PU
11/15TELENET : reconfirms its commitment to sustainability with strong results in the S&P Globa..
PU
11/10Telenet Grows 4G, 5G and WiFi Networks with Sandvine Application Intelligence
CI
11/07Willemen, Telenet JV Receives European Commission Approval
MT
10/28Tranche Update on Telenet Group Holding NV's Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 9, ..
CI
10/28Telenet Group Holding NV Reports Impairment of Long-Lived Assets - Property and Equipme..
CI
10/28Telenet Group Holding NV Proposes Payment of A Gross Intermediate Dividend, Payable on ..
CI
10/28Telenet and Fluvius reach non-binding agreement to create Flanders' “data network..
PU
10/28Telenet's board of directors announces a gross intermediate dividend of 1.375 per shar..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 601 M 2 926 M 2 926 M
Net income 2021 371 M 417 M 417 M
Net Debt 2021 5 272 M 5 929 M 5 929 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,11x
Yield 2021 8,96%
Capitalization 3 378 M 3 824 M 3 799 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,33x
EV / Sales 2022 3,28x
Nbr of Employees 3 000
Free-Float 37,8%
Chart TELENET GROUP HOLDING NV
Duration : Period :
Telenet Group Holding NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELENET GROUP HOLDING NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 30,92 €
Average target price 43,11 €
Spread / Average Target 39,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John C. Porter Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Erik van den Enden Chief Financial Officer
Albrecht de Graeve Chairman
Micha Berger Chief Information Technology Officer
Johan Van Biesbroeck Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELENET GROUP HOLDING NV-11.86%3 824
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-13.43%210 569
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED7.13%124 434
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.3.14%122 337
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION20.36%100 157
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG10.21%88 511