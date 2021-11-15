Telenet : reconfirms its commitment to sustainability with strong results in the S&P Global Dow Jones Sustainability Indices and EcoVadis

Monday November 15, 2021 - Telenet reaches once again strong scores for its social, economic, and environmental performance in the 2021 S&P Global Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) and EcoVadis. With a total score of 77/100, Telenet continues its membership for the eleventh consecutive year in the S&P Global DJSI, category Global Media Sector. Early November, Telenet also reached for the first time a Platinum rating in the EcoVadis assessment, with a total score of 73 percent.

The results of the 2021 Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA - better known as Dow Jones Sustainability Indices Review) have been announced by S&P Global on Friday night. The organization assesses a company's long-term value creation with questions on financially material social, economic, and environmental practices, tracking issues such as corporate governance, environmental performance, supply chain standards and employee retention.

With a total score of 77/100 (S&P Global CSA, November 12, 2021) Telenet reaches once again a strong result, that positions the company in the top decile in the S&P Global DJSI, category Global Media sector. In the 2021 assessment, Telenet achieved 76 points for its social performance, 84 points for its environmental performance and 75 points for its performance in the governance and economic criteria.

From this year onwards, S&P Global will no longer announce industry leaders per sector. Vanaf dit jaar zal S&P Global geen industrieleiders meer bekend maken. All companies that lead in their industry by their top performance, will be included in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook to be published in February 2022.

In November 2021, Telenet did also strengthen its position in the EcoVadis assessment. With a total score of 73 percent, the company reached - for the first time - a Platinum rating. Telenet achieved 80 points for its environmental performance, and 70 points each for its performance in the domains 'Work & Human Rights', 'Ethics' and 'Sustainable Procurement'.

Telenet's commitment to sustainability

At Telenet, sustainability is an integral part of the company's mission and long-term strategy. We strive for sustainable growth, with a good balance between operational excellence and social responsibility, taking into account the social, economic, and environmental aspects of our business operations.

In spring 2021 we have refined our sustainability vision and strategy in order to better align them to the Telenet business priorities. The new strategy reflects our purpose and brand promise to provide technology for human progress to consumers, businesses, and society.

To reach this goal, we have identified three main focus areas and related long-term targets:

• Drive progress by digitally accelerating 150,000 people and businesses by 2030

• Stimulate empowerment by being internally and externally recognized as an inclusive and purpose-driven organization

• Take environmental responsibility by adopting a Net Zero target and embracing more advanced circular economy practices by 2030.

These focus areas are underpinned by stricter sustainability governance principles and our ongoing commitment to ensure business ethics and transparency and to safeguard data privacy and data security.

The Telenet Sustainability Report 2020 provides a detailed insight in our new sustainability strategy and the progress we have made on our key focus domains and initiatives.

John Porter, CEO Telenet: "We are proud that our commitment to responsible business practices and sustainable development is being rewarded with strong results in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2021 and EcoVadis. This is a recognition for the ongoing investments we make as a responsible telecommunications and media company in the digital society. We will continue to anchor sustainability in our business operations and to respond to the growing expectations from our stakeholders as it comes to sustainability."