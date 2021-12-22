Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Telenet Group Holding NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TNET   BE0003826436

TELENET GROUP HOLDING NV

(TNET)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

We're not going offline just yet: surfing, teleworking, and gaming continue to drive internet traffic

12/22/2021 | 03:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Congestion on the Belgian internet highway returns to pre-Covid growth pattern
  • We are communicating in much the same way as before the crisis: more text messages, less calling
  • Gaming is one of the largest network climbers since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic

Covid-19 continues to dominate our daily lives in 2021. But although we broke one internet network record after the other in 2020, things seem to have settled down somewhat this year. This is clear from an analysis of internet traffic in 2021 conducted by Telenet based on the behaviour of over 1.7 million fixed and 2.9 million mobile internet customers. We continue to surf, stream, and telework more and more, but without the massive increase experienced in 2021. The one exception to this is gaming. The downloading of games takes up a larger percentage of our internet highway each month. Telenet is able to cope with this increase well thanks to such network optimisations as switching off the analogue TV signal this year.

Mobile calling: back to pre-Covid in 2024?

Let's flash back to 2019 for a moment, when the coronavirus didn't yet dominate our lives. For several years, we had already been making fewer calls via the mobile line, while communication through social media like WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger had steadily increased. That downward trend in calling behaviour changed abruptly in March 2020, when the coronavirus crisis hit our country. Call traffic on the Telenet and Base mobile network peaked and we actually made 10% more calls in 2020. The number of call minutes via the fixed line also increased by around 3%.

Even though the coronavirus continued throughout all of this year, we seem to have now returned to more stable call and internet traffic activity levels. The downward trend for calling is now once again observed. In 2021, we made 4% fewer calls with our mobile phones than in 2020, but 6% more than in 2019. Telenet expects that we will reach the same level in 2024 as before the coronavirus crisis. Fewer calls were also once again made with the fixed line in 2021, but these calls had a longer duration - twice as long as in 2019 on average.

Mobile data volume, on the other hand, continues to increase significantly. For several years now, we have been using around 30% more mobile data because we are using WhatsApp more often and sending more pictures and videos. That growth slowed down somewhat in 2020 and 2021 because we spent more time at home using Wi-Fi due to the need to limit our physical social interaction.

Isabelle Geeraerts, spokesperson for Telenet, explains, "After the trend change in 2020, we began using our smartphones as before. Calling returned to more text messages or calling via social media apps. This has resulted in mobile network growth that appears to be in line with expectations. 5G will be rolled out gradually in 2022. We expect that around 10% of traffic will run over 5G by the end of next year."

An online life appears to be here to stay

Traffic on the fixed network internet highway also seems to have returned to its pre-Covid status. This traffic increased annually by around 20 to 30% prior to the pandemic. In 2020 and early 2021, we suddenly observed a doubling to 60% more traffic. From communicating and working to hobbies and shopping, lockdown forced all of us to do almost everything online. Over the course of 2021, growth stabilised, with an average increase of 20 to 30% - although this in addition to last year's growth. So, we are simply continuing to live our lives online. It is clear that, for example, working from home is here to stay: in 2020, internet traffic categorised as teleworking grew by 65%, while Telenet observed an additional increase this year of 20% in the number of video meetings and shared files.

Gamers responsible for network traffic peak

Downstream internet traffic once again reached an all-time high on 7 December 2021, with 3.6 terabits per second: the equivalent of all internet users downloading 250,000 pictures per second. As always, this was due to a major game release. Call of Duty fans received the newest update all at once. In terms of gaming, Telenet has observed a new trend since 2020: monthly game downloads are taking up more and more space on the internet highway. Apart from teleworking and browsing (surfing, online shopping, etc.), this type of traffic has grown most significantly the last two years (+76%).

Isabelle Geeraerts, spokesperson for Telenet, adds, "Working from home with digital meetings is here to stay and we are also shopping more online than before the pandemic. But the most striking increase is in gaming. Gaming itself does not use much data, but downloading games and updates takes up considerable bandwidth. The Telenet network is able to cope with these peaks easily thanks to the extra capacity released by the shutdown of the analogue TV signal this year. This outdated technology monopolised considerable cable space by comparison. It's as if we were to have a separate lane on the highway for horse-drawn carriages. We now utilise that space fully for all the increasingly popular digital applications."
Telenet spokesperson (only for journalists)

Disclaimer

Telenet Group Holding NV published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 08:12:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TELENET GROUP HOLDING NV
12/20TELENET : enters into one-year extension of agreement with Liberty Global for Horizon 4 vi..
PU
12/20TELENET : Update on Share Repurchase Program 2021
PU
12/14TELENET : Disclosure of a transparency notification
PU
12/13Williams Companies Names New CFO
MT
12/13TELENET : Update on Share Repurchase Program 2021
PU
12/07Fitch Confirms Telenet's Rating on Market Position, Expected Revenue Growth
MT
12/06TELENET : Update on Share Repurchase Program 2021
PU
12/06TELENET GROUP HOLDING NV : Share buyback
CO
12/06TELENET GROUP HOLDING NV : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
12/02TELENET : shareholders approved the proposed gross intermediate dividend of 1.375 per sha..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 602 M 2 932 M 2 932 M
Net income 2021 367 M 414 M 414 M
Net Debt 2021 5 330 M 6 007 M 6 007 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,07x
Yield 2021 9,01%
Capitalization 3 356 M 3 781 M 3 782 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,34x
EV / Sales 2022 3,30x
Nbr of Employees 3 000
Free-Float 37,8%
Chart TELENET GROUP HOLDING NV
Duration : Period :
Telenet Group Holding NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELENET GROUP HOLDING NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 30,72 €
Average target price 41,86 €
Spread / Average Target 36,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John C. Porter Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Erik van den Enden Chief Financial Officer
Albrecht de Graeve Chairman
Micha Berger Chief Information Technology Officer
Johan van Biesbroeck Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELENET GROUP HOLDING NV-12.43%3 781
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-10.16%221 559
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED4.75%121 516
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-2.24%115 523
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION21.11%99 963
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG6.48%85 110