Myanmar firm poised to control Telenor unit after military backs bid-sources

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Myanmar's military has given the go-ahead
for a local company to own most of Norwegian telco Telenor's
operations in the country, under a deal to be finalised shortly,
communications seen by Reuters show.
Civil rights groups said the deal could put the data of 18
million people within the junta's reach.
The new information reviewed by Reuters shows Shwe Byain
Phyu will own 80% of the unit under a handover expected to be
concluded within days. Lebanese investment group M1 will own the
rest.
Shwe Byain Phyu's chairman, Thein Win Zaw, has a history of
business ties to the military, including, most recently, as an
investor in Mytel, an army-owned telco, undated corporate
records seen by Reuters show. Reuters could not establish the
size of the stake Thein Win Zaw held in Mytel and if he still
holds it.
Kyaw Myo Aung, a representative of Shwe Byain Phyu, who said
he was speaking on behalf of the directors and chairman, said
the group was a "family-owned private business" with "no links
to the military or generals".
In a brief phone conversation, he said Telenor had "selected
the company the most unrelated to the military". Reuters was
unable to ask Kyaw Myo Aung about whether the group would
preserve the privacy of user data as part of any deal.
A spokeswoman for Telenor told Reuters by email that it had
had no dialogue with Shwe Byain Phyu and its sale agreement was
only with M1, which was "the only party we have selected".
M1 Group did not answer phone calls seeking comment and
Myanmar's military did not respond to requests for comment about
the deal.
Telenor sought to leave Myanmar after last year’s military
coup and the company told Reuters in September it was selling
its operations to avoid European Union sanctions after
"continued pressure" https://www.reuters.com/world/norways-telenor-says-myanmar-unit-sale-came-after-juntas-pressure-surveillance-2021-09-15
from the junta to activate intercept surveillance technology.
Its departure has been mired in difficulty https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/exclusive-after-pressuring-telecom-firms-myanmars-junta-bans-executives-leaving-2021-07-05.
Military leaders late last year rejected its plan to sell
its local operations to M1 for $105 million.
Instead, they wanted M1 to partner https://www.reuters.com/business/media-telecom/exclusive-myanmar-junta-backs-telenor-unit-sale-after-buyer-m1-pairs-with-local-2022-01-21
with Shwe Byain Phyu, three sources familiar with the matter
told Reuters.
'UNACCEPTABLE CONSEQUENCES'
Some civil rights groups and two employees of Telenor
Myanmar told Reuters the new deal with Shwe Byain Phyu must be
stopped to protect Telenor's 18 million customers in the
country.
One customer filed a complaint against Telenor, which is
majority-owned by the Norwegian state, on Monday with Norway's
data protection agency.
The person, who requested anonymity from the agency when
they made the complaint, citing safety concerns, said they were
trying to stop a dangerous transfer of sensitive user data
through the sale.
Norway's data protection agency told Reuters it had received
the complaint and would examine it. The agency cannot block the
sale but could fine Telenor if it finds the company has breached
rules related to data protection.
Responding to the complaint filed with Norway's data
protection agency, the Telenor spokeswoman said European Union
data protection laws did not apply as Telenor headquarters "does
not exert any control on the handling of customer data by
Telenor Myanmar".
Two employees of Telenor Myanmar, who also asked not to be
named, citing safety considerations, told Reuters this week that
authorities had requested the call logs of people they had
detained in connection with opposition to last February's coup
when the military seized power and the last known location of
people on the run.
They said Telenor had complied.
"We're angry and scared," one of the employees said. "We
believe after the sale (Telenor) will give customers' data to
the military."
Telenor's spokeswoman said it was not possible for Telenor
to comment on directives from the military, due to risks to
employees.
The spokeswoman said deleting customer data would be a
breach of Telenor's telecoms licence in Myanmar and "violating
or not complying with local regulations under the existing legal
framework would have severe and completely unacceptable
consequences for our employees".
A SERIES OF DICTATORS
In the months before last February's coup, telecom and
internet service providers were secretly ordered to install
intercept technology https://www.reuters.com/article/myanmar-politics-surveillance-intercept-idCNL4N2MJ3KK
that would allow the army to eavesdrop on the communications of
citizens, Reuters reported in May.
According to the communications seen by Reuters and two
people briefed on the matter, the new deal will sell Telenor's
Myanmar unit initially to Investcom Pte Ltd, a joint venture
with 51% of shares owned by M1 and 49% by the local firm.
Subsequently, 31% will be transferred to Shwe Byain Phyu while
M1 will own the rest.
In an email on Tuesday the spokeswoman for Telenor said the
company is awaiting regulatory approval for the sale of its unit
and did not comment "on speculation in the market".
"In the sales process, assessments of human rights, privacy
and the safety of our employees have been key considerations,"
she said.
A series of military dictators ruled Myanmar from 1962 until
2011, when reforms began that authorities said were intended to
usher in a transition to democracy, up-ended by last year's
Feb.1 coup.
With its first company established in 1996, Shwe Byain Phyu
was a petroleum importer and distributor with the military
regime then in power as a client, before expanding into
commodities trading and manufacturing, its website shows.
Chairman Thein Win Zaw was a director of Mahar Yoma Public
Company, a consortium that had a stake in the military-owned https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/telenor-sale-myanmar-unit-stalls-junta-seeks-local-buyer-participation-sources-2021-11-09
telco Mytel, corporate records show, Reuters reported in
November.
A day after Reuters' report was published, Thein Win Zaw
stepped down as director of the firm, according to corporate
records. Reuters could not determine the reason for his
departure.
(Additional reporting by Thu Thu Aung and Gwladys Fouche and
Victoria Klesty in Oslo; editing by Barbara Lewis and Carmel
Crimmins)