Telenor Annual Authority Request Disclosure Report 2022

1. INTRODUCTION

Respect for privacy and freedom of expression is important for how we at Telenor Group run our business. Our commitment to human rights is long standing and embedded in our top governing document - the Code of Conduct - as well as our Supplier Conduct Principles.

Speciﬁc operational requirements are included in various policies, including Group-wide requirements for handling authority requests for access to our networks and customer data.

In September 2022, Telenor launched a new strategy and organisational setup for the company. Telenor is going from an integrated, global company to operations through four business areas with clear ambitions and strategic ﬂexibility. Our longstanding commitment to continuously raise standards through a common approach to responsible business remains strong in the new strategic direction and subsequent organisational set-up. The changes will be reﬂected in the Authority Request Disclosure Report for 2023, to be published in 2024.

In all our markets there are laws that, in certain circum-stances, require operators like Telenor to disclose information about customers to the authorities or to restrict communication. Our eﬀorts to minimise potentially negative impacts such requests may have on privacy and freedom of expression (e.g., possible misuse) extend to systematic monitoring of incoming requests, initiating dialogue with relevant authorities, the industry and other stakeholders on authority requests, and seeking to be transparent by reporting in this area. This is our eight annual report1. In our 'Legal overview' reports, most of which were developed in 2017 in cooperation with the Global Network Initiative, you can ﬁnd relevant information about laws applicable within our markets. These reports contributed to the foundation for the GNI Country Legal Framework Resource, which was most recently updated in 2019 and provides dedicated comparison, download and search features.2

Whilst adopting transparency as a default position, we continue to advocate that this transparency report should not reduce the respective governments' responsibility

1 For our ﬁrst report published in May 2015. Please see our website for more information and previous years' reports:hps://www.telenor.com/sustainability/responsible-business/handling-access-requests-from-authorities/

2

hps://globalnetworkinitiative.org/policy-issues/legal-frameworks/

to inform the public of the extent of such requests. There are several reasons for this, but most centrally, the same governments that restrict privacy and freedom of expression should also make all reasonable eﬀorts to inform concerned citizens that these powers are used with due care. It is also important to note that in a few markets, the relevant authorities have direct access to operators' networks and/ or communication data, which means that the operator would not have full visibility on how authorities intercept communication.

Some governments publish reports regarding their use of legal powers to access communication information on a regular basis. We encourage all governments to adopt this practice. In the meantime, we view this document as one of our contributions to increased transparency.

The COVID-19 pandemic, the decline of democracy and trend towards political polarisation in some of Telenor's markets, have increased the legal, operational, and reputational challenges of the company. Human rights and digital access rights challenges have shown that Telenor has a role in helping solve societal challenges and ensuring responsible data governance and network security globally. Telenor cannot meet those challenges alone. The company works with partners - both public and private - to create solutions together, drive outperformance, and take fuller advantage of the opportunities aﬀorded by sustainability.

The general increase across Telenor's business units (BUs) of requests for the distribution of authority information and for historical data since the beginning of the global pandemic was reported in the 2020 report. In 2021 and 2022 there was no further increase in trends in any of our markets due to the pandemic. Telenor had engaged in mobility data exchange arrangements with health authorities in several markets in 2020, including in our Nordic operations, to help estimate the current and future trajectory of the epidemic. The data analytics provided was fully anonymised.

Myanmar

Telenor sold its entire share in Telenor Myanmar to new owners on 24th March 2022. In the short period from 1st January 2022 to 24th March 2022, the situation did not change regarding authority requests, i.e., no intercept took place as the system for lawful intercept was not activated by the company. Telenor's challenges with regards to authority requests in Myanmar after the military takeover on February 1, 2021, are explained further in the report for 2021. For more information on Myanmar, see dedicated page on Telenor. com.3

Malaysia

In 2022, Telenor's company Digi merged with Axiata's operator Celcom and the new merged company Celcom Digi started operations on 1st December 2022. The report contains information from 1st January 2022 to 30st November 2022 for Digi.

Thailand

On 1st March 2023 the amalgamation of the two telecommunications operations of True and dtac was completed and the new company, True Corporation, started operations. This report includes information for dtac for the full year of 2022.

3 https://www.telenor.com/sustainability/responsible-business/human-rights/human-rights-in-myanmar/myanmar/

2. WHY DO WE REPORT

During the reporting period, Telenor Group had mobile operations in eight countries across Europe and Asia (excluding Myanmar). In each of these countries, there are laws that require telecom operators to disclose information about their customers to government authorities in certain circumstances.

Over the last few years, there has been an important global public debate about the scope, necessity and legitimacy of the legal powers that government authorities use to access the communications of private individuals or to restrict communication. Questions have also arisen as to the role

that telecommunications network and service providers play in relation to such actions.

Although the authorities have a legitimate need to protect national security and public safety, and to prevent or investigate criminal activities, we recognise that the application of these legal powers in some situations may challenge the privacy and freedom of expression of aﬀected individuals. Considering this, since 2015, Telenor has contributed to transparency in this area through this annual reporting.