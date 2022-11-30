Advanced search
    TEL   NO0010063308

TELENOR ASA

(TEL)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  09:43 2022-11-30 am EST
95.58 NOK   -2.39%
09:16aTelenor, Axiata Complete Malaysian Mobile Operations Merger
DJ
06:25aTelenor Unit Digit Finalizes Merger With Celcom Axiata in Malaysia
MT
05:20aAxiata and Telenor Announce the Successful Completion of the Celcom and Digi Merger
GL
Telenor, Axiata Complete Malaysian Mobile Operations Merger

11/30/2022 | 09:16am EST
By Dominic Chopping


Norwegian telecom provider Telenor ASA said Wednesday that alongside Malaysian operator Axiata Group Bhd, they have completed the merger of their Malaysian mobile operations, Celcom Axiata Bhd and Digi.com Bhd.

The companies said in April last year that they were in advanced talks on a proposed merger.

The new company will be called Celcom Digi and will retain its Digi listing on Bursa Malaysia, Telenor said.

On completion of the deal, Axiata received newly issued Digi shares representing 33.1% of the enlarged share capital of Digi, and 2.5 billion Malaysian ringgit ($554.5 million) in cash.


Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-30-22 0915ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AXIATA GROUP 1.98% 3.09 End-of-day quote.-25.72%
BURSA MALAYSIA 0.73% 6.94 End-of-day quote.5.95%
DIGI.COM -2.51% 3.88 End-of-day quote.-11.01%
TELENOR ASA -2.39% 95.58 Real-time Quote.-29.35%
Financials
Sales 2022 112 B 11 173 M 11 173 M
Net income 2022 10 113 M 1 010 M 1 010 M
Net Debt 2022 107 B 10 730 M 10 730 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,0x
Yield 2022 9,59%
Capitalization 137 B 13 686 M 13 686 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,19x
EV / Sales 2023 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 16 000
Free-Float 46,0%
Chart TELENOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Telenor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TELENOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 97,92 NOK
Average target price 126,06 NOK
Spread / Average Target 28,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sigve Brekke President & Chief Executive Officer
Tone Hegland Bachke Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Gunn Wærsted Chairman
Ruza Sabanovic Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Janne Aalto Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELENOR ASA-29.35%13 686
T-MOBILE US28.14%184 906
AT&T INC.1.31%135 469
KDDI CORPORATION21.51%64 540
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.9.66%62 957
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-14.06%61 542