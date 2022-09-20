Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Telenor ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TEL   NO0010063308

TELENOR ASA

(TEL)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:26 2022-09-19 am EDT
101.70 NOK   -1.55%
02:19aTelenor Cautions on Guidance Amid Spike in Energy Prices
DJ
02:18aNorway's Telenor To Reorganize Nordic, Asian Businesses Under New Structure
MT
02:18aTelenor Says 'Difficult' to Reach FY22 EBITDA Goal on Energy Price Development
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Telenor Cautions on Guidance Amid Spike in Energy Prices

09/20/2022 | 02:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Dominic Chopping


Telenor ASA on Tuesday cautioned that the energy price development over the last couple of months makes it increasingly difficult to reach its guidance for flat earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation in 2022.

The Norwegian telecommunications provider also presented new mid-term financial targets. It said that between 2023 and 2025 it is targeting low to mid-single digit growth in Nordic service revenues, mid-single digit growth in Nordic Ebitda and year-on-year growth in dividend per share.


Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-20-22 0218ET

All news about TELENOR ASA
02:19aTelenor Cautions on Guidance Amid Spike in Energy Prices
DJ
02:18aNorway's Telenor To Reorganize Nordic, Asian Businesses Under New Structure
MT
02:18aTelenor Says 'Difficult' to Reach FY22 EBITDA Goal on Energy Price Development
MT
01:18aTelenor warns on 2022 profit amid massive restructuring plans
RE
01:11aTelenor warns on 2022 profit due energy prices
RE
01:03aCAPITAL MARKETS DAY : Building Telenor for the future
GL
01:03aCAPITAL MARKETS DAY : Building Telenor for the future
GL
01:01aTelenor Capital Markets Day 2022
AQ
09/15Telenor Unit Receives Regulatory Clearance For Merger in Malaysia
MT
09/15Telenor and Axiata win key approval for $15 billion Malaysia-tie-up
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TELENOR ASA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 111 B 10 835 M 10 835 M
Net income 2022 11 099 M 1 082 M 1 082 M
Net Debt 2022 110 B 10 672 M 10 672 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,4x
Yield 2022 9,34%
Capitalization 142 B 13 866 M 13 866 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,26x
EV / Sales 2023 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 16 000
Free-Float 46,0%
Chart TELENOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Telenor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELENOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 101,70 NOK
Average target price 136,21 NOK
Spread / Average Target 33,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sigve Brekke President & Chief Executive Officer
Tone Hegland Bachke Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Gunn Wærsted Chairman
Ruza Sabanovic Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELENOR ASA-26.62%13 866
T-MOBILE US21.32%175 503
AT&T INC.-9.89%119 288
KDDI CORPORATION27.78%66 001
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.0.44%59 767
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-23.24%54 064