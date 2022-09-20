Telenor Cautions on Guidance Amid Spike in Energy Prices

By Dominic Chopping

Telenor ASA on Tuesday cautioned that the energy price development over the last couple of months makes it increasingly difficult to reach its guidance for flat earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation in 2022.

The Norwegian telecommunications provider also presented new mid-term financial targets. It said that between 2023 and 2025 it is targeting low to mid-single digit growth in Nordic service revenues, mid-single digit growth in Nordic Ebitda and year-on-year growth in dividend per share.

