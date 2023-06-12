Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Telenor ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TEL   NO0010063308

TELENOR ASA

(TEL)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:26:12 2023-06-09 am EDT
109.70 NOK   -0.72%
02:21aTelenor Gets Favorable Court of Appeal Ruling in Unitech Wireless Tax Case
DJ
01:53aTelenor Secures Favorable Court Ruling in Tax Lawsuit
MT
01:02aThe Court of Appeal rules mainly in favor of Telenor in tax case
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Telenor Gets Favorable Court of Appeal Ruling in Unitech Wireless Tax Case

06/12/2023 | 02:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Dominic Chopping


Telenor said Monday that the Court of Appeal has for the main part decided in the company's favor in a tax case concerning losses under guarantees for financing in its Indian subsidiary Unitech Wireless.

Telenor deducted the loss in its tax return for 2013 but the Norwegian tax office disallowed the deduction and a tax expense of 2.49 billion Norwegian kroner ($231.5 million) and interest of NOK166 million were recognized in its accounts and paid in 2019.

After an unsuccessful appeal to the tax authorities, Telenor appealed the ruling to the Oslo District Court, which ruled in favor of Telenor and allowed deduction for the losses which saw Telenor reverse the tax and interest expense in its 2022 accounts.

The government appealed the district court ruling but the Court of Appeal has ruled in favor of Telenor, but with the timing for recognition of the loss changed from 2013 to 2015, meaning the tax deduction will be slightly reduced due to the timing difference and declining tax rates.

Both the Norwegian government and Telenor have a right to appeal the ruling and the authorities aren't obliged to repay the tax and interest before there is a final enforceable ruling from the courts, Telenor said.


Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-12-23 0220ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TELENOR ASA -0.72% 109.7 Real-time Quote.19.76%
UNITECH LIMITED 4.67% 1.57 End-of-day quote.-12.78%
All news about TELENOR ASA
02:21aTelenor Gets Favorable Court of Appeal Ruling in Unitech Wireless Tax Case
DJ
01:53aTelenor Secures Favorable Court Ruling in Tax Lawsuit
MT
01:02aThe Court of Appeal rules mainly in favor of Telenor in tax case
AQ
06/08Infosys Grows Its Footprint in the Nordics with a New Proximity Centre in Oslo, Norway ..
AQ
06/07Infosys Unveils 'Proximity Center' in Oslo to Support Digital Transformation Programs i..
MT
06/01Norway's Telenor Issues NOK3.75 Billion Notes in Two Tranches
MT
06/01Telenor ASA - Issuance of bonds
AQ
05/31Fixed Income Global Investor Call and Contemplated NOK Bond Issuance
AQ
05/26Analysis-Inflows into unloved European telecoms signal brighter future
RE
05/19US Futures Mixed, European Stocks Rise as Debt-Ceiling Talks in Focus
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TELENOR ASA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 79 664 M 7 413 M 7 413 M
Net income 2023 25 710 M 2 392 M 2 392 M
Net Debt 2023 88 368 M 8 223 M 8 223 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,15x
Yield 2023 8,72%
Capitalization 152 B 14 132 M 14 132 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,02x
EV / Sales 2024 2,82x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 46,0%
Chart TELENOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Telenor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELENOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 109,70 NOK
Average target price 132,16 NOK
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sigve Brekke President & Chief Executive Officer
Tone Hegland Bachke Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Jens Petter Olsen Chairman
Ruza Sabanovic Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Janne Aalto Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELENOR ASA19.76%14 132
T-MOBILE US-6.17%157 618
AT&T INC.-13.36%114 027
KDDI CORPORATION12.31%69 246
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.4.55%61 973
VODAFONE GROUP PLC-11.11%25 427
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer