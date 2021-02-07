Telenor : Myanmar data network is restored, says Telenor

OSLO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Norwegian telecoms provider Telenor
has restored its data network in Myanmar, the company
said on Sunday, after it was ordered to shut it down a day
earlier by military authorities.
"Telenor Myanmar has restored the data network nationwide,
following instruction from the MoTC," the firm said in a
statement, referring to the Myanmar Ministry of Transport and
Communications.
Tens of thousands of people rallied across Myanmar on Sunday
to denounce last week's coup and demand the release of elected
leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in the biggest protests since the 2007
Saffron Revolution that helped lead to democratic reforms.
(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, Editing by William Maclean)