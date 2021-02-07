Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Telenor ASA    TEL   NO0010063308

TELENOR ASA

(TEL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Telenor : Myanmar data network is restored, says Telenor

02/07/2021 | 05:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OSLO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Norwegian telecoms provider Telenor has restored its data network in Myanmar, the company said on Sunday, after it was ordered to shut it down a day earlier by military authorities.

"Telenor Myanmar has restored the data network nationwide, following instruction from the MoTC," the firm said in a statement, referring to the Myanmar Ministry of Transport and Communications.

Tens of thousands of people rallied across Myanmar on Sunday to denounce last week's coup and demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in the biggest protests since the 2007 Saffron Revolution that helped lead to democratic reforms. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, Editing by William Maclean)


© Reuters 2021
All news about TELENOR ASA
02/06TELENOR : Myanmar data network is restored, says Telenor
RE
02/05TELENOR : Myanmar authorities orders nationwide shutdown of the data network
AQ
02/05FACEBOOK : Myanmar military rulers order block on Twitter, Instagram 'until furt..
RE
02/05TELENOR : Why bright is right for Pakistan's solar energy evolution 
AQ
02/04FACEBOOK : Myanmar Blocks Facebook Access After Coup
DJ
02/03FACEBOOK : Myanmar internet providers block Facebook services after government o..
RE
02/03Telenor says received, alongside the other telecoms, a directive to block fac..
RE
02/02Bulgaria to auction frequency licences to boost 5G rollout
RE
02/01TELENOR : 4Q Beat Estimates as Cost Cuts Offset Lower Subscription, Traffic
DJ
02/01TELENOR : Norway's Telenor expects Asia recovery in second half, flat 2021 earni..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 123 B 14 490 M 14 490 M
Net income 2020 14 002 M 1 643 M 1 643 M
Net Debt 2020 108 B 12 647 M 12 647 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,5x
Yield 2020 6,22%
Capitalization 199 B 23 353 M 23 408 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,49x
EV / Sales 2021 2,54x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 46,0%
Chart TELENOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Telenor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELENOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 169,90 NOK
Last Close Price 144,60 NOK
Spread / Highest target 34,9%
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sigve Brekke President & Chief Executive Officer
Tone Hegland Bachke Chief Financial Officer
Gunn Wærsted Chairman
Ruza Sabanovic Executive VP, Head-Technologies & Services
Sally Margaret Davis Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELENOR ASA-0.89%23 353
AT&T INC.0.59%206 128
T-MOBILE US-7.10%155 573
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.12.70%153 041
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED6.11%123 875
KDDI CORPORATION6.78%71 325
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ