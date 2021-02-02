Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Telenor ASA    TEL   NO0010063308

TELENOR ASA

(TEL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Telenor : Norway's Telenor sees flat 2021 earnings, eyes Asia recovery in H2

02/02/2021 | 01:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OSLO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Norway's Telenor said on Tuesday it expects its revenues and profit to be largely unchanged in 2021 from 2020 and that its large Asian operations will see a gradual market recovery from the pandemic in the second half of the year.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for October-December rose 0.9% year-on-year to 13.5 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.58 billion), while analysts in a poll on average had expected 13.8 billion crowns. ($1 = 8.5565 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Terje Solsvik)


© Reuters 2021
All news about TELENOR ASA
01:24aTELENOR : FY20 Attributable Income Jumps On Mobile, New Fixed Services Growth
MT
01:21aTELENOR : Norway's Telenor sees flat 2021 earnings, eyes Asia recovery in H2
RE
01:00aTELENOR : Strong performance in a challenging year
AQ
01:00aTELENOR : reports fourth quarter 2020 results
AQ
01:00aTELENOR : Proposed dividend of NOK 9.00 per share for the financial year 2020
AQ
01/29TELENOR : dtac - results for the fourth quarter 2020
AQ
01/28YOMA STRATEGIC : Extends Completion Date for $77 Million Digital Money Myanmar A..
MT
01/28TELENOR : Grameenphone - results for the fourth quarter 2020
AQ
01/27TELENOR : Digi - results for the fourth quarter 2020
AQ
01/22TELENOR : The Covid-19 digitalisation wave makes its mark on 2021 tech trends
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 123 B 14 420 M 14 420 M
Net income 2020 14 002 M 1 635 M 1 635 M
Net Debt 2020 108 B 12 586 M 12 586 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,1x
Yield 2020 6,39%
Capitalization 194 B 22 606 M 22 667 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,44x
EV / Sales 2021 2,43x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 46,0%
Chart TELENOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Telenor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELENOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 170,52 NOK
Last Close Price 140,70 NOK
Spread / Highest target 35,0%
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sigve Brekke President & Chief Executive Officer
Gunn Wærsted Chairman
Tone Hegland Bachke Chief Financial Officer
Ruza Sabanovic Executive VP, Head-Technologies & Services
Sally Margaret Davis Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELENOR ASA-3.56%22 606
AT&T INC.-0.45%204 133
T-MOBILE US-6.50%159 393
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.4.96%145 090
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED9.62%127 955
KDDI CORPORATION1.14%67 902
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ