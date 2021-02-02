Telenor : Norway's Telenor sees flat 2021 earnings, eyes Asia recovery in H2

OSLO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Norway's Telenor said on
Tuesday it expects its revenues and profit to be largely
unchanged in 2021 from 2020 and that its large Asian operations
will see a gradual market recovery from the pandemic in the
second half of the year.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) for October-December rose 0.9%
year-on-year to 13.5 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.58 billion),
while analysts in a poll on average had expected 13.8 billion
crowns.
($1 = 8.5565 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Terje Solsvik)