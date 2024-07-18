Stock TEL TELENOR ASA
Telenor ASA

Equities

TEL

NO0010063308

Wireless Telecommunications Services

Real-time Oslo Bors
Other stock markets
 05:37:26 2024-07-18 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
123.2 NOK -0.16% Intraday chart for Telenor ASA -0.33% +4.72%
11:34am European Midday Briefing : Tech Steadies as Focus Turns to ECB DJ
11:26am TELENOR : Now well-reshaped in Asia, Telenor records steady growth in the Nordics Alphavalue
Latest news about Telenor ASA

European Midday Briefing : Tech Steadies as Focus Turns to ECB DJ
TELENOR : Now well-reshaped in Asia, Telenor records steady growth in the Nordics Alphavalue
Transcript : Telenor ASA, Q2 2024 Earnings Call, Jul 18, 2024
Telenor Raises FY24 Service Revenue Guidance MT
Telenor hikes 2024 sales forecast after in-line Q2 earnings RE
Telenor meets Q2 core profit expectations RE
European companies cut jobs as economy sputters RE
Telenor Unit to Buy Norwegian Cybersecurity Business of Saab's Combitech MT
Sensorita AS announced that it has received $3.25 million in funding from Telenor ASA, Brick & Mortar Ventures CI
Tele2 Secures Loan from the European Investment Bank CI
Telenor Asa Announces Executive Changes in Telenor Nordics CI
Factbox-European companies cut jobs as economy sputters RE
Telenor Plans NOK100 Million Investment in Cloud with Amazon Web Services MT
Orange and Bouygues in the turmoil of dissolution Alphavalue
Norwegian Telco Telenor Sets Up New Cybersecurity Company MT
Telenor Forms New Cyber Security Company MT
Telenor Establishes New Cyber Security Company with Nordic Ambitions CI
Telenor ASA Appoints Thomas Kronen as CEO of Telenor Cyberdefence CI
Eltel Secures Three-Year Telecom Deal Extension from Norway's Telenor MT
Netel Secures Three-year Framework Deal for Fiber Networks with Telenor MT
Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus indicted in Bangladesh embezzlement case RE
Global markets live: Anglo American, Nvidia, Apple, Amazon, Tesla, Walt Disney... Our Logo
Telenor Names SpareBank 1 SR-Bank Exec as President/CEO MT
Norway's Telenor appoints new CEO RE

Chart Telenor ASA

More charts

Company Profile

Telenor ASA is the No. 1 telecommunications group in Norway. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows: - mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services (88.8%): mobile and fixed-line telephony services, voice and data transmission, Internet access, messaging, TV channel broadcasting, sale of telecommunications equipment, etc.; - telecommunications infrastructure management (4%): construction, development and leasing of towers, masts, buildings, etc.; - other (7.2%): offshore telecommunications services, interconnection between operators, etc. Net sales are geographically distributed as follows: Norway (35.9%), Bangladesh (19%), Sweden (16.9%), Finland (15.1%), Denmark (7.5%), Pakistan (5%) and other (0.6%).
Sector
Wireless Telecommunications Services
Calendar
01:00am - Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Telenor ASA

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B+
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
123.4 NOK
Average target price
139.4 NOK
Spread / Average Target
+13.00%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Wireless Telecommunications Services

1st Jan change Capi.
TELENOR ASA Stock Telenor ASA
+5.57% 15.72B
T-MOBILE US Stock T-Mobile US
+14.49% 216B
AT&T INC. Stock AT&T Inc.
+14.18% 137B
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. Stock SoftBank Group Corp.
+69.24% 107B
KDDI CORPORATION Stock KDDI Corporation
+2.43% 60.44B
CHINA UNICOM HONG KONG LIMITED Stock China Unicom Hong Kong Limited
+46.12% 27.75B
VODAFONE GROUP PLC Stock Vodafone Group Plc
+3.56% 24.46B
ADVANCED INFO SERVICE Stock Advanced Info Service
+3.23% 18.54B
VODACOM GROUP LIMITED Stock Vodacom Group Limited
-13.11% 9.78B
TAIWAN MOBILE CO., LTD. Stock Taiwan Mobile Co., Ltd.
+3.45% 9.46B
Other Wireless Telecommunications Services
