Telenor ASA is the No. 1 telecommunications group in Norway. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows: - mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services (88.8%): mobile and fixed-line telephony services, voice and data transmission, Internet access, messaging, TV channel broadcasting, sale of telecommunications equipment, etc.; - telecommunications infrastructure management (4%): construction, development and leasing of towers, masts, buildings, etc.; - other (7.2%): offshore telecommunications services, interconnection between operators, etc. Net sales are geographically distributed as follows: Norway (35.9%), Bangladesh (19%), Sweden (16.9%), Finland (15.1%), Denmark (7.5%), Pakistan (5%) and other (0.6%).

Sector Wireless Telecommunications Services