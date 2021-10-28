Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  Telenor ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TEL   NO0010063308

TELENOR ASA

(TEL)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Oslo Bors - 10/27 10:25:21 am
137.5 NOK   +0.33%
02:15aTelenor Posts 3Q Net Profit Miss as Pandemic Impact in Asia Weighed
DJ
01:02aSubscriber growth and strong cash flow
AQ
01:01aTelenor reports third quarter 2021 results
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Telenor Posts 3Q Net Profit Miss as Pandemic Impact in Asia Weighed

10/28/2021 | 02:15am EDT
By Dominic Chopping

Norwegian telecoms provider Telenor ASA on Thursday posted a lower-than-expected third-quarter net profit as earnings were weighed by continued pandemic restrictions in Asia, but maintained its full-year guidance.

The company posted a third-quarter net profit attributable to shareholders of 2.64 billion kroner ($313.5 million) from NOK4.53 billion last year. Revenue fell 3.5% to NOK27.41 billion.

Analysts polled by FactSet had expected net profit of NOK3.3 billion and revenue of NOK27.64 billion.

The third-quarter mobile subscription base grew by 1.8 million compared with the second quarter to 172.1 million.

Telenor said the pandemic continues to affect its operations in Asia, but there are early signs of gradual recovery in the region. In the Nordics, the solid performance continued, it added.

For 2021, Telenor still expects organic subscription and traffic revenue growth of 0%-1% and organic earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization growth of 0%-2%.

The capex-to-sales ratio is still anticipated at 15%-16%.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-28-21 0214ET

Financials
Sales 2021 112 B 13 329 M 13 329 M
Net income 2021 5 277 M 626 M 626 M
Net Debt 2021 105 B 12 483 M 12 483 M
P/E ratio 2021 34,9x
Yield 2021 6,77%
Capitalization 192 B 22 872 M 22 813 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,65x
EV / Sales 2022 2,57x
Nbr of Employees 18 000
Free-Float 46,0%
Technical analysis trends TELENOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 137,50 NOK
Average target price 160,90 NOK
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sigve Brekke President & Chief Executive Officer
Tone Hegland Bachke Chief Financial Officer
Gunn Wærsted Chairman
Ruza Sabanovic Executive VP, Head-Technologies & Services
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELENOR ASA-5.76%22 872
AT&T INC.-12.87%181 138
T-MOBILE US-13.52%145 213
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-22.05%97 481
KDDI CORPORATION18.26%72 390
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.26.09%58 182