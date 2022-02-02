Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Telenor ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TEL   NO0010063308

TELENOR ASA

(TEL)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Oslo Bors - 02/01 10:25:49 am
145.9 NOK   -0.51%
02:01aTelenor Q4 lags forecasts, sees flat to slightly higher 2022 earnings
RE
01:21aTelenor To Sustain Focus On Growth Recovery In FY22
MT
01:02aStrong cash flow supporting the dividend
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Telenor Q4 lags forecasts, sees flat to slightly higher 2022 earnings

02/02/2022 | 02:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Telenor's logo is seen in central Belgrade

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway's Telenor said on Wednesday it expects its earnings to be largely flat or slightly higher in 2022 compared to last year, as it posted quarterly profits below forecasts.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for October-December fell 6.5% year-on-year to 11.7 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.33 billion), while analysts in a poll on average had expected 12.2 billion.

The company's overall revenue declined by 4.8% in 2021, reflecting the pending sale of its Myanmar operation, while adjusted for this it increased by 1.2%, it added.

"Entering 2022, we will maintain our focus on returning to growth," Chief Executive Officer Sigve Brekke said in a statement.

Expansion will come from Telenor's push into cloud and 5G technology, dubbed "beyond connectivity", as well as from planned tie-ups in Thailand,and Malaysia, and continued development of its Nordic infrastructure, the CEO added.

Telenor proposed a dividend of 9.30 crowns per share, compared to 9.0 crowns a year earlier and in line with analysts' median expectation in the company-provided earnings poll.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to hamper the group's revenue in Asia and the overall economic impact is most felt in Thailand, while subscription revenues in Malaysia has also taken a hit, the firm said.

The Telenor group, which has 172 million subscribers and gets about half its revenue from Asia and the rest from the Nordic region, expects "low single digit" growth in its organic service revenue in 2022, it added.

Capital expenditure is expected to amount to 16-17% of sales this year, it said.

Telenor last year decided to quit Myanmar following a military coup, booking a large write-off. A sale of the business is still pending final approval.

Telenor's share price has risen 5.3% year-to-date, outperforming a 0.9% decline in Norway's benchmark stock index.

($1 = 8.8256 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty, Editing by Terje Solsvik and Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
All news about TELENOR ASA
02:01aTelenor Q4 lags forecasts, sees flat to slightly higher 2022 earnings
RE
01:21aTelenor To Sustain Focus On Growth Recovery In FY22
MT
01:02aStrong cash flow supporting the dividend
AQ
01:01aKey information relating to the proposed cash dividend by Telenor ASA
AQ
01:01aProposed dividend of NOK 9.30 per share for the financial year 2021
AQ
01:01aTelenor reports fourth quarter 2021 results
AQ
12:45aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Track Global Rally as Some Fed Worries Ease
DJ
01/31Digi.com Seeks Regulatory Nod for Proposed Merger With Celcom Axiata
MT
01/28Dtac - results for the fourth quarter 2021
AQ
01/28Digi - results for the fourth quarter 2021
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TELENOR ASA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 111 B 12 556 M 12 556 M
Net income 2021 3 927 M 445 M 445 M
Net Debt 2021 103 B 11 709 M 11 709 M
P/E ratio 2021 47,9x
Yield 2021 6,35%
Capitalization 204 B 23 075 M 23 130 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,77x
EV / Sales 2022 2,74x
Nbr of Employees 18 000
Free-Float -
Chart TELENOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Telenor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELENOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 145,90 NOK
Average target price 160,40 NOK
Spread / Average Target 9,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sigve Brekke President & Chief Executive Officer
Tone Hegland Bachke Chief Financial Officer
Gunn Wærsted Chairman
Ruza Sabanovic Executive VP, Head-Technologies & Services
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELENOR ASA5.27%23 075
AT&T INC.-0.73%182 096
T-MOBILE US-5.54%135 110
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-7.78%74 357
KDDI CORPORATION8.42%70 389
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-10.10%60 665