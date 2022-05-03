Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Telenor ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TEL   NO0010063308

TELENOR ASA

(TEL)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05/03 03:21:50 am EDT
128.65 NOK   -3.42%
03:10aTelenor Swung to 1Q Profit, Backs Fiscal Year 2022 Guidance Despite Headwinds -- Update
DJ
02:14aTelenor Backs Fiscal Year Guidance Despite 2Q Headwinds; Swung to 1Q Profit
DJ
02:00aTelenor Confirms FY22 Organic Service Revenue Growth Outlook
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Telenor Swung to 1Q Profit, Backs Fiscal Year 2022 Guidance Despite Headwinds -- Update

05/03/2022 | 03:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Dominic Chopping


Norwegian telecommunications provider Telenor ASA on Tuesday cautioned that high costs and competition in Asia will remain into the second quarter, though full-year earnings are still seen flat to slightly higher.

The company posted a first-quarter net profit of 6.57 billion Norwegian kroner ($695.8 million), compared with a net loss of NOK3.89 billion a year earlier. Earnings last year were weighed by the NOK6.5 billion impairment of its Myanmar business, and this year were boosted by the NOK1.7 billion disposal of Swedish-noncore assets and a NOK2.5 billion reversal of tax.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization--the company's preferred measure--rose to NOK13.21 billion from NOK12.06 billion, as revenue fell 1.8% to NOK27.72 billion, the company said.

Analysts polled by FactSet had expected Ebitda of NOK12.09 billion and revenue of NOK27.11 billion.

Telenor said the first quarter was weighed on by the transformation of its fixed-line business in Norway, high energy prices and tough competition in Thailand, as well as high project costs. These factors are expected to continue into the next quarter, it said.

"Actions taken are expected to mitigate negative elements, particularly in the second half of the year. We expect a gradual recovery of the Thai market but acknowledge the increased global uncertainty," the company said.

The mobile subscription base grew by a further 800,000 in the first quarter, to 173.0 million.

For 2022 and excluding its Digi unit in Malaysia, Telenor said it still expects low-single-digit growth in service revenue, as well as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization around the 2021 level or slightly higher, and a capex-to-sales ratio of 16% to 17%.

Telenor expects Ebitda growth to lag revenue development for a few quarters.


Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-03-22 0307ET

All news about TELENOR ASA
03:10aTelenor Swung to 1Q Profit, Backs Fiscal Year 2022 Guidance Despite Headwinds -- Update
DJ
02:14aTelenor Backs Fiscal Year Guidance Despite 2Q Headwinds; Swung to 1Q Profit
DJ
02:00aTelenor Confirms FY22 Organic Service Revenue Growth Outlook
MT
01:20aTelenor Q1 profit misses forecast as costs rise
RE
01:03aRobust cash flow and financial position
GL
01:03aRobust cash flow and financial position
GL
01:01aTelenor reports first quarter 2022 results
AQ
05/02Aker Partners Telenor, Cognite to Set Up New Software Security Company
MT
05/02Aker, Cognite and Telenor establish software security company
AQ
05/02Aker, Telenor, Cognite Establish New Software Security Company
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TELENOR ASA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 110 B 11 600 M 11 600 M
Net income 2022 11 727 M 1 238 M 1 238 M
Net Debt 2022 98 432 M 10 388 M 10 388 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,1x
Yield 2022 7,12%
Capitalization 186 B 19 669 M 19 669 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,59x
EV / Sales 2023 2,58x
Nbr of Employees 16 000
Free-Float 46,0%
Chart TELENOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Telenor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELENOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 133,20 NOK
Average target price 147,67 NOK
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sigve Brekke President & Chief Executive Officer
Tone Hegland Bachke Chief Financial Officer
Gunn Wærsted Chairman
Ruza Sabanovic Executive VP, Head-Technologies & Services
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELENOR ASA-3.90%19 669
T-MOBILE US8.98%158 452
AT&T INC.2.92%136 880
KDDI CORPORATION28.94%73 897
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-3.04%66 873
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-8.16%62 545