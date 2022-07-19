Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  Telenor ASA
  News
  Summary
    TEL   NO0010063308

TELENOR ASA

(TEL)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  03:32 2022-07-19 am EDT
128.15 NOK   -3.43%
03:03aTelenor Swung to 2Q Net Loss, Trims Guidance
DJ
01:32aNorway's Telenor Forecasts Low-single-digit Revenue Growth In FY22
MT
01:15aNorway's Telenor Q2 earnings beat forecasts, reiterates outlook
RE
Telenor Swung to 2Q Net Loss, Trims Guidance

07/19/2022 | 03:03am EDT
By Dominic Chopping


Norwegian telecommunications provider Telenor ASA on Tuesday swung to a second quarter net loss and trimmed full-year guidance as earnings were weighed by an impairment related to Pakistan and currency losses.

The company posted a second-quarter net loss of 1.11 billion kroner ($109.9 million), compared with a net profit of NOK2.19 billion a year earlier and versus a company-compiled consensus of NOK2.3 billion.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization--the company's preferred measure--rose to NOK12.12 billion from NOK12.1 billion, as revenue rose 3.2% to NOK28.04 billion, the company said.

A company-compiled consensus had expected Ebitda of NOK11.94 billion on revenue of NOK27.28 billion.

Telenor said the strengthening of U.S. dollar against the Norwegian krone and weakening of Norwegian krone against other currencies led to net currency losses of NOK2.3 billion in the second quarter, while it also booked a NOK2.5 billion impairment in Pakistan related to additional spectrum fees and a NOK900 million provision in India.

The mobile subscription base grew by 2 million in the second quarter, to 175.0 million.

For 2022, Telenor said it still expects low-single-digit growth in service revenue, but now sees earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization around the 2021 level, having previously seen a flat or slightly higher level.


Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-19-22 0302ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / NORWEGIAN KRONER (GBP/NOK) -0.30% 12.0108 Delayed Quote.1.30%
EURO / NORWEGIAN KRONER (EUR/NOK) -0.34% 10.20116 Delayed Quote.2.39%
NORWEGIAN KRONER / SWISS FRANC (NOK/CHF) 0.85% 9.68 Delayed Quote.-7.37%
TELENOR ASA -3.39% 128.15 Real-time Quote.-4.26%
US DOLLAR / NORWEGIAN KRONER (USD/NOK) -0.64% 10.02322 Delayed Quote.15.29%
Financials
Sales 2022 111 B 11 033 M 11 033 M
Net income 2022 13 257 M 1 318 M 1 318 M
Net Debt 2022 96 394 M 9 583 M 9 583 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,9x
Yield 2022 7,15%
Capitalization 186 B 18 457 M 18 457 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,54x
EV / Sales 2023 2,51x
Nbr of Employees 16 000
Free-Float 46,0%
Managers and Directors
Sigve Brekke President & Chief Executive Officer
Tone Hegland Bachke Chief Financial Officer
Gunn Wærsted Chairman
Ruza Sabanovic Executive VP, Head-Technologies & Services
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELENOR ASA-4.26%18 457
T-MOBILE US18.44%168 570
AT&T INC.10.51%146 971
KDDI CORPORATION30.93%70 146
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-2.54%60 972
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-11.11%60 309