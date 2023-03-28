Telenor TCFD Report

2022

01

We are currently in the first half of the so-called decade of climate action. The most recent assessment report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the AR6, has shown that in order to limit global warming to 1.5°C, the world must decarbonize all sectors of society, and bring global emissions of greenhouse gases to net zero within 2050. According to the emission scenario aligned with the 1.5°C target, the SSP1-1.9 from AR6, the most rapid emission reductions occur at the beginning of the period between now and 2050.

Currently the world is not aligned with a 1.5°C warming scenario, but rather on a path toward 2.8°C warming by 2100. Some regions and countries of the world are planning for reaching a 1.5°C target, however, other parts of the world have very modest climate plans, which are far from aligned with the 1.5°C target. This means that both transition risks, from strict climate policies, as well as physical risks, emerging from not curbing global greenhouse gas emissions sufficiently, must be assessed.

In addition to risks to safety, security and food supply of the global population, climate change also represents financial risk to the global economy. With increased focus on risks connected to ongoing climate change, investors, lenders, insurers, and other stakeholders are requiring companies to report on relevant climate risks and opportunities. Financial markets need clear, comprehensive, high-quality information on the impacts of climate change. This includes the risks and opportunities presented by rising temperatures, climate-related policy, and emerging technologies in our changing world.

A task force was set up by the Financial Stability Board (FSB) to provide recommendations on how such reporting should be structured. FSB is an international body that monitors and makes recommendations about the global financial system. This task force, named the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), has written a set of comprehensive recommendations to improve and increase reporting of climate-related financial information. These recommendations are widely followed and have become something close to an international standard for reporting on climate risk. Telenor has decided to report climate risk following this framework.

At Telenor we support the TCFD recommendations and is committed to reporting climate-related financial risks and opportunities.

2

| TCFD Report 2022 |

02

The most material climate risks-as per TCFD's recommended definitions-are:

• General inflation as result of increase in price of GHG emissions

• Reduced availability of renewable electricity due to low supply, high demand

• Physical risks from extreme weather events and chronic global warming effects

The most material climate opportunities to Telenor are:

• Increased demand for development of new services

• Evaluation as a climate resilient and prepared company

• Use of more efficient production and distribution processes

Impacts of transition risks are expected to be higher in the Nordic operations, while physical risk impacts are forecasted to be higher in operations in Asia.

Oversight of Telenor's Sustainability work rests with the Board of Directors,supported by the Sustainability and Compliance Committee(SCC).The Group Leadership Team (GLT) are responsible for the implementation of the strategy with execution within the field being the responsibility of the EVP and People, Sustainability & External Relations Officer (CPSERO) and the EVP and Chief Technology Officer (CTO),and the associated functional teams at Group and Business Unit (BU) level. Climate is covered as a fixed agenda point in the SCC minimum twice annually and through deep dives when required.

The risks and opportunities were identified through an analysis based on three scenarios: Strong Mitigation Scenario (SMS), Delayed and

Disorderly Scenario (DDS) and Business as Usual Scenario (BUS), broadly aligned with the "Low" (SSP1-2.6), "Intermediate" (SSP2-4.5) and "High" (SSP3-7.0) scenarios in IPCC's 6th Assessment Report.

To mitigate the identified transition risks Telenor is working to reach its science-based emission reduction targets, including its scope 3 engagement target. Telenor sustainability and procurement teams are working to secure access to renewable electricity with predictable costs and strong additionality where possible, by utilizing Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs). Efforts are also being made to incentivize suppliers to pursue science-based emission reduction targets of their own and the company's Business Areas to continuously seek to

control energy costs through dedicated energy efficiency initiatives. To mitigate physical risks due to extreme weather events and chronic global warming effects, Telenor works to increase the resilience of its network infrastructure to prevent damages to equipment, and limit outages. To capture identified opportunities globally Telenor grows its Internet of Things (IoT) area through a dedicated company, Telenor Connexion.

Telenor is currently operationally tracking metrics related to climate mitigation and transition across scopes 1, 2 and 3 in line with the GHG protocol. Our-science based targets, which were validated by SBTi in 2021, define Telenor's emissions reductions for Scope 1 and 2 in line with a 1.5oC pathway and our supplier engagement requirements for Scope 3.

3

| TCFD Report 2022 |

03

The Board of Directors (Board) is responsible for overseeing the management of Telenor Group. The Board convenes approximately monthly and is responsible for safeguarding the proper organisation of the business and shall supervise the day-to-day management and Telenor's business in general, including Sustainability and thereby climate-related topics. To do this, the Board annually approves

Telenor's Strategic Action Plan as well as its associated budget. The Strategic Action Plan covers Responsible Business where climate is a key element. The Board also approves Telenor's Annual Report that includes the Sustainability Report containing the company's climate- related priorities, status and progress towards the company's science-based targets. This TCFD report is a supplement to the Annual

Report.

The Sustainability and Compliance Committee (SCC) is a preparatory working committee of the Board that supports the Board in fulfilling the Board's responsibilities to specifically address climate and environment, human rights, labour standards and anti-corruption. Climate is included as a fixed agenda point in the sustainability update in the SCC minimum twice annually and through dedicated deep dives when required.

The Risk & Audit Committee (RAC) supports the Board in fulfilling the Board's responsibilities with respect to financial reporting, internal controls, internal and external audit, risk management and risk framework and is established in accordance with the requirements of Audit Committees in the Norwegian Public Limited Companies Act.

The People and Governance Committee (PGC) supports the Board in fulfilling the Board's responsibilities with respect to remuneration, among other areas. PGC recommends renumeration incentives related to climate-related targets to the Board. Telenor have decided to include a climate related scope 3 KPI in the short-term incentive plan for its Group Leadership Team in 2023. The company's People,

Sustainability & External Relations Officer and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) are responsible at executive level for this KPI.

Within the climate area two operational KPIs are reported quarterly to the Board. They reflect progress towards the company's two science-based emission targets for Scope 1+2 and Scope 3 respectively.

Climate and Environment is part of the sustainability responsibility of Telenor Group's EVP and People, Sustainability & External Relations

Officer (CPSERO) who has the policy responsibility for climate-related issues across all operations in Telenor Group including climate ambitions, strategy, overall measures/initiatives and reporting. The execution of the company's strategies and plans within climate mitigation and adaptation sorts under several functions and departments, such as the sustainability function, the operational and technical departments, the financial function as well as the purchasing organisation.

The CPSERO reports regularly on climate to the SCC. Material issues are raised and aligned with GLT and further reported to the SCC and Board when appropriate when appropriate.

Risk management is an integral part of Telenor's Management Model. The Group Enterprise Risk Management function aggregates risks from the BUs, analyses these risks across the Telenor Group in a Group Risk Forum and presents Telenor's risks, risk responses and process to Group Leadership Team (GLT), the RAC and ultimately to the Board. The Board reviews Telenor's top risk picture twice per annum.

4

| TCFD Report 2022 |

04

Telenor updates its strategy annually, in the Strategic Action Plan. The strategy is based on three strategic pillars, one of which is

Responsible Business. Climate-related ambitions, targets, plans as well as risks and opportunities are addressed and managed under the company's Responsible Business agenda. The company assesses climate risks in three time-horizons: short (until 2025), medium (until 2030) and long (until 2050), in line with the scenario recommendations of theTCFD. Climate risk assessment uses longer-term horizons since several of the climate risks, particularly physical ones, have the most severe potential effects toward the end of the long-term horizon and worsen after that. This approach differs from other risks that are typically assessed in a three-year horizon aligned with the Telenor Group Action Plan.

Telenor have developed three distinct scenarios for its climate risk assessment. The scenarios roughly correspond to public domain scenarios from IPCC,as follows:

Telenor Scenario IPCC 6th Assessment Report IPCC - Warming by 2100 (best estimate) Strong Mitigation Scenario (SMS)

SSP1-2.6

1.3-2.4°C (1.8°C)

"Low"

Delayed and Disorderly Scenario (DDS)

SSP2-4.5

2.1-3.5°C (2.7°C)

"Intermediate"

Business as Usual Scenario (BUS)

SSP3-7.0

2.6-4.6°C (3.6°C)

"High"

In this scenario, the world is able to regulate GHG emissions so that best estimate global warming does not exceed 2 degrees and net zero CO2 emissions are achieved in second half of century. The mitigation pattern is roughly equivalent to the "Low" SSP1-2.6 scenario

from IPCC's 6th Assessment Report.The primary risk to Telenor in this scenario is transitional and comes from policy change, as goods and services, including energy becomes more expensive due to increased pricing of greenhouse gas emissions.

The physical damage from climate change is more severe in this scenario and the mitigation/transition is disorderly, as the global community adapts to a changing world. The emission profile in this scenario is roughly equivalent to the "Intermediate" SSP2-4.5 scenario from IPCC's 6th Assessment Report. The transition risks to Telenor in this scenario are less severe than in SMS. However, the physical

risks and adaptation impacts are more severe, especially toward the end of the long-term horizon.

In this scenario, global emissions of GHGs continue to rise at approximately current levels. The pace and severity of global warming increase significantly. In this scenario, there are significantly less stringent policies put into effect worldwide. The emission profile in this

5

| TCFD Report 2022 |