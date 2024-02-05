Telenor ASA is the No. 1 telecommunications group in Norway. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - mobile telecommunications services (79.8%): mobile telephone communications, voice and data transmission, Internet access, messaging, sale of telecommunications equipment, etc.; - fixed-line telecommunications services (18%): fixed-line telephone communications, data transmission, TV channel broadcasting, etc.; - other (2.2%): offshore telecommunications, interconnection between operators, etc. Net sales are geographically distributed as follows: Norway (26.1%), Thailand (22.3%), Bangladesh (15.6%), Sweden (12.9%), Finland (10%), Denmark (5.6%), Pakistan (4.9%) and other (2.6%).

Sector Wireless Telecommunications Services