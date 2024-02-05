COPENHAGEN, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Norway's Telenor on Monday said it had recognised an 8.04 billion Norwegian crowns ($756.73 million) non-cash impairment related to its stake in True Corp after the share price of the Thai company had fallen. ($1 = 10.6246 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)
