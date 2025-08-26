Telenor's Finnish subsidiary, KNL, announces signing a €15m order with the Finnish and Swedish armed forces.



KNL develops advanced high-frequency (HF) communication solutions that connect automatically in less than a second, providing encrypted and resilient connectivity even in the event of jamming or other types of interference.



The agreements cover the supply of portable HF military radios that ensure secure communication in areas without traditional infrastructure such as satellites and GPS.



These contracts come at a time when secure and independent communication capabilities are increasingly essential for national defense and regional stability, particularly in a context of heightened geopolitical uncertainty in Europe, the group said.



"These contracts underscore the growing demand for secure and resilient communication solutions in an increasingly complex security environment. KNL's technology exemplifies Nordic innovation and its role in strengthening regional security and preparedness," said Dan Ouchterlony, Director of Telenor Amp.