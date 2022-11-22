Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Telenor ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TEL   NO0010063308

TELENOR ASA

(TEL)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25 2022-11-21 am EST
99.00 NOK   +0.84%
01:55aThailand telecom merger faces delay, Norway's Telenor says
RE
01:39aUpdate on the transaction between dtac and True in Thailand
GL
01:36aThailand telecom merger faces delay, Norway's Telenor says
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Update on the transaction between dtac and True in Thailand

11/22/2022 | 01:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On 22 November 2021, Telenor and CP Group announced their intention to support the amalgamation of dtac and True in Thailand. As part of the amalgamation, companies jointly owned by Telenor and CP Group planned to carry out a voluntary tender offer (VTO) for the shares in dtac and True under the tender offer regulation of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Thailand.

The announced VTO was made subject to conditions precedent. The conditions precedent to the VTO have not been satisfied within one year from 22 November 2021. In line with the tender offer regulations, the parties have declined to carry out the VTO.

Telenor believes in the benefits from the merger and continues to actively support the amalgamation of dtac and True. Telenor and CP Group continue to target an equal ownership share of around 30% of the merged company.

The parties aim to complete the transaction within the first quarter of 2023.


All news about TELENOR ASA
01:55aThailand telecom merger faces delay, Norway's Telenor says
RE
01:39aUpdate on the transaction between dtac and True in Thailand
GL
01:36aThailand telecom merger faces delay, Norway's Telenor says
RE
01:27aUpdate on the transaction between Dtac and True in Thailand
AQ
11/21Wall Street Rally Fails to Lift Singapore Shares; Lippo Malls Slips 6% on Resetting Dis..
MT
11/21Yoma Strategic Secures Regulatory Approvals for Digital Money Myanmar Acquisition
MT
11/18Telenor Unit, Axiata Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger In Malaysia
MT
11/18Shareholder approvals received for merger in Malaysia
AQ
11/17Buyback of shares related to employee share programmes completed
AQ
11/16Sweden's Netel Secures Fiber-to-the-Home Development Contract from Norway's Telenor
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TELENOR ASA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 112 B 10 863 M 10 863 M
Net income 2022 10 069 M 978 M 978 M
Net Debt 2022 108 B 10 455 M 10 455 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,0x
Yield 2022 9,48%
Capitalization 138 B 13 457 M 13 457 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,20x
EV / Sales 2023 2,16x
Nbr of Employees 16 000
Free-Float 46,0%
Chart TELENOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Telenor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELENOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 99,00 NOK
Average target price 127,33 NOK
Spread / Average Target 28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sigve Brekke President & Chief Executive Officer
Tone Hegland Bachke Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Gunn Wærsted Chairman
Ruza Sabanovic Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Janne Aalto Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELENOR ASA-28.57%13 457
T-MOBILE US28.32%185 167
AT&T INC.2.11%135 184
KDDI CORPORATION22.43%64 312
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.11.80%63 475
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-10.28%63 417