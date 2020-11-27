Teleperformance : Investor Presentation – November 2020
Teleperformance Group Overview
November 2020
Disclaimer
All forward-looking statements reflect Teleperformance management's present expectations of future events and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.
Detailed contents
Teleperformance at a glance
p. 4-9
Teleperformance at a glance
p. 5-8
Strategy: succeeding in transformation
p. 9
Health Advocate acquisition
p. 10-12
Acquisition rationale
p. 11-12
Quarterly information at 30 September 2020
p. 13-16
Highlights
p. 14
Revenue by activity
p. 16
Outlook
p. 17-18
2020 outlook and 2022 financial objectives
p. 18
Appendices
p. 19-46
Group overview - Additional information
p. 20-27
Market & competitive environment
p. 34-37
Digital Integrated Business Services
p. 28-33
Health Advocate acquisition - Additional information
p. 38-46
Contents
1. Teleperformance at a glance
Health Advocate acquisition
Quarterly information at 30 September 2020
Outlook
Appendices
Teleperformance at a glance
A leading global group in digitally integrated business services
•#1 global leader in
•
330k+ employees
•460 facilities
outsourced CX(1)
•
>70%(3) working from home
management
Present in80 countries
Serving1,000+(2) clients in 170+ markets
Providing services in 265+ languages and dialects
Countries where TP operates
(1) Customer Experience (2) 31,000 including LanguageLine Solutions (businesses, government agencies and individuals) (3) reported to total active employees
Teleperformance at a glance
Digitally integrated business services: a One-Office solution
Mission: Teleperformance people, "all over the world, all around the clock", helping people address theirday-to-dayissues, in an ever more changing and complex environment
Providing high value-added digitally integrated services to corporates and government agencies
CX business services to corporates and government agencies
Customer care & technical support
Sales
Back-officeservices
Accounts receivable
Core Services & D.I.B.S
▪
Customer care &
solutionOffice
technical support
▪
Sales
▪ Back-office services
Specialized Services
One-
▪Interpretation and translation
▪Visa & consular services
▪Accounts receivable
Three-dimensionnal expertise
Customer experience
Customer care & technical support
Sales
Accounts receivable
Interpretation and Translation
Middle/back-office optimization services
Content moderation
Industry specific business process services
Visa & consular services
Knowledge services
Consulting services
Advanced analytics
Intelligent automation
High value-addedDigitally Integrated Business Services to "the Disrupted
new work-from-home model launched in late 2019, recreating the social rich working environment and career opportunities of Teleperformancehigh-touchstrategy, accessible from everywhere
Ensuring employee engagement and encouraging social interaction
Same quality of the customer experience, agent productivity and data security as with theon-siteagent model
Also includes virtual working floors and solutions for online recruitment and training, personal support, with
a gamification approach
Kernel campus in Lisbon
* Work-at-Home Agent
Group overview - Additional information
while continually reinforcing security
A leading reference in data and people security with key certifications and GDPR compliance
Project Eagle initiative- keeping pace with a changing cyber-threat landscape
Culture - promotingacyber-smartculture within the Group
Integrated approach towardsacyber-safeecosystem
People - extensive cyber security training across the Group
Process - security by design, audits, and white hat hacking
Technology - re-architecting the network; tools to enhance the detection capabilities through Global S.O.C.*
* Security Operation Centers
Shifting the focus from an information security/compliance approach to a purely cyber-smart culture
APPENDICES
Digital Integrated Business Services
Digital Integrated Business Services
Leveraging technical, process and industry know-how and expertise
Technology, Analytics and Process (T.A.P.) - Knowledge Services team1
Knowledge
Consulting experience in digital transformation, analytics and automation engagements
400+ digital transformation experts
Services Team
Digital
Transformation
Team (CEMEA)
Digital Center of
Excellence
Digital
Transformation
Digital
Transformation
Team (EW and
APAC)
Technology, Analytics and Process (T.A.P.) regional teams1
Regional teams with expertise in technology, automation, analytics and process optimization 200+ digital transformation experts
Team (ILATAM)
Continuous improvement: all at Teleperformance
All operations and support functions are trained in the lean six sigma method, to continuously improve performance
1 - Includes senior IT/RPA professionals, developers, data analysts,
data scientists and process engineers
Digital Integrated Business Services
Aggressively developing bots
000
000
000
000
000
000
000
000
0
c. 7,000
total bots deployed
1,450
Dec-18
Jan-19
Feb-19Mar-19Apr-19May-19Jun-19
Jul-19
Aug-19Sep-19
Oct-19Nov-19Dec-19
Digital Integrated Business Services
Digital proprietary solutions available to clients
Not exhaustive
Omnichannel contact center tools
Omnichannel and
Real-time floor
Real-time
SW for quick,
Platform for
workflow mgmt
management and
dashboard with
accurate, effective
reward and
tool
security
key business
knowledge
gamification on
monitoring
metrics
transfer
operations floor
All industries
All industries
All industries
All industries
All industries
Automation tools
TP Automation
TP chat bot
Optimization
Automated
RPA/RDA projects
conversational AI
with TP
projects
methodology
All industries
All industries
Analytics and AI tools
Social Media
Solutions
Analytics for
Interactive
Speech analytics
Recommends
Recommends
analytics with
next best
next best
unstructured data,
advanced
alternative
alternative
sentiment analysis
visualization
products or
products or
options
services
services
All industries
All industries
All industries
All industries
All industries
Industry specific solutions
Automates
Workflow for an
Automate manual
Unify several
calculating
F&A process end
process of
applications on
refunds and
to end
medical coding
one screen with
change charges
management
CPT/ICD
RPA
Travel (airlines)
Financial
Healthcare
Banking
Digital Integrated Business Services
Exemple: TP fare, an AI based airline fare calculator
1 Min/Trans
1 Min/Trans
2-5 Min/Trans
3-10 Min/Trans
Agent receives
START
call to
Retrieve the
View fare history.
Retrieve & read
change/cancel/
Identify Correct
PNR* on GDS
all fare rules
upgrade Flight
fare basis
booking
1 Min/Trans
2-5 Min/Trans
1 Min/Trans
Enter refund
Identify
amount/cancella-
View fare history.
refundable
END
tion fee/change
Identify correct
fare/taxes -
fee in the ADT
fare basis
Reissue timeline
Macro
PRE
●
High processing time
POST
●
30% reduction in processing time
●
NPS of 8%
●
NPS improved to 25%
●
Retail losses - 3% to 4% of cost of service
●
Reduced retail loss to <1% of total cost of service
* Passenger Name Record
Digital Integrated Business Services
Leveraging an ecosystem of technology players and partners
Not exhaustive
Automation
Omnichannel
Contact
Center
Analytics and
AI
APPENDICES
Market and competitive environment
34
Market and competitive environment
#1 WW in a changing CX core market still poorly outsourced but highly disrupted
CX Outsourcing rate in 2018 (%)
VERTICAL
DISRUPTED
DISRUPTORS
25%
Retail
Bricks & Mortar
E-commerce
Entertainment & Pay TV
Cable & Satellite
Streaming
75%
Banking, financial services
Banks
Fintechs
and insurance
In-house
Outsourced
Transportation
Taxi
Sharing economy platforms
Source: Everest (2019)
Accommodation
Hotels
Sharing economy platforms
Teleperformance revenue generation with e-clients (%)
95%
76%
24%
5%
2013
H1 2020
Helping disrupted companiesto navigate the digital transformation
Being the natural partner of the disruptors to help them deal with the "frictions" of the real world
E-clients
Other
Market and competitive environment
Teleperformance's transformation is leading to a broader competitive environment (1/2)
Worldwide leaderin the outsourced CX market($60-86Bin 2018*) with a unique global diversified positioning
Group's transformation leads to:
Significant outperformance vs. CX peers
Enlarged addressable market: the worldwide business process management market
Main competitors in the customer
Average growth in revenue p.a.
EBIT margin evolution over
experience management market
over the 2011-2018 period***
the 2011-2018 period***
(Revenue in US$m - FY 2018)
+11%
+510 bps
6000
5000
4000
3000
2000
+2%
1000
-110 bps
0
*
Main 4 competitors
Teleperformance
Main 4 competitors
Teleperformance
average
average
Source: HSF (2019)
Source: Companies annual reports
Source: Companies annual reports
* Source: Everest, HFS (2019)
** Merged with Convergys within the Synnex Group; 2018 revenue of
*** Sample includes: Atento, Convergys, Sykes and Teletech; data covers the 2011-2017
Concentrix includes the contribution from Convergys as of Q4 2018
period for Convergys, before it was merged with Concentrix into the Synnex Group
Market and competitive environment
Teleperformance's transformation is leading to a broader competitive environment (2/2)
Enlarged competitive environmentreflects growing complexity and increasingly integrated demand from the clients
Direct competitors (CCO)*
ITO/BPO companies**
Consulting Firms
Atento
Cognizant
Accenture
Concentrix/Convergys**
Enlarged and growing
EXL
Cap Gemini
business process
Sykes
Genpact
management market: 4 to
Teletech
6 times larger than the
Infosys
Webhelp
customer experience
Tata Consulting Services
market
Wipro
WNS
* Contact Center Outsourcing
* IT Outsourcing/Business Process Outsourcing
* *Merged with Convergys within the Synnex Group; 2018 revenue of Concentrix includes the contribution from Convergys as of Q4 2018
APPENDICES
Health Advocate acquisition overview - Additional information
38
Health Advocate acquisition - Additional information
A complete platform for consumer health management
Health Advocate is a leading consumer-focused health platform for the employer market, utilizinghuman-touch,data-drivenhealth insights, and technology to simplify and personalize the healthcare experience for members
Navigation & Advocacy
Telephonic and digital navigation solutions supporting clinical and administrative healthcare decisions
Health & Well-Being
Complete suite of health and well-being solutions spanning wellness and engagement, behavioral health and chronic care management
Expert healthcare
Data analytics platform delivering
Proprietary CRM
Digital tools to
guidance delivered
platform enabling
enhance the
by personal health
member and
consumer
member
advocates
population health insights
experience
experience
Health Advocate acquisition - Additional information
Increasingly complex healthcare environment
Employers and employees are experiencing rising
cost and benefits complexity
5% annual family
Employee costs
premium growth
are increasing in
2.6% average
excess of wage
growth
Consumers are seeking solutions for better health and wellness and to help them navigate a very complex system
7+ average number of benefits vendors employers interact with
wage growth
20x increase in high
90% of employers
deductible health plan
offered consumers
enrollment from 2005-
directed health plans
38% of Americans don't understand what is covered by their plan
80% of companies have implemented health and wellbeing programs - a 55% increase from 2015
2016
in 2018
20%+ increase in employer premium (2014-2019)
73% of employees don't fully understand their
healthcare benefits
Less than 50% of those in-need of mental healthcare receive treatment
Strong market need for a trusted health advocate
40
Health Advocate acquisition - Additional information
Key figures (1/2)
700 health advocates that are specialists in the complex US healthcare system
8,400 clients, including many Fortune 100 companies
27m+ consumers covered
Annual revenue of US$140m,EBITDA margin of 36% and EBITA margin of 27%, with strong momentum
Consistent growth delivered by a resilient subscription-based business model: +9% LFL Revenue CAGR*
Growing market : US$23B forecasted in 2024 vs. US$14-16B today, or +7-10%CAGR
2020E revenue breakdown by solution (% of total revenue)
Diversified customer base (% of total revenue)
37%
Top 50
32%
63%
Top 25
24%
Top 10
15%
Health & well-being
Navigation & advocacy
* 2017-2019
Health Advocate acquisition - Additional information
Key figures (2/2)
160
140
120
100
Consistent revenue growth (US$ millions)
+9% CAGR 2017-2019
139
128
116
51
44
37
60
50
40
Strong profitability - adj. EBITDA (US$ millions) and margin
(%)
+19% CAGR 2017-2019
4.5%
48
43
4.0%
34
3.5%
80
60
40
20
0
79
84
89
30
20
10
0
34%
30%
34%
3.0%
2.5%
2.0%
2017
2018
2019
Navigation & advocacy
Health & well-being
2017
2018
2019
Adj. EBITDA
Adj. EBITDA margin
• Consistent growth driven by new contract wins and existing
•
Best-in-class margin
clients cross-sells
•
Efficient and well-refined processes deliver operating leverage
Health Advocate acquisition - Additional information
A large, attractive and growing market
Healthcare environment is growing increasingly complex and the consumer is bearing the burden
=> large addressable market expected to grow by +7-10% p.a. over 2019-2024
