Teleperformance : Investor Presentation – November 2020

Disclaimer All forward-looking statements reflect Teleperformance management's present expectations of future events and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. For a detailed description of these factors and uncertainties, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of our Registration Document, available at www.teleperformance.com. Teleperformance undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements 2 Detailed contents Teleperformance at a glance p. 4-9 Teleperformance at a glance p. 5-8 Strategy: succeeding in transformation p. 9 Health Advocate acquisition p. 10-12 Acquisition rationale p. 11-12 Quarterly information at 30 September 2020 p. 13-16 Highlights p. 14 Revenue by activity p. 16 Outlook p. 17-18 2020 outlook and 2022 financial objectives p. 18 Appendices p. 19-46 Group overview - Additional information p. 20-27 Market & competitive environment p. 34-37 Digital Integrated Business Services p. 28-33 Health Advocate acquisition - Additional information p. 38-46 3 Contents 1. Teleperformance at a glance Health Advocate acquisition Quarterly information at 30 September 2020 Outlook Appendices 4 Teleperformance at a glance A leading global group in digitally integrated business services • #1 global leader in • 330k+ employees • 460 facilities outsourced CX(1) • >70%(3) working from home management Present in 80 countries

countries Serving 1,000+ clients in 170+ markets Providing services in 265+ languages and dialects Countries where TP operates (1) Customer Experience (2) 31,000 including LanguageLine Solutions (businesses, government agencies and individuals) (3) reported to total active employees 5 Teleperformance at a glance Digitally integrated business services: a One-Office solution Mission: Teleperformance people, "all over the world, all around the clock", helping people address their day-to-dayissues, in an ever more changing and complex environment Providing high value-added digitally integrated services to corporates and government agencies CX business services to corporates and government agencies Customer care & technical support

Back-office services Accounts receivable Core Services & D.I.B.S ▪ Customer care & technical support ▪ Sales ▪ Back-office services Specialized Services One-Office ▪Interpretation and translation ▪Visa & consular services ▪Accounts receivable Three-dimensionnal expertise Customer experience Customer care & technical support

Interpretation and Translation Middle/back-office optimization services Content moderation Industry specific business process services Visa & consular services Knowledge services Consulting services Advanced analytics Intelligent automation High value-addedDigitally Integrated Business Services to "the Disrupted and the Disruptors" 6 Teleperformance at a glance Geographic diversification Group revenue breakdown (9M 2020) Specialized Services 12% Core Services & D.I.B.S.* 88% Core Services & D.I.B.S.* revenue breakdown (9M 2020) India & Middle East 9% EWAP 36% CEMEA 24% Ibero-LATAM 31% * Core Services & D.I.B.S. split by linguistic region: - EWAP English-speaking market and Asia-Pacific (the US, Canada, the UK, the Philippines, China, etc.) - Ibero-LATAM Latin American countries (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, etc.), Portugal and Spain 7 - India & Middle East India and ex-Intelenet activities in the Middle East Teleperformance at a glance Ongoing diversification Expertise in many industries % Revenue by vertical - details H1 2020 vs. 2013 47% 16% 15% 14% 14% 14% 5% 9% 11% 8% 6% 6% 6% 2%4% 10% 4% 4% 3% 2% 2013 H1 2020 Multi-year trend of lower client concentration* % Revenue - details 2019 vs. 2013 Top 50 56% 68% Top 10 26% 34% Top 1 6% 7% 2019 2013 Increasingly diverse client base, now 1,000 clients+

Average tenure of client relationship is 13 years (Top 50)

Global accounts** represent nearly 50% of total Group revenue

E-clients represent 24% of Group's revenue in H1 2020 (vs 5% in 2013)

2020 (vs 5% in 2013)

of Group's revenue in H1 2020 (vs 5% in 2013) Lower concentration caused notably by diversification in new verticals, with recent large accounts won, particularly in the e-Economy

Ongoing booming digitized disruption : disruptors and disrupted companies End-to-end and more complex demand from global clients Enlarged addressable market : the worldwide business process management market Strengthening the business model Specialized services US markets Acquisition of Health Advocates (agreement signed in October 2020) 9 Contents Teleperformance at a glance

Ongoing booming digitized disruption : disruptors and disrupted companies

End-to-end and more complex demand from global clients

and more complex Enlarged addressable market : the worldwide business process management market

: the worldwide business process management market Strengthening the business model

Specialized services

US markets Acquisition of Health Advocates (agreement signed in October 2020) 9 Contents Teleperformance at a glance

2. Health Advocate acquisition Quarterly information at 30 September 2020 Outlook Appendices 10 Health Advocate acquisition Acquisition rationale: Teleperformance strengthens its business and financial profile by acquiring Health Advocate Teleperformance is significantly strengthening its added-value Specialized Services business by acquiring Health Advocate A complete platform for consumer health management providing comprehensive solutions to meet consumer and employer needs Operational excellence based on a high-touch,high-tech approach: 700 Health advocates, data driven health analytics and proprietary technology (digital CRM and predictive analytics) Resilient subscription-based business model supported by a diversified and strong portfolio of clients with 8,400 Employer Groups Strong potential for future growth driven by an effective strategy of bundling the delivery of multiple solutions designed to help consumers navigate the complex US healthcare environment A financial and operational profile similar to Languageline Solutions* , strengthening Teleperformance Specialized Services activities in the US on the Healthcare market * acquired by Teleperformance in 2016 11 Health Advocate acquisition Acquisition rationale: Teleperformance strengthens its business and financial profile by acquiring Health Advocate • Accretive operation o Strengthening top line growth, with Health Advocate benefiting from positive momentum in the future within Teleperformance Teleperformance is enhancing value creation for its shareholders and is well on the path to achieve its 2022 objectives Enhancing Group EBITA margin by c. 30 bps Forecasting an accretive impact of around c. +7% on earnings per share excluding amortization of intangibles*

Teleperformance well on path to achieve 2022 objectives On track with the Group's strategic plan, with an increased contribution from the Specialized Services business After the transaction, Teleperformance will be well on the path to achieve revenue of c. €7 billion and EBITA margin of at least 14.5% by 2022 * on a pro forma 2020 basis 12 Contents Teleperformance at a glance Health Advocate acquisition 3. Quarterly information at 30 September 2020 Outlook Appendices 13 Quarterly information at 30 September 2020 Highlights Accelerating business growth in the third quarter, with revenue gaining +12.3% like-for-like *

in the third quarter, with revenue gaining * Agile response to the crisis and a return to robust growth since June , led by faster expansion of the digital economy and the strong Group's sales momentum

More than 200,000 active Teleperformance employees working from home today, supported by the rapid deployment of TP Cloud Campus, Group's digital integrated remote solution

Commitment to Teleperformance employees r emaining strong, with Best Employer certifications won in 23 countries YTD .

2020 guidance raised and reaffirmed confidence in the Group's growth outlook through 2022 At constant exchange rates and scope of consolidation 14 Quarterly information at 30 September 2020 Monthly LFL growth vs. last year over the first six months 15% +12.3% LFL yoy in Q3 2020 10% V-shaped monthly LFL growth over the first six months 5% • January-February: LFL growth above +7% guidance • March 15-May 30: site 0% shutdowns and travel bans • June: very strong LFL growth -5% Q3 confirming recovery in June Group 15 Quarterly information at 30 September 2020 Revenue by activity 2020 2019 Change (%) Revenue (€m) 9M Q3 9M Q3 Like-for-like* (LFL) Reported 9M Q3 9M Q3 Core Services & D.I.B.S. 3,609 1,265 3,392 1,171 +9.9% +14.9% +6.4% +8.0% - EWAP 1,285 429 1,241 440 +3.2% +0.0% +3.6% -2.5% - Ibero-LATAM 1,111 400 983 338 +23.9% +34.9% +13.0% +18.2% - CEMEA 883 321 786 266 +13.2% +23.0% +12.3% +20.6% - India & Middle East 330 115 382 127 -8.9% +0.6% -13.5% -9.3% Specialized Services 479 163 524 181 -8.0% -4.6% -8.6% -9.6% Total 4,088 1,428 3,916 1,352 +7.4% +12.3% +4.4% +5.6% At constant exchange rates and scope of consolidation Core Services & D.I.B.S. : +9.9% LFL in 9M , with an acceleration in Q3 to +14.9% LFL , particularly in the Ibero- LATAM and CEMEA regions

Specialized Services:

-8.0% LFL in 9M , with good momentum in Q3 ( -4.6% LFL) , due to sustained expansion of LanguageLine Solutions, despite the virtual shutdown of TLScontact 16 Contents Teleperformance at a glance Health Advocate acquisition Quarterly information at 30 September 2020

4. Outlook Appendices 17 Outlook 2020 outlook and 2022 financial objectives Full-year 2020 revenue growth target raised

2020 revenue growth target raised Annual like-for-like revenue growth of around +8% Confirmed target for an EBITA margin before non-recurring items of at least 12.5%

Confirmation of 2022 financial objectives:

Revenue of around €7 billion in 2022, including acquisitions in high added-value services Annual average like-for-like revenue growth of at least +6% per year over 2020-2022 EBITA margin of around 14.5% in 2022

18 Contents Teleperformance at a glance Health Advocate acquisition Quarterly information at 30 September 2020 Outlook 5. Appendices 19 APPENDICES Group overview - Additional information 20 Group overview - Additional information An international, tight and aligned team Daniel Julien ChairmanandCEO Bhupender Singh Eric Dupuy Miranda Collard Agustin Grisanti Jeff Balagna Scott Klein Olivier Rigaudy Leigh Ryan Chief ChiefBusiness ChiefClientOfficer ChiefOperating ChiefOperating Presidentof DeputyCEOandCFO ChiefLegalOfficer TransformationOfficer DevelopmentOfficer Officer Officer* SpecializedServices • TAPs • LanguageLine • R&D Solutions • Marketing • TLScontact • Lean Six Sigma • ARM • IT & CISO • Health Advocate** 9 executive committee members 32 management committee members 100 key Group managers < 45 years, members of the Company Transformation Committee (CTC) * Until December 31st, 2020 ** closing of the acquisition expected in Q1 2021 21 Group overview - Additional information A proven financial track record - 2012-2019 c. 14.5% 14.3% in 2022 +9.9% +10.6% 700 8 000 c. 7,000 13.3% 13.6% 15% 600 +7.9% +7.5% +9.0%+9.0% 10% 500 11.2% 6 000 +6.9% +7.4% 5,355 8% 400 9.1% 9.3% 9.7% 10.3% 3,6494,180 4,441 6% 300 10% 4 000 2,347 2,4332,758 3,398 200 4% 100 5% 2 000 2% 0 … 2022*** 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 0 0% 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 … 2022 *** Current EBITA Net profit - gr. share Revenue Group LfL growth Current EBITA margin 400 3800 2.6x 2.6x 3,0x 9% 1.9x 2.1x 300 5.7% 4.7% 2800 1.1x 2,0x 4.6% 5.2% 5.0% 5.2% 3.5% 4.4% 6% 0.8x 200 1800 1,0x 100 3% 800 -0.4x -0.3x 0,0x 0 0% -200 -1,0x 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 PF* PF** Net capex Net Free cash flow Net capex/revenue Net debt Net debt/EBITDA * LanguageLineSolutions consolidated on a 12-month basis ** Intelenet consolidated on a 12-month basis *** See 2020 outlook and 2022 financial objectives slide 13 22 Digitally Integrated Business Services & Specialized Services Group overview - Additional information Over 40 years at the forefront of customer experience and business services outsourcing Customer Experience Digital Customer Experience 330k+ employees 1998-2002 Started operations in Latin America: acquisitions in 1996 Argentina and Brazil 1993 Started (1998) and Mexico operations, (2002) 1986 Started including the 1978 operations Philippines First listed on in the US Founded in the Paris stock France, with 12 market employees in telemarketing 2008 Acquisition of The Answer Group (US) 2007 Acquisition of Alliance One 2020 Agreement signed to acquire Health 2012 Advocates in the US Full control of Specialized Services TLSContact 2018 Acquisition of Intelenet and launch of Digital Integrated 2014 Business Services Acquisition of 2010 Aegis USA Acquisition of 2016 BeCogent (UK) Acquisition of and Teledatos LanguageLine (Colombia) Solutions (US) 1978 1990 2000 2010 2020 23 Group overview - Additional information Smart shoring: a unique offering of worldwide broad sourcing mix • Network of 33 offshore/nearshore locations around the world Increasing share of • The only industry player able to offer worldwide integrated nearshore & offshore* domestic, nearshore & offshore solutions 54% 65% + 11 ppt 46% 35% 20102019 % of nearshore & offshore revenue % of domestic revenue * in Core Services & D.I.B.S. activities 24 Group overview - Additional information Smart shoring: rapid deployment of WAHA* in c.2 months in response to Covid-19 c. 170,000** 180000 WAHA* on June 30th 160000 140000 120000 100000 80000 60000 40000 20000 0 >70%*** working from home today c.5,000 WAHA* at YE19 31/12/2019 … 18/03/2020 22/03/2020 24/03/2020 01/04/2020 06/04/2020 12/04/2020 19/04/2020 27/04/2020 30/05/2020 30/06/2020 * Work-at-Home Agent ** 220,000 including support functions *** reported to total active employees 25 Group overview - Additional information Teleperformance R&D innovation and agility to develop WAHA* delivery model TP CLOUD CAMPUS: a comprehensive virtual eco-system to ensure sustainability of work through remote

management ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D38-xVUuS5I ) new work-from-home model launched in late 2019 , recreating the social rich working environment and career opportunities of Teleperformance high-touch strategy, accessible from everywhere Ensuring employee engagement and encouraging social interaction Same quality of the customer experience, agent productivity and data security as with the on-siteagent model Also includes virtual working floors and solutions for online recruitment and training, personal support, with a gamification approach Kernel campus in Lisbon * Work-at-Home Agent 26 Group overview - Additional information while continually reinforcing security A leading reference in data and people security with key certifications and GDPR compliance Project Eagle initiative - keeping pace with a changing cyber-threat landscape

Culture - promoting a cyber-smart culture within the Group

within the Group Integrated approach towards a cyber-safe ecosystem

People - extensive cyber security training across the Group Process - security by design, audits, and white hat hacking Technology - re-architecting the network; tools to enhance the detection capabilities through Global S.O.C.*

* Security Operation Centers Shifting the focus from an information security/compliance approach to a purely cyber-smart culture APPENDICES Digital Integrated Business Services 28 Digital Integrated Business Services Leveraging technical, process and industry know-how and expertise Technology, Analytics and Process (T.A.P.) - Knowledge Services team1 Knowledge Consulting experience in digital transformation, analytics and automation engagements 400+ digital transformation experts Services Team Digital Transformation Team (CEMEA) Digital Center of Excellence Digital Transformation Digital Transformation Team (EW and APAC) Technology, Analytics and Process (T.A.P.) regional teams1 Regional teams with expertise in technology, automation, analytics and process optimization 200+ digital transformation experts Team (ILATAM) Continuous improvement: all at Teleperformance All operations and support functions are trained in the lean six sigma method, to continuously improve performance 1 - Includes senior IT/RPA professionals, developers, data analysts, data scientists and process engineers 29 Digital Integrated Business Services Aggressively developing bots 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 000

0 c. 7,000 total bots deployed 1,450 Dec-18 Jan-19 Feb-19Mar-19Apr-19May-19Jun-19 Jul-19 Aug-19Sep-19 Oct-19Nov-19Dec-19 30 Digital Integrated Business Services Digital proprietary solutions available to clients Not exhaustive Omnichannel contact center tools  Omnichannel and Real-time floor Real-time SW for quick, Platform for workflow mgmt management and dashboard with accurate, effective reward and tool security key business knowledge gamification on monitoring metrics transfer operations floor All industries All industries All industries All industries All industries Automation tools  TP Automation TP chat bot Optimization Automated RPA/RDA projects conversational AI with TP projects methodology All industries All industries Analytics and AI tools  Social Media Solutions Analytics for Interactive Speech analytics Recommends Recommends analytics with next best next best unstructured data, advanced alternative alternative sentiment analysis visualization products or products or options services services All industries All industries All industries All industries All industries Industry specific solutions  Automates Workflow for an Automate manual Unify several calculating F&A process end process of applications on refunds and to end medical coding one screen with change charges management CPT/ICD RPA Travel (airlines) Financial Healthcare Banking 31 Digital Integrated Business Services Exemple: TP fare, an AI based airline fare calculator 1 Min/Trans 1 Min/Trans 2-5 Min/Trans 3-10 Min/Trans Agent receives START call to Retrieve the View fare history. Retrieve & read change/cancel/ Identify Correct PNR* on GDS all fare rules upgrade Flight fare basis booking 1 Min/Trans 2-5 Min/Trans 1 Min/Trans Enter refund Identify amount/cancella- View fare history. refundable END tion fee/change Identify correct fare/taxes - fee in the ADT fare basis Reissue timeline Macro PRE ● High processing time POST ● 30% reduction in processing time ● NPS of 8% ● NPS improved to 25% ● Retail losses - 3% to 4% of cost of service ● Reduced retail loss to <1% of total cost of service * Passenger Name Record 32 Digital Integrated Business Services Leveraging an ecosystem of technology players and partners Not exhaustive Automation Omnichannel Contact Center Analytics and AI 33 APPENDICES Market and competitive environment 34 Market and competitive environment #1 WW in a changing CX core market still poorly outsourced but highly disrupted CX Outsourcing rate in 2018 (%) VERTICAL DISRUPTED DISRUPTORS 25% Retail Bricks & Mortar E-commerce Entertainment & Pay TV Cable & Satellite Streaming 75% Banking, financial services Banks Fintechs and insurance In-house Outsourced Transportation Taxi Sharing economy platforms Source: Everest (2019) Accommodation Hotels Sharing economy platforms Teleperformance revenue generation with e-clients (%) 95% 76% 24% 5% 2013 H1 2020 Helping disrupted companies to navigate the digital transformation

Being the natural partner of the disruptors to help them deal with the "frictions" of the real world E-clients Other 35 Market and competitive environment Teleperformance's transformation is leading to a broader competitive environment (1/2) Worldwide leader in the outsourced CX market ($60-86B in 2018*) with a unique global diversified positioning

unique global diversified positioning Group's transformation leads to:

Significant outperformance vs. CX peers Enlarged addressable market: the worldwide business process management market

Main competitors in the customer Average growth in revenue p.a. EBIT margin evolution over experience management market over the 2011-2018 period*** the 2011-2018 period*** (Revenue in US$m - FY 2018) +11% +510 bps 6000 5000 4000 3000 2000 +2% 1000 -110 bps 0 * Main 4 competitors Teleperformance Main 4 competitors Teleperformance average average Source: HSF (2019) Source: Companies annual reports Source: Companies annual reports * Source: Everest, HFS (2019) ** Merged with Convergys within the Synnex Group; 2018 revenue of *** Sample includes: Atento, Convergys, Sykes and Teletech; data covers the 2011-2017 Concentrix includes the contribution from Convergys as of Q4 2018 period for Convergys, before it was merged with Concentrix into the Synnex Group 36 Market and competitive environment Teleperformance's transformation is leading to a broader competitive environment (2/2) Enlarged competitive environment reflects growing complexity and increasingly integrated demand from the clients Direct competitors (CCO)* ITO/BPO companies** Consulting Firms Atento Cognizant Accenture Concentrix/Convergys** Enlarged and growing EXL Cap Gemini business process Sykes Genpact management market: 4 to Teletech 6 times larger than the Infosys Webhelp customer experience Tata Consulting Services market Wipro WNS * Contact Center Outsourcing * IT Outsourcing/Business Process Outsourcing * *Merged with Convergys within the Synnex Group; 2018 revenue of Concentrix includes the contribution from Convergys as of Q4 2018 37 APPENDICES Health Advocate acquisition overview - Additional information 38 Health Advocate acquisition - Additional information A complete platform for consumer health management Health Advocate is a leading consumer-focused health platform for the employer market, utilizing human-touch, data-driven health insights, and technology to simplify and personalize the healthcare experience for members Navigation & Advocacy Telephonic and digital navigation solutions supporting clinical and administrative healthcare decisions Health & Well-Being Complete suite of health and well-being solutions spanning wellness and engagement, behavioral health and chronic care management Expert healthcare Data analytics platform delivering Proprietary CRM Digital tools to guidance delivered platform enabling enhance the by personal health member and consumer member advocates population health insights experience experience 39 Health Advocate acquisition - Additional information Increasingly complex healthcare environment Employers and employees are experiencing rising cost and benefits complexity 5% annual family Employee costs premium growth are increasing in 2.6% average excess of wage growth Consumers are seeking solutions for better health and wellness and to help them navigate a very complex system 7+ average number of benefits vendors employers interact with wage growth 20x increase in high 90% of employers deductible health plan offered consumers enrollment from 2005- directed health plans 38% of Americans don't understand what is covered by their plan 80% of companies have implemented health and wellbeing programs - a 55% increase from 2015 2016 in 2018 20%+ increase in employer premium (2014-2019) 73% of employees don't fully understand their healthcare benefits Less than 50% of those in-need of mental healthcare receive treatment Strong market need for a trusted health advocate 40 Health Advocate acquisition - Additional information Key figures (1/2) 700 health advocates that are specialists in the complex US healthcare system

8,400 clients, including many Fortune 100 companies

27m+ consumers covered

consumers covered Annual revenue of US$140m, EBITDA margin of 36% and EBITA margin of 27% , with strong momentum

, with strong momentum Consistent growth delivered by a resilient subscription-based business model: +9% LFL Revenue CAGR *

subscription-based business model: * Growing market : US$23B forecasted in 2024 vs. US$14-16B today, or +7-10% CAGR 2020E revenue breakdown by solution (% of total revenue) Diversified customer base (% of total revenue) 37% Top 50 32% 63% Top 25 24% Top 10 15% Health & well-being Navigation & advocacy * 2017-2019 41 Health Advocate acquisition - Additional information Key figures (2/2) 160 140 120 100 Consistent revenue growth (US$ millions) +9% CAGR 2017-2019 139 128 116 51 44 37 60 50 40 Strong profitability - adj. EBITDA (US$ millions) and margin (%) +19% CAGR 2017-2019 4.5% 48 43 4.0% 34 3.5% 80 60 40 20 0 79 84 89 30 20 10 0 34% 30% 34% 3.0% 2.5% 2.0% 2017 2018 2019 Navigation & advocacy Health & well-being 2017 2018 2019 Adj. EBITDA Adj. EBITDA margin • Consistent growth driven by new contract wins and existing • Best-in-class margin clients cross-sells • Efficient and well-refined processes deliver operating leverage 42 Health Advocate acquisition - Additional information A large, attractive and growing market Healthcare environment is growing increasingly complex and the consumer is bearing the burden => large addressable market expected to grow by +7-10% p.a. over 2019-2024 Addressable market size (US$ billions) and growth (%) 2019 market breakdown by category (%) 25 c. 19-23* 20 15 c. 14-16* +7-10% CAGR c. 10 10 c. 7.5-8 +5-6% CAGR c. 55% c. 45% 5 c. 9-13 c. 6-8 +8-10% CAGR 0 2019 2024E Advocacy & navigation Health & well being Advocacy & navigation Health & well being * Including notably on site - near site clinics market targeted by HA (currently not present) 43 Health Advocate acquisition - Additional information Technology and data driven solutions Health advocates are supported by a holistic and proprietary workflow engine powered by data analytics and clinical experts Member engagement portal Customizable to employer specifications

Mobile-enabled Patented case management platform Integrated gaps in care and member spotlights to apply analytics at the point of engagement

Purpose-built and patent protected Predictive analytics and machine learning Data aggregation across multiple sources

Enables members specific tailored solutions and recommendations Cross-functional teams provid expertise Medical directors, registered nurses, benefit specialists, claims specialists, behavioral professionals, counselors, coaches… Personal health advocates engage with members while proprietary technology-driven analytic platforms provide tailored interactions based on data aggregated across the Health Advocate platform Health advocates are specialists that understand how to navigate the complex healthcare system 44 Health Advocate acquisition - Additional information Integrated solutions improving health outcomes Diverse data sources * ** Health Advocate's Superior clinical and solutions financial outcome Improved clinical outcomes Risk & predictive Member modeling engagement app Closed gaps in care Disease Pricing transparency management Increased member engagement Gaps in care Provider quality Employer cost savings Custom dashboards Analytic reporting * Medical prescription ** Health reimbursement arrangement 45 Health Advocate acquisition - Additional information A Win-Win deal 3 main Wins for 3 main Wins for Teleperformance Health Advocate Another "LanguageLine Solution value creating story" integrated in the Specialized Services activities Strong Teleperformance portfolio of clients in the North American market Health Advocate's 8,400 clients in the US, including many Fortune 100 companies, to serve with all TP CX and D.I.B.S. solutions Increasing TP presence in the promising healthcare sector in the US Sales and operational synergies for both companies Strong Teleperformance expertise in people management, security, analytics and automation to improve operations efficiency and safety Strong Teleperformance management & financial support to invest in the future, sustain growth and improve profitability 46 Follow us /company/teleperformance /teleperformanceglobal @teleperformance Thanks! @Teleperformance_group /teleperformance Teleperformanceblog.com teleperformance.com Attachments Original document

Attachments Original document Permalink Disclaimer Teleperformance SE published this content on 18 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2020 17:30:00 UTC

