Teleperformance : Investor Presentation – November 2020

Teleperformance Group Overview

November 2020

Disclaimer

All forward-looking statements reflect Teleperformance management's present expectations of future events and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. For a detailed description of these factors and uncertainties, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of our Registration Document, available at www.teleperformance.com. Teleperformance undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements

2

Detailed contents

Teleperformance at a glance

p. 4-9

Teleperformance at a glance

p. 5-8

Strategy: succeeding in transformation

p. 9

Health Advocate acquisition

p. 10-12

Acquisition rationale

p. 11-12

Quarterly information at 30 September 2020

p. 13-16

Highlights

p. 14

Revenue by activity

p. 16

Outlook

p. 17-18

2020 outlook and 2022 financial objectives

p. 18

Appendices

p. 19-46

Group overview - Additional information

p. 20-27

Market & competitive environment

p. 34-37

Digital Integrated Business Services

p. 28-33

Health Advocate acquisition - Additional information

p. 38-46

3

Contents

1. Teleperformance at a glance

  1. Health Advocate acquisition
  2. Quarterly information at 30 September 2020
  3. Outlook
  4. Appendices

4

Teleperformance at a glance

A leading global group in digitally integrated business services

#1 global leader in

330k+ employees

460 facilities

outsourced CX(1)

>70%(3) working from home

management

  • Present in 80 countries
  • Serving 1,000+(2) clients in 170+ markets
  • Providing services in
    265+ languages and dialects

Countries where TP operates

(1) Customer Experience (2) 31,000 including LanguageLine Solutions (businesses, government agencies and individuals) (3) reported to total active employees

5

Teleperformance at a glance

Digitally integrated business services: a One-Office solution

Mission: Teleperformance people, "all over the world, all around the clock", helping people address their day-to-dayissues, in an ever more changing and complex environment

Providing high value-added digitally integrated services to corporates and government agencies

CX business services to corporates and government agencies

  • Customer care & technical support
  • Sales
  • Back-officeservices
  • Accounts receivable

Core Services & D.I.B.S

Customer care &

solutionOffice

technical support

Sales

Back-office services

Specialized Services

One-

Interpretation and translation

Visa & consular services

Accounts receivable

Three-dimensionnal expertise

Customer experience

  • Customer care & technical support
  • Sales
  • Accounts receivable
  • Interpretation and Translation

Middle/back-office optimization services

  • Content moderation
  • Industry specific business process services
  • Visa & consular services

Knowledge services

  • Consulting services
  • Advanced analytics
  • Intelligent automation

High value-addedDigitally Integrated Business Services to "the Disrupted

and the Disruptors"

6

Teleperformance at a glance

Geographic diversification

Group revenue breakdown (9M 2020)

Specialized

Services

12%

Core

Services &

D.I.B.S.*

88%

Core Services & D.I.B.S.* revenue breakdown (9M 2020)

India &

Middle East

9%

EWAP

36%

CEMEA

24%

Ibero-LATAM

31%

* Core Services & D.I.B.S. split by linguistic region:

- EWAP

English-speaking market and Asia-Pacific (the US, Canada, the UK, the Philippines, China, etc.)

- Ibero-LATAM

Latin American countries (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, etc.), Portugal and Spain

- CEMEA

Continental Europe, Middle East & Africa

7

- India & Middle East

India and ex-Intelenet activities in the Middle East

Teleperformance at a glance

Ongoing diversification

Expertise in many industries

% Revenue by vertical - details H1 2020 vs. 2013

47%

16%

15%

14%

14%

14%

5%

9%

11%

8%

6%

6%

6%

2%4%

10%

4%

4%

3%

2%

2013 H1 2020

Multi-year trend of lower client concentration*

% Revenue - details 2019 vs. 2013

Top 50

56%

68%

Top 10

26%

34%

Top 1

6%

7%

2019

2013

  • Increasingly diverse client base, now 1,000 clients+*
  • Average tenure of client relationship is 13 years (Top 50)
  • Global accounts** represent nearly 50% of total Group revenue
  • E-clientsrepresent 24% of Group's revenue in H1
    2020 (vs 5% in 2013)
  • Lower concentration caused notably by diversification in new verticals, with recent large accounts won, particularly in the e-Economy
  • 90% of Teleperformance's clients served with work- from-homesolutions

* Excluding LanguageLine Solutions (31,000 clients including individuals); Top 100 in 2019: 68%

** Accounts served in more than 2 markets

8

Teleperformance at a glance

Strategy: succeeding in transformation

Becoming a leading global group in digitally integrated business services

A unique selling proposition to clients: Simpler, Faster, Safer, Better and More

Vision

cost effective

High-tech,high-touchposition and strategy

A clear development and CSR strategy creating value for all stakeholders

Challenges and opportunities

M&A

  • Agile transformation to overcome the global health crisis
  • Ongoing booming digitized disruption: disruptors and disrupted companies
  • End-to-endand more complex demand from global clients
  • Enlarged addressable market: the worldwide business process management market
  • Strengthening the business model
  • Specialized services
  • US markets
  • Acquisition of Health Advocates (agreement signed in October 2020)

9

Contents

  1. Teleperformance at a glance
    2. Health Advocate acquisition
  1. Quarterly information at 30 September 2020
  2. Outlook
  3. Appendices

10

Health Advocate acquisition

Acquisition rationale: Teleperformance strengthens its business and financial profile by acquiring Health Advocate

Teleperformance is significantly strengthening its added-value Specialized Services business by acquiring Health Advocate

A complete platform for consumer health management providing comprehensive solutions to meet consumer and employer needs

Operational excellence based on a high-touch,high-tech approach: 700 Health advocates, data driven health analytics and proprietary technology (digital CRM and predictive analytics)

Resilient subscription-based business model supported by a diversified and strong portfolio of clients with 8,400 Employer

Groups

Strong potential for future growth driven by an effective strategy of bundling the delivery of multiple solutions designed to help consumers navigate the complex US healthcare environment

  • A financial and operational profile similar to Languageline Solutions*, strengthening Teleperformance Specialized Services activities in the US on the Healthcare market

* acquired by Teleperformance in 2016

11

Health Advocate acquisition

Acquisition rationale: Teleperformance strengthens its business and financial profile by acquiring Health Advocate Accretive operation

o Strengthening top line growth, with Health Advocate benefiting from positive momentum in the future within Teleperformance

  • Teleperformance is enhancing value creation for its shareholders and is well on the path to achieve its 2022 objectives
  1. Enhancing Group EBITA margin by c. 30 bps
    1. Forecasting an accretive impact of around c. +7% on earnings per share excluding amortization of intangibles*
  • Teleperformance well on path to achieve 2022 objectives
  1. On track with the Group's strategic plan, with an increased contribution from the Specialized Services business
  1. After the transaction, Teleperformance will be well on the path to achieve revenue of c. €7 billion and EBITA margin of at least 14.5% by 2022

* on a pro forma 2020 basis

12

Contents

  1. Teleperformance at a glance
  2. Health Advocate acquisition

3. Quarterly information at 30 September 2020

  1. Outlook
  2. Appendices

13

Quarterly information at 30 September 2020

Highlights

  • Accelerating business growth in the third quarter, with revenue gaining +12.3% like-for-like*
  • Agile response to the crisis and a return to robust growth since June, led by faster expansion of the digital economy and the strong Group's sales momentum
  • More than 200,000 active Teleperformance employees working from home today, supported by the rapid deployment of TP Cloud Campus, Group's digital integrated remote solution
  • Commitment to Teleperformance employees remaining strong, with Best Employer certifications won in 23 countries YTD.
  • 2020 guidance raised and reaffirmed confidence in the Group's growth outlook through 2022
  • At constant exchange rates and scope of consolidation

14

Quarterly information at 30 September 2020

Monthly LFL growth vs. last year over the first six months

15%

+12.3% LFL yoy in Q3 2020

10%

V-shaped monthly LFL growth

over the first six months

5%

January-February: LFL growth

above +7% guidance

March 15-May 30: site

0%

shutdowns and travel bans

June: very strong LFL growth

-5%

Q3 confirming recovery in June

Group

15

Quarterly information at 30 September 2020

Revenue by activity

2020

2019

Change (%)

Revenue (€m)

9M

Q3

9M

Q3

Like-for-like* (LFL)

Reported

9M

Q3

9M

Q3

Core Services & D.I.B.S.

3,609

1,265

3,392

1,171

+9.9%

+14.9%

+6.4%

+8.0%

- EWAP

1,285

429

1,241

440

+3.2%

+0.0%

+3.6%

-2.5%

- Ibero-LATAM

1,111

400

983

338

+23.9%

+34.9%

+13.0%

+18.2%

- CEMEA

883

321

786

266

+13.2%

+23.0%

+12.3%

+20.6%

- India & Middle East

330

115

382

127

-8.9%

+0.6%

-13.5%

-9.3%

Specialized Services

479

163

524

181

-8.0%

-4.6%

-8.6%

-9.6%

Total

4,088

1,428

3,916

1,352

+7.4%

+12.3%

+4.4%

+5.6%

  • At constant exchange rates and scope of consolidation
  • Core Services & D.I.B.S. : +9.9% LFL in 9M, with an acceleration in Q3 to +14.9% LFL, particularly in the Ibero- LATAM and CEMEA regions
  • Specialized Services:
    -8.0% LFL in 9M, with good momentum in Q3 (-4.6% LFL), due to sustained expansion of LanguageLine Solutions, despite the virtual shutdown of TLScontact

16

Contents

  1. Teleperformance at a glance
  2. Health Advocate acquisition
  3. Quarterly information at 30 September 2020
    4. Outlook
  1. Appendices

17

Outlook

2020 outlook and 2022 financial objectives

  • Full-year2020 revenue growth target raised
    • Annual like-for-like revenue growth of around +8%
    • Confirmed target for an EBITA margin before non-recurring items of at least 12.5%
  • Confirmation of 2022 financial objectives:
    • Revenue of around €7 billion in 2022, including acquisitions in high added-value services
    • Annual average like-for-like revenue growth of at least +6% per year over 2020-2022
    • EBITA margin of around 14.5% in 2022

18

Contents

  1. Teleperformance at a glance
  2. Health Advocate acquisition
  3. Quarterly information at 30 September 2020
  4. Outlook

5. Appendices

19

APPENDICES

Group overview - Additional information

20

Group overview - Additional information

An international, tight and aligned team

Daniel Julien

ChairmanandCEO

Bhupender Singh

Eric Dupuy

Miranda Collard

Agustin Grisanti

Jeff Balagna

Scott Klein

Olivier Rigaudy

Leigh Ryan

Chief

ChiefBusiness

ChiefClientOfficer

ChiefOperating

ChiefOperating

Presidentof

DeputyCEOandCFO

ChiefLegalOfficer

TransformationOfficer

DevelopmentOfficer

Officer

Officer*

SpecializedServices

TAPs

LanguageLine

R&D

Solutions

Marketing

TLScontact

Lean Six Sigma

ARM

IT & CISO

Health

Advocate**

9 executive committee members

32 management committee members

100 key Group managers < 45 years, members of the Company Transformation Committee (CTC)

* Until December 31st, 2020 ** closing of the acquisition expected in Q1 2021

21

Group overview - Additional information

A proven financial track record - 2012-2019

c. 14.5%

14.3%

in 2022

+9.9%

+10.6%

700

8 000

c. 7,000

13.3% 13.6%

15%

600

+7.9%

+7.5%

+9.0%+9.0%

10%

500

11.2%

6 000

+6.9%

+7.4%

5,355

8%

400

9.1% 9.3% 9.7% 10.3%

3,6494,180 4,441

6%

300

10%

4 000

2,347 2,4332,758

3,398

200

4%

100

5%

2 000

2%

0

2022***

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019

0

0%

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 …

2022 ***

Current EBITA

Net profit - gr. share

Revenue

Group LfL growth

Current EBITA margin

400

3800

2.6x

2.6x

3,0x

9%

1.9x

2.1x

300

5.7%

4.7%

2800

1.1x

2,0x

4.6%

5.2%

5.0%

5.2%

3.5%

4.4%

6%

0.8x

200

1800

1,0x

100

3%

800

-0.4x

-0.3x

0,0x

0

0%

-200

-1,0x

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

PF*

PF**

Net capex

Net Free cash flow

Net capex/revenue

Net debt

Net debt/EBITDA

* LanguageLineSolutions consolidated on a 12-month basis

** Intelenet consolidated on a 12-month basis

*** See 2020 outlook and 2022 financial objectives slide 13

22

Digitally Integrated Business
Services & Specialized Services

Group overview - Additional information

Over 40 years at the forefront of customer experience and business services outsourcing

Customer Experience

Digital Customer Experience

330k+

employees

1998-2002

Started operations

in Latin America:

acquisitions in

1996

Argentina and

Brazil

1993

Started

(1998) and Mexico

operations,

(2002)

1986

Started

including the

1978

operations

Philippines

First listed on

in the US

Founded in

the Paris stock

France, with 12

market

employees in

telemarketing

2008

Acquisition of

The Answer

Group (US)

2007 Acquisition of Alliance One

2020

Agreement signed

to acquire Health

2012

Advocates in the US

Full control of

Specialized Services

TLSContact

2018

Acquisition of

Intelenet and launch

of Digital Integrated

2014

Business Services

Acquisition of

2010

Aegis USA

Acquisition of

2016

BeCogent (UK)

Acquisition of

and Teledatos

LanguageLine

(Colombia)

Solutions (US)

1978

1990

2000

2010

2020

23

Group overview - Additional information

Smart shoring: a unique offering of worldwide broad sourcing mix

Network of 33 offshore/nearshore locations around the world

Increasing share of

The only industry player able to offer worldwide integrated

nearshore & offshore*

domestic, nearshore & offshore solutions

54%

65%

+ 11 ppt

46%

35%

20102019

% of nearshore & offshore revenue

% of domestic revenue

* in Core Services & D.I.B.S. activities

24

Group overview - Additional information

Smart shoring: rapid deployment of WAHA* in c.2 months in response to Covid-19

c. 170,000**

180000

WAHA* on June 30th

160000

140000

120000

100000

80000

60000

40000

20000

0

>70%*** working from home today

c.5,000

WAHA* at YE19

31/12/2019

18/03/2020 22/03/2020 24/03/2020 01/04/2020 06/04/2020 12/04/2020 19/04/2020 27/04/2020 30/05/2020 30/06/2020

* Work-at-Home Agent

** 220,000 including support functions

*** reported to total active employees

25

Group overview - Additional information

Teleperformance R&D innovation and agility to develop WAHA* delivery model

  1. new work-from-home model launched in late 2019, recreating the social rich working environment and career opportunities of Teleperformance high-touchstrategy, accessible from everywhere

Ensuring employee engagement and encouraging social interaction

Same quality of the customer experience, agent productivity and data security as with the on-siteagent model

Also includes virtual working floors and solutions for online recruitment and training, personal support, with

a gamification approach

Kernel campus in Lisbon

* Work-at-Home Agent

26

Group overview - Additional information

    • while continually reinforcing security
    • A leading reference in data and people security with key certifications and GDPR compliance
    • Project Eagle initiative - keeping pace with a changing cyber-threat landscape
  • Culture - promoting a cyber-smartculture within the Group
  • Integrated approach towards a cyber-safeecosystem
    • People - extensive cyber security training across the Group
    • Process - security by design, audits, and white hat hacking
    • Technology - re-architecting the network; tools to enhance the detection capabilities through Global S.O.C.*

* Security Operation Centers

Shifting the focus from an information security/compliance approach to a purely cyber-smart culture

APPENDICES

Digital Integrated Business Services

28

Digital Integrated Business Services

Leveraging technical, process and industry know-how and expertise

Technology, Analytics and Process (T.A.P.) - Knowledge Services team1

Knowledge

Consulting experience in digital transformation, analytics and automation engagements

400+ digital transformation experts

Services Team

Digital

Transformation

Team (CEMEA)

Digital Center of

Excellence

Digital

Transformation

Digital

Transformation

Team (EW and

APAC)

Technology, Analytics and Process (T.A.P.) regional teams1

Regional teams with expertise in technology, automation, analytics and process optimization 200+ digital transformation experts

Team (ILATAM)

Continuous improvement: all at Teleperformance

All operations and support functions are trained in the lean six sigma method, to continuously improve performance

1 - Includes senior IT/RPA professionals, developers, data analysts,

data scientists and process engineers

29

Digital Integrated Business Services

Aggressively developing bots

  1. 000
  1. 000
  1. 000
  1. 000
  1. 000
  1. 000
  1. 000
  1. 000
    0

c. 7,000

total bots deployed

1,450

Dec-18

Jan-19

Feb-19Mar-19Apr-19May-19Jun-19

Jul-19

Aug-19Sep-19

Oct-19Nov-19Dec-19

30

Digital Integrated Business Services

Digital proprietary solutions available to clients

Not exhaustive

Omnichannel contact center tools

Omnichannel and

Real-time floor

Real-time

SW for quick,

Platform for

workflow mgmt

management and

dashboard with

accurate, effective

reward and

tool

security

key business

knowledge

gamification on

monitoring

metrics

transfer

operations floor

All industries

All industries

All industries

All industries

All industries

Automation tools

TP Automation

TP chat bot

Optimization

Automated

RPA/RDA projects

conversational AI

with TP

projects

methodology

All industries

All industries

Analytics and AI tools

Social Media

Solutions

Analytics for

Interactive

Speech analytics

Recommends

Recommends

analytics with

next best

next best

unstructured data,

advanced

alternative

alternative

sentiment analysis

visualization

products or

products or

options

services

services

All industries

All industries

All industries

All industries

All industries

Industry specific solutions

Automates

Workflow for an

Automate manual

Unify several

calculating

F&A process end

process of

applications on

refunds and

to end

medical coding

one screen with

change charges

management

CPT/ICD

RPA

Travel (airlines)

Financial

Healthcare

Banking

31

Digital Integrated Business Services

Exemple: TP fare, an AI based airline fare calculator

1 Min/Trans

1 Min/Trans

2-5 Min/Trans

3-10 Min/Trans

Agent receives

START

call to

Retrieve the

View fare history.

Retrieve & read

change/cancel/

Identify Correct

PNR* on GDS

all fare rules

upgrade Flight

fare basis

booking

1 Min/Trans

2-5 Min/Trans

1 Min/Trans

Enter refund

Identify

amount/cancella-

View fare history.

refundable

END

tion fee/change

Identify correct

fare/taxes -

fee in the ADT

fare basis

Reissue timeline

Macro

PRE

High processing time

POST

30% reduction in processing time

NPS of 8%

NPS improved to 25%

Retail losses - 3% to 4% of cost of service

Reduced retail loss to <1% of total cost of service

* Passenger Name Record

32

Digital Integrated Business Services

Leveraging an ecosystem of technology players and partners

Not exhaustive

Automation

Omnichannel

Contact

Center

Analytics and

AI

33

APPENDICES

Market and competitive environment

34

Market and competitive environment

#1 WW in a changing CX core market still poorly outsourced but highly disrupted

CX Outsourcing rate in 2018 (%)

VERTICAL

DISRUPTED

DISRUPTORS

25%

Retail

Bricks & Mortar

E-commerce

Entertainment & Pay TV

Cable & Satellite

Streaming

75%

Banking, financial services

Banks

Fintechs

and insurance

In-house

Outsourced

Transportation

Taxi

Sharing economy platforms

Source: Everest (2019)

Accommodation

Hotels

Sharing economy platforms

Teleperformance revenue generation with e-clients (%)

95%

76%

24%

5%

2013

H1 2020

  • Helping disrupted companies to navigate the digital transformation
  • Being the natural partner of the disruptors to help them deal with the "frictions" of the real world

E-clients

Other

35

Market and competitive environment

Teleperformance's transformation is leading to a broader competitive environment (1/2)

  • Worldwide leader in the outsourced CX market ($60-86Bin 2018*) with a unique global diversified positioning
  • Group's transformation leads to:
    • Significant outperformance vs. CX peers
    • Enlarged addressable market: the worldwide business process management market

Main competitors in the customer

Average growth in revenue p.a.

EBIT margin evolution over

experience management market

over the 2011-2018 period***

the 2011-2018 period***

(Revenue in US$m - FY 2018)

+11%

+510 bps

6000

5000

4000

3000

2000

+2%

1000

-110 bps

0

*

Main 4 competitors

Teleperformance

Main 4 competitors

Teleperformance

average

average

Source: HSF (2019)

Source: Companies annual reports

Source: Companies annual reports

* Source: Everest, HFS (2019)

** Merged with Convergys within the Synnex Group; 2018 revenue of

*** Sample includes: Atento, Convergys, Sykes and Teletech; data covers the 2011-2017

Concentrix includes the contribution from Convergys as of Q4 2018

period for Convergys, before it was merged with Concentrix into the Synnex Group

36

Market and competitive environment

Teleperformance's transformation is leading to a broader competitive environment (2/2)

  • Enlarged competitive environment reflects growing complexity and increasingly integrated demand from the clients

Direct competitors (CCO)*

ITO/BPO companies**

Consulting Firms

Atento

Cognizant

Accenture

Concentrix/Convergys**

Enlarged and growing

EXL

Cap Gemini

business process

Sykes

Genpact

management market: 4 to

Teletech

6 times larger than the

Infosys

Webhelp

customer experience

Tata Consulting Services

market

Wipro

WNS

* Contact Center Outsourcing

* IT Outsourcing/Business Process Outsourcing

* *Merged with Convergys within the Synnex Group; 2018 revenue of Concentrix includes the contribution from Convergys as of Q4 2018

37

APPENDICES

Health Advocate acquisition overview - Additional information

38

Health Advocate acquisition - Additional information

A complete platform for consumer health management

  • Health Advocate is a leading consumer-focused health platform for the employer market, utilizing human-touch, data-drivenhealth insights, and technology to simplify and personalize the healthcare experience for members

Navigation & Advocacy

Telephonic and digital navigation solutions supporting clinical and administrative healthcare decisions

Health & Well-Being

Complete suite of health and well-being solutions spanning wellness and engagement, behavioral health and chronic care management

Expert healthcare

Data analytics platform delivering

Proprietary CRM

Digital tools to

guidance delivered

platform enabling

enhance the

by personal health

member and

consumer

member

advocates

population health insights

experience

experience

39

Health Advocate acquisition - Additional information

Increasingly complex healthcare environment

Employers and employees are experiencing rising

cost and benefits complexity

5% annual family

Employee costs

premium growth

are increasing in

2.6% average

excess of wage

growth

Consumers are seeking solutions for better health and wellness and to help them navigate a very complex system

7+ average number of benefits vendors employers interact with

wage growth

20x increase in high

90% of employers

deductible health plan

offered consumers

enrollment from 2005-

directed health plans

38% of Americans don't understand what is covered by their plan

80% of companies have implemented health and wellbeing programs - a 55% increase from 2015

2016

in 2018

20%+ increase in employer premium (2014-2019)

73% of employees don't fully understand their

healthcare benefits

Less than 50% of those in-need of mental healthcare receive treatment

Strong market need for a trusted health advocate

40

Health Advocate acquisition - Additional information

Key figures (1/2)

  • 700 health advocates that are specialists in the complex US healthcare system
  • 8,400 clients, including many Fortune 100 companies
  • 27m+ consumers covered
  • Annual revenue of US$140m, EBITDA margin of 36% and EBITA margin of 27%, with strong momentum
  • Consistent growth delivered by a resilient subscription-based business model: +9% LFL Revenue CAGR*
  • Growing market : US$23B forecasted in 2024 vs. US$14-16B today, or +7-10%CAGR

2020E revenue breakdown by solution (% of total revenue)

Diversified customer base (% of total revenue)

37%

Top 50

32%

63%

Top 25

24%

Top 10

15%

Health & well-being

Navigation & advocacy

* 2017-2019

41

Health Advocate acquisition - Additional information

Key figures (2/2)

160

140

120

100

Consistent revenue growth (US$ millions)

+9% CAGR 2017-2019

139

128

116

51

44

37

60

50

40

Strong profitability - adj. EBITDA (US$ millions) and margin

(%)

+19% CAGR 2017-2019

4.5%

48

43

4.0%

34

3.5%

80

60

40

20

0

79

84

89

30

20

10

0

34%

30%

34%

3.0%

2.5%

2.0%

2017

2018

2019

Navigation & advocacy

Health & well-being

2017

2018

2019

Adj. EBITDA

Adj. EBITDA margin

Consistent growth driven by new contract wins and existing

Best-in-class margin

clients cross-sells

Efficient and well-refined processes deliver operating leverage

42

Health Advocate acquisition - Additional information

A large, attractive and growing market

Healthcare environment is growing increasingly complex and the consumer is bearing the burden

=> large addressable market expected to grow by +7-10% p.a. over 2019-2024

Addressable market size (US$ billions) and growth (%)

2019 market breakdown by category (%)

25

c. 19-23*

20

15

c. 14-16*

+7-10% CAGR

c. 10

10

c. 7.5-8

+5-6% CAGR

c. 55%

c. 45%

5

c. 9-13

c. 6-8

+8-10% CAGR

0

2019

2024E

Advocacy & navigation

Health & well being

Advocacy & navigation

Health & well being

* Including notably on site - near site clinics market targeted by HA (currently not present)

43

Health Advocate acquisition - Additional information

Technology and data driven solutions

  • Health advocates are supported by a holistic and proprietary workflow engine powered by data analytics and clinical experts

Member engagement portal

  • Customizable to employer specifications
  • Mobile-enabled

Patented case management platform

  • Integrated gaps in care and member spotlights to apply analytics at the point of engagement
  • Purpose-builtand patent protected

Predictive analytics and machine learning

  • Data aggregation across multiple sources
  • Enables members specific tailored solutions and recommendations

Cross-functional teams provid expertise

  • Medical directors, registered nurses, benefit specialists, claims specialists, behavioral professionals, counselors, coaches…

Personal health advocates engage with members while proprietary technology-driven analytic platforms provide tailored interactions based on data aggregated across the Health Advocate platform

Health advocates are specialists that understand how to navigate the complex healthcare system

44

Health Advocate acquisition - Additional information

Integrated solutions improving health outcomes

Diverse data sources

*

**

Health Advocate's

Superior clinical and

solutions

financial outcome

Improved clinical

outcomes

Risk & predictive

Member

modeling

engagement app

Closed gaps in care

Disease

Pricing transparency

management

Increased member

engagement

Gaps in care

Provider quality

Employer cost savings

Custom dashboards

Analytic reporting

* Medical prescription

** Health reimbursement arrangement

45

Health Advocate acquisition - Additional information

A Win-Win deal

3 main Wins for

3 main Wins for

Teleperformance

Health Advocate

Another "LanguageLine Solution

value creating story" integrated

in the Specialized Services activities

Strong Teleperformance portfolio of clients in the North American market

Health Advocate's 8,400 clients

in the US, including many Fortune 100 companies, to serve with all TP CX and D.I.B.S. solutions

Increasing TP presence in the promising healthcare sector in the US

Sales and

operational

synergies

for both

companies

Strong Teleperformance

expertise in people

management, security, analytics

and automation to improve

operations efficiency and safety

Strong Teleperformance

management & financial

support to invest in the future,

sustain growth and improve

profitability

46

