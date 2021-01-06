Teleperformance : earns first Best Place to Work certification in Madagascar – January 6, 2021

PRESS RELEASE

Teleperformance earns first Best Place to Work certification in Madagascar

Outstanding employer accreditation is based on independent assessment

70%ofMadagascaremployeesparticipatedintheindependentreviewofTeleperformance

8keyemployeeengagementworkplacefactorswereevaluatedandvalidated

2020BestPlacetoWorkcertificationisfirstforTeleperformanceinMadagascar

Morethan85%ofTeleperformanceemployeesworldwideworkincertifiedtopemployeroperations

PARIS, January 6, 2021 - Teleperformance, a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, announced today its Madagascar operations received the prestigious Best Places to Work (BPTW) award for the first time. Highlights of the BPTW recognition include 70% employee survey participation rates and strong scores for all eight critical evaluation areas.

The BPTW certification in Madagascar is particularly significant with the world still engulfed in the Covid-19 pandemic which has caused significant worldwide employment challenges and disruptions.

Best Places to Work is a leading third-party expert on top employer-of-choice workplaces. BPTW uses a rigorous assessment methodology and a framework which reflects the very latest in workplace trends. Top employer workplace factors include eight separate critical dimensions: leadership, HR practices, compensation, benefits, teamwork & relationships, employee engagement, workplace & procedures and corporate social responsibility.

David Debydeal, COO, Teleperformance Madagascar, commented: "We are very proud of this independent Best Place to Work certification which is based on comprehesnsive third party audits of our operations and culture including anonymous employee surveys that grade us as an employer. 70% of our workforce particpated in this process - the successful result reflects on our constant focus of listening, supporting and staying close to our people. We could not have achieved this without great cooperation and total teamwork."

With a top global priority of employee well-being, twenty 27 separate Teleperformance country operations including Madagascar are currently independently recognized as top employers by third party evaluators: Albania, Argentina, Brazil, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Egypt, El Salvador, Greece, Germany, India, Indonesia, Kosovo, Madagascar, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, Peru, Philippines, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and the United States of America. This represents more than 85% of the worldwide Teleperformance workforce.

Teleperformance Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Daniel Julien, said: "Despite lingering challenges from 2020, we are in the beginning of a new year filled with renewed hope and optimism for the entire world. If we learned only one thing from the past year, it is that people matter now more than ever; our total success is based on the consistency of people helping people. At Teleperformance, more than 85% of our global workforce of 331,000 people now work in independently certified top employer operations. We remain totally committed to being a global employer of choice for each and every employee everywhere we operate."

