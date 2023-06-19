Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Teleperformance SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TLPFY   US87946F1003

TELEPERFORMANCE SE

(TLPFY)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:59:59 2023-06-16 pm EDT
88.32 USD   +0.26%
Final Deadline Alert : The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Teleperformance SE with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
PR
06/17Teleperformance Shareholder Notice : Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Teleperformance To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options
PR
06/15TLPFY Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Teleperformance SE Securities Fraud Lawsuit
PR
FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Teleperformance SE with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

06/19/2023 | 11:30am EDT
LOS ANGELES, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Teleperformance SE. ("Teleperformance" or "the Company") (OTC: TLPFY) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between July 29, 2020 and November 9, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the firm before June 20, 2023.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Teleperformance's growth was fueled in part by requiring employees to engage in abusive and potentially criminal activities. The Company's moderators were trained with materials including images of child sexual exploitation. Illicit imagery was included in the Company's daily required reading reports. The Company failed to provide appropriate training and psychological support for its staff. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Teleperformance, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:
The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
www.schallfirm.com
Office: 310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/final-deadline-alert-the-schall-law-firm-encourages-investors-in-teleperformance-se-with-losses-of-100-000-to-contact-the-firm-301853786.html

SOURCE The Schall Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2023
